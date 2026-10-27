New Agreement Extends StandardAero's Existing Relationship with the Airline

StandardAero (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, has been selected by Air Corsica to provide the airline with a range of CFM International LEAP-1A engine Performance Restoration Shop Visit (PRSV) services in support of its Airbus A320neo fleet. StandardAero is a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, supporting operators worldwide with OEM-authorized MRO services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023068868/en/

Air Corsica Selects StandardAero For LEAP-1A Engines MRO Services

The new agreement enables Air Corsica to benefit from the wide range of LEAP-1A services provided by StandardAero from its facility in San Antonio, TX, which include PRSVs, quick-turn shop visits (QTSVs), component repairs, short-term engine leases and engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis services. Air Corsica joins a long list of operators and asset owners from across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America who have entrusted StandardAero with the support of their new-generation CFM LEAP powerplants.

StandardAero is a trusted partner of Air Corsica, having provided the airline with engine services in support of its legacy ATR regional turboprops, as well as the carrier's new-generation ATR 72-600 fleet. The relationship between the two companies dates back to 2023.

Commenting on the announcement for Air Corsica, Jean Luc Moine, Technical Director, said: "StandardAero has been a trusted partner, supporting the reliability of our operations as our ATR fleet has evolved with the Pratt Whitney Canada PW127M-XT engine. As we continue modernizing with the Airbus A320neo, extending our collaboration to include LEAP-1A engine support is a logical progression of that long-standing relationship. Having a partner that understands our operational requirements gives us confidence that we can continue delivering the high levels of reliability and service our passengers expect."

Commenting on the announcement for StandardAero, Guillaume Limouzy, Regional Sales Director EMEA, said: "StandardAero is delighted to extend our existing relationship with Air Corsica to include LEAP-1A MRO services in support of their A320neo fleet. We appreciate the confidence shown in us through this new agreement, and look forward to serving Air Corsica and its passengers with reliable, high quality LEAP engine services for many years to come."

StandardAero supports the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine family from its 810,000 sq. ft. facility in San Antonio as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023. StandardAero has been providing LEAP QTSV services to operators since March 2024, and completed correlation of its first test cell for the LEAP in November 2024, paving the way for PRSV inductions.

In addition to establishing MRO capability for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B at its San Antonio facility, StandardAero is also industrializing new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its Component Repair Services (CRS) network of locations, and its Repair Development Center of Excellence. To date, StandardAero's CRS team has industrialized more than 475 component repairs for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B. StandardAero also continues to grow its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house Aviation Mechanic Training Program, located at its Training Academy in San Antonio.

Founded in 1989, Air Corsica is the regional airline of Corsica, providing year-round scheduled services between the island and mainland France, as well as select European destinations. Operating a modern fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft and ATR turboprops, the airline plays a vital role in ensuring connectivity and supporting the economic development of Corsica.

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. See www.cfmaeroengines.com for more information.

StandardAero (stand #1-731) will be showcasing its capabilities at MRO Europe 2026, taking place October 27-29, 2026, at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE-listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, please visit www.standardaero.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023068868/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jake Saylor, VP Marketing Communications

+1 602-209-1029

Jake.saylor@standardaero.com



Investor Contact:

Rama Bondada, SVP Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

+1 480-377-3196

Rama.bondada@standardaero.com