Syngenta Group has been named agriculture's leading employer in Science magazine's annual Top Employers survey for the 10th consecutive year, a milestone that reflects the company's sustained leadership in scientific innovation, as well as its ability to attract, develop and retain world-class scientific talent.

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A decade at the top: Syngenta named agriculture's leading employer by Science Magazine for 10th successive year

Syngenta was ranked 6th among science-driven companies globally. The Group has been recognized as among the top 10 since 2019.

The prestigious Science survey is based on feedback from scientists and industry professionals worldwide, and recognizes organizations that combine scientific excellence, innovation, trust and employee engagement to create environments where people and ideas can thrive.

"Being recognized as a leading science employer for the tenth consecutive year is a tremendous honor," said Hengde Qin, CEO of Syngenta Group. "One of the most inspiring aspects of my role is spending time with our scientists around the world and witnessing first-hand the passion, expertise and rigor they bring to their work every day. It is their curiosity and commitment that lead to innovations that make a real difference for farmers."

"Breakthrough science is only possible when talented people have the freedom to explore, collaborate and challenge convention," said Camilla Corsi, Syngenta's global Head of Crop Protection R&D. "This recognition reflects the culture we have built across our global R&D network, where experts in chemicals, biologicals, plant breeding, traits, data science and AI work together to solve some of agriculture's most complex challenges. That combination of scientific depth, collaboration and purpose is what enables us to deliver innovation for farmers."

The recognition comes at a time of strong scientific momentum for Syngenta, as the company advances innovations designed to help farmers address the dual challenges of productivity and sustainability.

Syngenta's scientists are developing new solutions that support resilient and efficient agricultural systems. Recent breakthroughs include EXORT technology, a major scientific breakthrough in agricultural biologicals that helps plants make better use of their own biology, and VIRESTINA technology, the world's first selective herbicide to control resistant grass weeds in soybean and cotton in nearly four decades.

At the same time, Syngenta continues to expand its global R&D footprint, including the development of a world-leading agricultural bioscience research center in the United Kingdom and the opening of a state-of-the-art vegetable seeds R&D technology center in Spain. Together, these investments strengthen the company's ability to transform scientific discoveries into practical solutions for farmers around the world.

The complete Science magazine Top Employers survey feature, along with individual company rankings is available online here.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is the world's largest agricultural technology (AgTech) company by revenue*, employing approximately 50,000 people across over 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on creating Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field, so they can make the transformation required to feed a growing world population while preserving our planet. Guided by its Sustainability Goal of higher yields with lower impact, Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Syngenta Group is ranked number one in crop protection, number one in biologicals and number three in seeds based on revenues*.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

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*based on revenues in 2025

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This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Syngenta Group's future expectations, plans, prospects, objectives, performance or events, including statements attributed to individuals quoted in this document, whether or not they use such terminology. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. They are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include, amongst others, risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, refinancing risk, interest rate fluctuations and access to capital markets, compliance and remediation, evolving environmental and sustainability regulations, changes in agricultural policies or subsidy regimes, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climate change and extreme weather events, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or agricultural commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, including risks arising from single-source supply arrangements, geopolitical risks, trade restrictions, sanctions, and export controls, natural disasters, and cybersecurity incidents, data breaches, and failures or disruptions of information technology systems. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law, Syngenta Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise.

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