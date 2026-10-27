The Irish-domiciled fund expands access to Causeway's actively managed quantitative global equity strategy.

Causeway Capital Management LLC ("Causeway"), the global equity investment manager with $76 billion in assets under management, today announces the recent launch of the Causeway Global Systematic UCITS Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund is a sub-fund of Causeway Funds plc, its Irish-domiciled UCITS umbrella authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Causeway's quantitative investing track record dates to the launch of its Emerging Markets Equity strategy in 2007. Each of the firm's current quantitatively driven strategies has outperformed its benchmark, net of fees, since inception and over most major measurement periods to the present.

Designed to perform across changing market conditions, the Global Systematic Equity strategy combines a broad range of quantitative alpha signals with insights from Causeway's fundamental analysts. The Fund gives investors outside the US access to this integrated approach in a UCITS format.

The Fund is managed by Causeway's quantitative research team, led by Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, Head of Quantitative Research, alongside portfolio managers Joe Gubler, CFA, Mozaffar Khan, PhD, MacDuff Kuhnert, CFA, and Ryan Myers.

Sarah Ketterer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, said: "Adding Global Systematic Equity to our UCITS platform gives more investors access to the quantitative capabilities we have developed over Causeway's 25-year history. Today's US market concentration and shifting global market leadership underscore the value of diversification. We believe this strategy offers a compelling approach to diversification, drawing on multiple sources of return across markets and investment styles."

Arjun Jayaraman, Head of Quantitative Research, said: "No single signal works in every market environment, so we combine diverse, uncorrelated alpha factors. Our fundamental analysts help shape our alpha research and seek to identify risks a model alone might miss. We are pleased to offer this approach to investors in the UK and parts of Europe."

The Fund is currently available in share classes denominated in GBP, EUR, and USD, with accumulation and distribution share class options, and is registered for sale in Ireland, the UK, and certain other countries in Europe. It is classified as an Article 8 fund under SFDR.

The launch extends Causeway's UCITS range, which includes the Causeway Global Value UCITS Fund (launched in May 2026) and the Causeway Emerging Markets UCITS Fund (launched in 2016).

Notes to editors

About Causeway Capital Management LLC

Established in 2001, Causeway Capital Management is a majority employee-owned investment management firm specialising in global, international, emerging markets, small cap, and sustainable equity strategies. Co-founded by Sarah Ketterer, CEO and Harry Hartford, President, Causeway has $71 billion in assets under management as of December 2025. The firm combines fundamental and quantitative research disciplines to deliver differentiated insights and disciplined portfolios. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm serves institutional investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Causeway Capital Management LLC. Registered at 27 Old Gloucester Street London WC1N 3AX, United Kingdom, it is registered in England and Wales, with Company Number 16761211

www.causewaycap.com

Performance for Causeway's quantitative strategies:

Global Systematic Equity

Emerging Markets

International Small Cap

Global Small Cap

Performance quoted is past performance. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is prepared and issued by Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd and approved by Robert Quinn Advisory LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd is an Appointed Representative of Robert Quinn Advisory LLP.

This material constitutes a financial promotion for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "Act") and the handbook of rules and guidance issued from time to time by the FCA (the "FCA Rules"). This material is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for or purchase of any financial instrument. Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd neither provides investment advice to, nor receives and transmits orders from, persons to whom this material is communicated nor does it carry on any other activities with or for such persons that constitute "MiFID or equivalent third country business" for the purposes of the FCA Rules. All information provided is not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and is subject to change without notice. This communication and any investment or service to which this material may relate is exclusively intended for persons who are Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties for the purposes of the FCA Rules and other persons should not act or rely on it. This communication is not intended for use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

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Contacts:

Causeway (Sales):

Richard Clarke-Wilson +44 (0)7930 601175 rclarke-wilson@causewaycap.com

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