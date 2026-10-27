GRK Infra Oyj: Marko Leppänen appointed as a member of the GRK Group's Management Team

27.10.2026 08:45:09 EET | GRK Infra Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

GRK Infra Plc Stock exchange release 27 October 2026 at 08:45 a.m.

Marko Leppänen (b. 1987), CEO of Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy (KSBR), has been appointed as a member of the GRK Group's Management Team effective from 27 October 2026.

Leppänen, who holds a degree in civil engineering, has served as the CEO of KSBR since May 2025. His previous experience at KSBR also includes roles as Director of Industrial Construction, Site Manager and Project Manager.

KSBR became part of the GRK Group through an acquisition that was completed on 30 June 2026.

"Marko brings strong construction expertise and valuable experience with private-sector clients to our Group Management Team. His expertise will provide excellent support for GRK's growth and the achievement of our strategic objectives", says GRK Group's CEO Mika Mäenpää.

"I am very excited to join GRK and its team of professionals, and to contribute to the Group's development as a member of the Management Team. I look forward to close collaboration and to building an even stronger GRK together", adds KSBR's CEO Marko Leppänen.

GRK Group Management Team as of 27 October 2026:

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, GRK Suomi Oy

Carl Andersson, CEO, GRK Sverige AB

Tiit Roben, CEO, GRK Eesti AS

Marko Leppänen, CEO, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy

Johanna Korhonen, HR Director

Anneliina Kupiainen, Business Director, Environmental Technology

Johanna Metsä-Tokila, General Counsel

Jaakko Mäkelä, Business Director, Civil Engineering and Road Construction and Paving

Mikko Nyhä, Business Director, Rail Business, VP of GRK Suomi Oy

Perttu Piilo, Chief Financial Officer

Timo Pinomäki, Chief Risk Officer

Riina Rantsi, Chief Business Development

Contacts

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy, KSBR Rent Oy and Pirkan Rakentajapalvelu Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.