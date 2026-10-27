Vikram Solar Ltd announced that its 9 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, is on schedule to produce its first cells in December 2026. The full 9 GW will be commissioned in phases thereafter. At full capacity, it will supply high-efficiency TOPCon cells for the majority of Vikram Solar's module production. The company said the facility will enable modules made in India from cell to frame for the country's utility-scale, rooftop, PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM programs where domestic content requirements apply, ...

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