Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 09:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: EXPO 2027 Belgrade: 200 Days to Go as Business and Tourism Preparations Accelerate

EXPO 2027 Belgrade: 200 Days to Go as Business and Tourism Preparations Accelerate

BELGRADE, Serbia, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 200 days remaining until Specialised Expo 2027 Belgrade opens on 15 May 2027, preparations are entering a decisive phase. More than 140 international participants are expected, alongside over four million visits and 8,000 events under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All".

At the Surcin exhibition site, work is progressing across seven exhibition halls, with pavilion spaces scheduled for handover by 1 December. Transport, security and visitor services are also being prepared.

"Our priority is to be ready to welcome the world on 15 May and to make EXPO 2027 Belgrade a catalyst for lasting international partnerships and economic growth, benefiting Serbia, the wider region and our international partners," said Danilo Jerinic, Director of EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

"With preparations advancing, now is the time for businesses and tourism partners to explore how they can become part of this international gathering and build connections that extend well beyond the exhibition itself," he added.

Through the "Visit Serbia" initiative, Expo representatives have met tourism industry partners in Bratislava, Skopje, Zagreb, Ljubljana and Vienna, with Athens next on the schedule on 29 October. The initiative translates growing interest in EXPO 2027 into travel packages that combine a visit to the exhibition with opportunities to discover Belgrade and other destinations across Serbia.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialised Exhibition taking place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All". Around 50,000 business meetings and more than 175 business events will create opportunities for companies of all sizes to establish international partnerships.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More information: https://expobelgrade2027.org/en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expo-2027-belgrade-200-days-to-go-as-business-and-tourism-preparations-accelerate-302919839.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.