IDZ LTD: IDZ Launches Enterprise Workspace for Governed Private AI

IDZ Launches Enterprise Workspace for Governed Private AI

New Admin Console governs end-to-end work across encrypted files, private communications and AI - with organisation-wide policies, approved endpoints, signed receipts, audit logs and customer-controlled recovery

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDZ today announced the launch of IDZ Enterprise, a governed private AI workspace that brings MetaCortex, ZCloud and ZChat into one encrypted system for organisations handling sensitive client and business information.

By keeping files, conversations, identity, permissions, processing routes and evidence in the same controlled environment, IDZ Enterprise reduces the fragmentation that often surrounds enterprise AI. MetaCortex is native to ZCloud and ZChat, allowing members to work across documents and conversations without first configuring a separate connector, while enterprise leaders control who can access information, which AI routes are permitted and how results are reviewed, without giving IDZ standing access to encrypted customer content.

The release is built for law firms, banks, wealth managers, accountancies and other professional-services organisations that want to move AI from isolated pilots into daily work without weakening confidentiality, policy control or accountability.

From information to action - with evidence

IDZ Enterprise is designed around the complete workflow, not a single AI response. A user can locate a file, folder or conversation across ZCloud and ZChat; compare, summarise, edit or turn that information into an artifact; save or share the result with colleagues; and provide the signed receipt to compliance - all without leaving the governed workspace.

For example, a lawyer can find the latest agreement and the messages that shaped it, compare revisions, prepare a client update, share it with the matter team and retain a receipt showing the sources, processing route and actions used.

At every step, the privacy boundary is visible, controllable and evidenced. Members can see what is processed locally, what sanitised context is proposed for external processing and which sources and actions formed the result; organisation-wide policies control the permitted routes, while signed receipts provide an auditable record.

One workspace. Organisation-wide control.

The new Enterprise Admin Console provides a central place to configure and govern the IDZ workspace:

Members, roles and file access: Invite users, assign Owner, Admin, Member, Billing Admin and Compliance/Auditor responsibilities, manage seats and control access to organisational files.

Invite users, assign Owner, Admin, Member, Billing Admin and Compliance/Auditor responsibilities, manage seats and control access to organisational files. AI and sharing policies: Set organisation-wide defaults for MetaCortex, web-assisted queries, sharing permissions and other managed controls.

Set organisation-wide defaults for MetaCortex, web-assisted queries, sharing permissions and other managed controls. Approved processing routes: Permit Private mode, IDZ-managed Boost or Company AI through an organisation-approved customer-hosted endpoint.

Permit Private mode, IDZ-managed Boost or Company AI through an organisation-approved customer-hosted endpoint. Receipts and auditability: Give compliance and security teams a signed record of how AI results were produced, while tracking administrative and security-relevant events.

Give compliance and security teams a signed record of how AI results were produced, while tracking administrative and security-relevant events. Usage, seats and billing: Monitor pooled usage, contracted seats and account status, with detailed payment management handled through the secure billing portal.

Monitor pooled usage, contracted seats and account status, with detailed payment management handled through the secure billing portal. Customer-controlled recovery: Maintain an organisation-controlled emergency recovery route without giving IDZ a recovery key or standing access to encrypted content.

Members can see the policies governing their workspace, but cannot override organisation-managed settings.

Private, Boost or Company AI

Enterprise teams can choose among three policy-controlled processing routes:

Private processes requests locally on supported desktop devices using an active local model.

processes requests locally on supported desktop devices using an active local model. Boost uses IDZ-managed cloud AI with sanitised data and user consent. Users can preview and remove sources or passages before approval.

uses IDZ-managed cloud AI with sanitised data and user consent. Users can preview and remove sources or passages before approval. Company AI routes requests through the organisation's approved customer-hosted endpoint, subject to Enterprise policy and technical safeguards.

MetaCortex never silently moves a Private request to external processing. If a different route is needed, the user is asked before data is sent. Each result includes a signed receipt recording the processing mode, sources accessed, actions performed, whether web search was used and what data was approved for external processing.

"Professional firms should not have to trade client confidentiality for the speed of AI," said Joseph Bara, Founder and CEO of IDZ. "IDZ Enterprise lets teams find information, take action and share results in one encrypted workspace. Organisations control the processing routes, users approve the context sent for external processing, and signed receipts give compliance teams an auditable record. The privacy boundary is visible, controllable and evidenced throughout the workflow."

Designed for regulated and client-service work

IDZ Enterprise is built for high-frequency workflows where sensitive information is fragmented across files and conversations and where human review remains essential. Example uses include:

preparing a client, matter or account brief from files and team conversations;

comparing agreements, policies and document versions with exact source references;

reviewing onboarding, KYC or source-of-wealth packs for missing information;

extracting and organising information from invoices, statements and supported documents;

redacting sensitive information before sharing; and

creating notes, reports and other artifacts that can be saved to ZCloud or shared through ZChat.

MetaCortex cites the underlying file, page or message so professionals can verify the source, apply judgement and keep the work moving inside the same controlled environment. AI outputs remain subject to professional judgement and human review.

Built on IDZ's privacy and security foundation

IDZ Enterprise builds on the same privacy-first architecture as the wider IDZ platform. Stored files, chats, memories and indexes remain encrypted and unreadable to IDZ. When Boost is used, users can preview and approve the sanitised context before it is sent for processing. Customer-controlled recovery provides an emergency route without giving IDZ the recovery key. The underlying IDZ cryptographic and application stack has also undergone an independent white-box security assessment by Cure53 covering cryptographic libraries, mobile and web applications, key-management architecture and backend APIs.

Enterprise agreements can include tailored commercial terms, service levels, data-processing commitments, usage allowances and approved infrastructure configurations.

Availability

IDZ Enterprise is available now by agreement for organisations seeking a governed workspace for encrypted files, private communication and AI. Member access is available through supported IDZ applications on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and the web; Private mode remains available on supported desktop devices.

Learn more at https://idz.com/.

Request an Enterprise demonstration: sales@idz.com.

About IDZ

IDZ is a privacy-first technology platform that combines MetaCortex - private AI for encrypted files and chats - with ZCloud encrypted storage and ZChat private messaging. It brings files, communication and AI into one controlled workspace for individuals, teams and enterprises.

For more information, visit https://idz.com/.

Media contact

IDZ team

contact@idz.com

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