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PP

WKN: A42C0T | ISIN: SE0028799411 | Ticker-Symbol: Y8R
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:55
1,505 Euro
-4,20 % -0,066
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PPI PUBLIC PROPERTY INVEST AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PPI PUBLIC PROPERTY INVEST AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5331,59909:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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PPI Public Property Invest AB: INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2026: Net income from property management per share up by 37 % to SEK 0.43 in Q3 26

  • Rental income amounted to SEK 887 million (SEK 247 million) in the third quarter and SEK 2,632 million (SEK 663 million) for the first nine months of 2026.
  • Net operating income amounted to SEK 761 million (SEK 231 million) in the third quarter and SEK 2,187 million (SEK 614 million) for the first nine months.
  • Net income from property management per share was up by 37 % to SEK 0.43 (SEK 0.31) in the third quarter and to SEK 1.19 (SEK 1.10) for the first nine months.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 734 million (SEK 208 million) in the third quarter and SEK 2,041 million (SEK 549 million) for the first nine months.

"With the platform fully established, this quarter has been about execution. The results show steady, measurable operational improvement, quarter by quarter. Income is growing, costs are coming down and an increasing share of revenue is converted into cash earnings for our shareholders. As a result, net income from property management per share is up by 37 % compared to the same quarter last year. With predominantly government-backed income and a clear focus on growing cash earnings per share, PPI is well positioned to deliver stable and growing shareholder returns," says André Gaden, CEO of PPI.

At the end of the quarter, PPI owned 853 properties with a total market value of SEK 52.8 billion. The management portfolio had a net yield of 5.7 per cent, and 84 per cent of the rental income was derived from government-backed leases.
PPI signed new and renegotiated leases with annual rent totalling SEK 35 million during the third quarter, covering approximately 25,200 sqm. Net letting was positive at SEK 7.4 million.

During the quarter, PPI completed two new-built care properties in Finland that together add annual net operating income of approximately SEK 15 million. PPI also announced an acquisition of six social infrastructure properties in Sweden and Finland from SBB which is expected to add annual net operating income of SEK 76.1 million.
PPI maintains a solid and diversified funding structure. At 30 September 2026, the loan-to-value ratio was 49.1 per cent and adjusted net debt/run rate EBITDA was 9.9x. PPI is rated BBB+ with a stable outlook by Fitch.

Presentation of the results
Management will present the results in a webcast followed by a Q&A session on 27 October 2026 at 10:00 CET. The webcast will be available from PPI's website under Reports and presentations and via the following link: https://qcnl.tv/p/ITvp094ymara1MLmaJCP7A

Questions may be submitted by email to IR@publicproperty.no.

For further information, please contact:
André Gaden, CEO, andre@publicproperty.no

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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