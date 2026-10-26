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WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 09:41
19,300 Euro
-2,03 % -0,400
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,59019,70009:56
19,60019,69009:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 18:15 Uhr
29 Leser
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Tieto Oyj: Inside information: Tieto updates its full-year 2026 organic revenue growth outlook and profitability outlook - and provides preliminary third-quarter financial information

Tieto Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 26 October 2026 7:15 p.m. EET

Tieto lowers its full-year 2026 organic growth outlook primarily due to continued soft demand and the ongoing transformation in Tieto Tech Consulting. The transformation is progressing, with its contribution to growth expected to build gradually from 2027. Furthermore, growth has been negatively impacted by a decline in the volume-based businesses in Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech. As a result, Tieto currently expects its organic growth for 2026 to be between -6% and -5% (previously -5% to -3%).

The company has continued to deliver strong profitability supported by successful execution of the cost optimization programme and continued cost discipline. Tieto upgrades its profitability outlook for the full year and estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin (adjusted EBITA) to be 15.5-16.0% (previously 14.8-15.8%) for 2026.

Preliminary third-quarter key figures

Tieto is also providing the following preliminary unaudited Group key figures for the third quarter of 2026:

Revenue EUR 389.6 (454.2) million

Organic1) growth -11%

Adjusted2) operating profit3) EUR 70.2 (87.8) million

Adjusted2) operating margin3) 18.0% (19.3)

In 2025, revenue and adjusted operating profit for the third quarter included a EUR 22 million contribution from revenue arising from the court ruling related to deliveries in prior periods in Tieto Banktech. Its impact on third-quarter growth in 2026 was 5 pp (negative). The positive contribution to third-quarter operating margin in 2025 was of 4 pp.

Revised outlook for 2026

Tieto expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of -6% to -5% (revenue in 2025: EUR 1 852.3 million). The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 15.5-16.0% (13.8% in 2025).

Previous outlook for 2026

Tieto expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of -5% to -3% (revenue in 2025: EUR 1 852.3 million). The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 14.8-15.8% (13.8% in 2025).

1) Adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments
2) Adjustment items include restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, impairment charges and other items affecting comparability
3) Profit before interests, taxes and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

Tieto will publish its third-quarter interim report on 27 October.

For further information, please contact

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa(at)tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki
NASDAQ Stockholm
Principal Media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 13 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tieto's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm. www.tieto.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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