Skanska AB: Skanska invests PLN 157M, about SEK 400M, in a residential development project in Kraków, Poland

Skanska invests PLN 157M, about SEK 400M, in the residential development Mazowiecka 21 located in one of Kraków's central districts, Poland. The single-phase project will comprise 168 apartments.

The project will replace an existing office building with a new residential building with commercial units on the ground floor, reflecting the predominantly residential character of the neighborhood. It will increase the biologically active area on the site, introducing more greenery, contributing to a more welcoming space for both future residents and people living in the surrounding area.

Mazowiecka 21 is designed to achieve a BREEAM Very Good rating and will feature photovoltaic panels, a heat pump, an underground rainwater retention tank and the Appartme smart home system. All apartments will also be prepared for the installation of air conditioning, and the project will support sustainable mobility through a dedicated bicycle room. It is also designed in line with the requirements of the Barrier-Free Facility certificate, supporting accessibility for people with different needs.

Construction began in October 2026 and will be completed during the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Aleksandra Goller, Director of Sales and Marketing, Skanska Residential Development Poland, tel +48 797 332 634

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.