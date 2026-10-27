SMT Corp: Aerospace and defence professionals discuss supplier oversight, counterfeit avoidance and support for new entrants to the sector

Aerospace and defence professionals discuss supplier oversight, counterfeit avoidance and support for new entrants to the sector

MILTON KEYNES, England, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counterfeit Awareness & Trusted Supply Chains Workshop, held at BSI's headquarters in Milton Keynes on September 24, 2026, brought together aerospace and defence professionals to discuss counterfeit risks across the supply chain. SMT Corp contributed presentations from Mike Schwarm, President; Mark Broadhead, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing; and Dr. Nicholas Williams, Vice President, Technology. Topics included supply chain assurance, real-world counterfeit cases and component authentication and testing.

The presentations, case studies and discussions explored three challenges central to UK defence supply chain security.

Keeping controls in place throughout the supply chain

As components pass through multiple supplier tiers, counterfeit avoidance requirements can become harder to manage. Clear contractual requirements, supplier oversight and supporting evidence help maintain visibility beyond immediate suppliers.

Understanding how requirements apply

UK Defence Standard 05-135 (DEF STAN 05-135) outlines arrangements for managing counterfeit materiel risk. Its application depends on relevant procurement and contractual requirements, making clear communication with sub-tier suppliers essential.

Helping new entrants navigate defence requirements

SMEs and businesses entering aerospace and defence from other sectors may be unfamiliar with expectations around traceability, counterfeit avoidance and supplier assurance. Sharing practical knowledge helps them identify gaps and establish appropriate controls.

Dr. Williams also discussed the technical considerations involved in component testing and the importance of determining appropriate verification methods with customers.

The workshop reinforced that effective counterfeit mitigation requires more than understanding standards. Organisations must apply appropriate controls throughout their supply chains and ensure requirements are clearly communicated.

SMT Corp will continue sharing technical knowledge to strengthen understanding of counterfeit mitigation across the European aerospace and defence community.



Read the full blog: ADS Workshop Recap | SMT Corp.

Watch the workshop recap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww_jEsIesvg&t=73s

Contact:

Media Contact:

SMT Corp.

Sandy Hook, Connecticut

marketing@smtcorp.com

smtcorp.com

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