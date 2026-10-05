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GI

WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966 | Ticker-Symbol: W1L
München
05.10.26 | 08:04
26,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,80027,40009:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 07:45 Uhr
39 Leser
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GRK Infra Oyj: 214,950 new shares have been registered in the Trade Register

5.10.2026 08:45:02 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Total number of voting rights and capital

GRK Infra Plc Stock Exchange Release 5.10.2026 at 08:45 a.m.

GRK Infra Plc ("GRK") announced on 1 October 2026 the completion of the acquisition of Pirkan Rakentajapalvelu Oy (the "Transaction") and its resolution on a directed share issue to the seller.

In the share issue, GRK issued a total of 214,950 new shares, which have today been registered in the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office (the "New Shares").

As a result of the registration of the New Shares, the total number of all registered shares in GRK is 42,693,829. The New Shares will be issued in the book-entry system (ISIN code FI4000517966) and registered to the book-entry account of the subscribers, after which the New Shares will carry shareholder rights in GRK.

Trading in the New Shares on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to commence on or about 6 October 2026, subject to the appproval of the listing application.

GRK Infra Plc

Contacts

  • Johanna Metsä-Tokila, General Counsel, +358 40 562 0408, johanna.metsa-tokila@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.

In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy, KSBR Rent Oy and Pirkan Rakentajapalvelu Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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