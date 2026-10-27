Researchers at Central South University in China have investigated how the surface-protrusion density of silver-coated copper (Cu@Ag) powder particles affects the rheological properties and electrical conductivity of conductive pastes, aiming to develop high-performance, low-temperature conductive pastes without the addition of silver (Ag) nanoparticles. The large-scale industrial adoption of Cu@Ag pastes remains relatively limited compared with conventional Ag-based formulations, mainly due to challenges involving long-term stability, oxidation resistance, processing conditions, and electrical ...

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