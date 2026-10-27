EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: EXPO 2027 Belgrade: 200 Days to Go as Business and Tourism Preparations Accelerate

EXPO 2027 Belgrade: 200 Days to Go as Business and Tourism Preparations Accelerate

BELGRADE, Serbia, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 200 days remaining until Specialised Expo 2027 Belgrade opens on 15 May 2027, preparations are entering a decisive phase. More than 140 international participants are expected, alongside over four million visits and 8,000 events under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All".

At the Surcin exhibition site, work is progressing across seven exhibition halls, with pavilion spaces scheduled for handover by 1 December. Transport, security and visitor services are also being prepared.

"Our priority is to be ready to welcome the world on 15 May and to make EXPO 2027 Belgrade a catalyst for lasting international partnerships and economic growth, benefiting Serbia, the wider region and our international partners," said Danilo Jerinic, Director of EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

"With preparations advancing, now is the time for businesses and tourism partners to explore how they can become part of this international gathering and build connections that extend well beyond the exhibition itself," he added.

Through the "Visit Serbia" initiative, Expo representatives have met tourism industry partners in Bratislava, Skopje, Zagreb, Ljubljana and Vienna, with Athens next on the schedule on 29 October. The initiative translates growing interest in EXPO 2027 into travel packages that combine a visit to the exhibition with opportunities to discover Belgrade and other destinations across Serbia.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialised Exhibition taking place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All". Around 50,000 business meetings and more than 175 business events will create opportunities for companies of all sizes to establish international partnerships.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More information: https://expobelgrade2027.org/en

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