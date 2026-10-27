Weibel Scientific will deliver XENTA-M5 radar systems for Poland's SAN Counter-UAS programme under an €84 million contract with PIT-RADWAR. The selection brings Weibel radar technology into Poland's build-up of Counter-UAS capability on Europe's eastern flank and marks a significant milestone for the company's defense business.

European air defense starts with the ability to see the threat early enough to act.

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Weibel XENTA radar

On Europe's eastern flank, Poland is building SAN as an integrated Counter-UAS capability. By bringing sensors, command-and-control and effectors together, SAN reflects Europe's accelerating build-up of Counter-UAS capability and the move from the ambition of a European Drone Wall towards operational capability.

XENTA-M5 has been selected as a radar capability for SAN. The €84 million contract with PIT-RADWAR is the largest order in Weibel's history.

"Turning Counter-UAS ambition into operational capability starts with the ability to see and understand the threat. XENTA-M5 provides the detection, tracking and classification that enables the wider system to act. Its selection for SAN puts Weibel radar technology at a critical point in the operational chain, providing the air picture needed for an effective response," says Peter Røpke, CEO of Weibel Scientific.

Building Counter-UAS capability on Europe's eastern flank

The SAN programme brings together sensors, command-and-control and effectors in an integrated Counter-UAS architecture within Poland's national air defense.

Weibel's role is in the sensor layer. XENTA-M5 detects, tracks and classifies a broad range of airborne threats, from small, low-flying drones to aircraft and other aerial targets. Its continuously updated air picture provides the sensor data needed by the wider command-and-control architecture, giving operators more time and information to assess threats and determine an appropriate response.

Weibel steps up in scale

The €84 million contract is the largest order in Weibel's history and represents a milestone for the Danish radar company. It puts Weibel's specialized radar technology into a major European defense programme, placing new demands on industrial capacity, production and delivery.

The contract builds on Weibel's established position in advanced radar technology. The company has delivered more than 6,000 radar systems to customers in over 45 countries.

"European defense is moving fast, and industry has to move with it," says Peter Røpke. "Weibel has the technology. This contract raises the bar for what we must deliver as a company and the responsibility we take on as Europe strengthens its defense capability.

PIT-RADWAR, Weibel's customer under the contract, is a Polish defense electronics company specializing in radar technology, command-and-control and air-defense systems.

Key facts about the XENTA-M5 contract

Customer: PIT-RADWAR

Programme: SAN Counter-UAS

End user: Polish Armed Forces

Contract value: DKK 625 million, approximately €84 million

Weibel delivery: XENTA-M5 radar systems

Primary role: Detection, tracking and classification of airborne threats

Target set: Small drones, aircraft and other aerial targets

About Weibel Scientific

Weibel Scientific is a Danish radar company specializing in continuous-wave Doppler technology. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Allerød, Denmark, the company develops and manufactures radar systems for defense, aerospace, and critical-infrastructure protection. Weibel owns and develops its core radar technology, giving the company direct control over the technology's continued development and the ability to adapt its systems as operational requirements evolve. The company employs more than 600 people and has delivered approximately 6,000 radar systems to over 45 countries.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Brit Larsen

Mobile: +45 53 78 94 03

Email: press@weibel.dk