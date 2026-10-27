Crescent Capital Group LP, one of the leading alternative credit investment firms, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided financing to support DPG Deutsche Elektro Prüfgesellschaft mbH ("DPG"), a German provider of electrical inspection and testing services and a portfolio company of Rantum Capital, a private equity firm focused on the DACH region and a Janus Henderson Group company. Crescent served as sole arranger for the financing, which supported the refinancing of existing bank debt, the acquisition of an add-on and a dividend recapitalization.

Founded in 2015, DPG is a leading German provider of electrical inspection and testing services for portable and fixed electrical equipment, electrical machinery, e-mobility infrastructure and non-electrical equipment. The company provides essential, regulation-driven inspection services to a diverse customer base, including public institutions, facility managers and industrial companies, helping ensure equipment safety and regulatory compliance. DPG has grown into a nationwide inspection services provider, with its expansion accelerating following Rantum Capital's acquisition in 2023. The company combines technical expertise with proprietary digital tools that streamline the inspection process, from project planning and scheduling to on-site inspections, documentation and invoicing.

"DPG has established a strong position in the German electrical inspection and testing market, benefiting from recurring demand for essential, regulation-driven services," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and Head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "We are pleased to support Rantum Capital and DPG with a flexible financing solution that addresses the company's current capital needs while supporting its continued growth and expansion through strategic acquisitions."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $53 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2026. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on non-investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, London and Frankfurt with over 235 employees globally. Crescent is a part of GreenOak, the global investment platform owned by Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About DPG Deutsche Elektro Prüfgesellschaft mbH (DPG)

DPG Deutsche Elektro Prüfgesellschaft mbH ("DPG") is a Germany-based provider of electrical safety testing, inspection and compliance services. Headquartered in Mannheim, the company provides comprehensive testing and inspection services for electrical equipment, machinery and installations, helping businesses across Germany maintain workplace safety, meet regulatory requirements and minimize operational disruptions. DPG combines technical expertise with customized inspection programs and digital reporting solutions to deliver efficient, reliable and compliant services to customers across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit www.dpg-gruppe.de.

About Rantum Capital a Janus Henderson Group company

Rantum Capital is a mid-market asset manager for the German-speaking region founded by financial experts, entrepreneurs and former DAX board members. The firm currently manages several private equity and private debt funds with more than €1 billion of assets under management. The private equity funds focus on majority equity investments in medium-sized companies and invest capital from predominantly German institutional investors. For more information about Rantum Capital, visit www.rantumcapital.de.

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