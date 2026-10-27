Bioz, Inc.: YMC America Connects Chromatography Customers with Published Research Through Bioz Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , a scientific intelligence platform that uses citation data to show how products are used in published research, has been selected by YMC America , a provider of chromatography products and purification technologies, to bring publication-backed evidence to its website through Bioz Badges . The integration gives scientists immediate access to relevant research publications as they evaluate YMC products for their separation and purification workflows.

Selecting chromatography products requires a clear understanding of how they perform across different samples, methods, and applications. By displaying relevant publications directly on product pages, YMC America helps customers explore how its products have been used in research alongside technical specifications and product information. This connection between product details and documented scientific use supports more informed purchasing decisions without requiring visitors to leave the website. Bioz Badges dynamically surface relevant scientific publications, article excerpts, and Bioz Star Ratings, making research evidence an accessible part of the product evaluation process. For YMC America, the integration provides a way to highlight the scientific adoption of its products while reducing the manual effort associated with collecting and maintaining publication lists.

"Our customers want to understand how YMC products have been used in research relevant to their own work," said Wendy Rogalinski , Director of Marketing at YMC America. "Bioz Badges bring that evidence directly into the browsing experience, making it easier to move from exploring a product to understanding its applications. We're excited to make our website a more useful resource for customers while bringing greater visibility to the research behind our products."

The partnership comes as YMC America expands its capabilities to support pharmaceutical manufacturers. They recently announced a facility expansion at their Devens, Massachusetts site.

The expansion will support the new U.S.-based assembly of ASME-certified, U-stamped Dynamic Axial Compression (DAC) columns. These columns will be used for peptide, oligonucleotide, and small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient production. Alongside this expansion, the Bioz integration strengthens access to published research across YMC America's featured products, supporting customers as they evaluate chromatography solutions.

"Published research gives scientists valuable context for understanding how a product may fit their own workflows," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By bringing this evidence directly to its product pages, YMC America is helping customers connect technical specifications with documented research applications. We're excited to support a digital experience that builds confidence, encourages deeper product engagement, and helps researchers make informed decisions."

Through the partnership, Bioz and YMC America are making publication data more accessible at the point of product evaluation, connecting chromatography expertise with the evidence customers need to take the next step.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About YMC America

YMC America, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of YMC Co., Ltd., a global provider of chromatography products and purification technologies. Based in Devens, Massachusetts, YMC America offers chromatography columns, media, instrumentation, technical support, and application assistance for analytical, process development, and commercial-scale applications. Its capabilities support pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers from research through production.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ymc-america-connects-chromatography-customers-with-published-research-1239151