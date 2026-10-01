GRK Infra Oyj: GRK Infra Oyj has completed the acquisition of Pirkan Rakentajapalvelu Oy and resolved on a directed share issue to the seller

1.10.2026 11:00:09 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

GRK Infra Plc Stock Exchange Release 1.10.2026 at 11.00 a.m.

GRK Infra Plc ("GRK") announced on 12 August 2026 that it had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Pirkan Rakentajapalvelu Oy ("Pirkan Rakentajapalvelu") from its current shareholder (the "Seller") (the "Transaction"). It has been agreed that part of the purchase price will be paid through a directed share issue by GRK. GRK has today completed the Transaction.

"It's great to have finalised this acquisition. Pirkan Rakentajapalvelu significantly strengthens GRK's expertise and position in specialised foundation construction. With this acquisition, we gain additional expertise, capacity, and capability to carry out even more demanding projects. This is an important step in implementing GRK's growth strategy," says GRK's CEO Mika Mäenpää.

Directed share issue to the Seller

In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, part of the purchase price is paid in new shares in GRK valued at approximately EUR 19.79 per share. The value has been determined based on the volume-weighted average price on the Nasdaq Helsinki Mid Cap list for the thirty trading days immediately preceding the signing of the share purchase agreement. GRK's Board of Directors has resolved on a directed share issue to the Seller (the "Directed Share Issue") pursuant to the authorisation granted by GRK's Annual General Meeting held on 30 March 2026.

GRK issues in the Directed Share Issue a total of 214,950 new shares (the "Consideration Shares") representing approximately 0,506 percent of all shares in GRK prior to the Directed Share Issue and approximately 0,503 per cent of all shares in GRK following the Directed Share Issue. The total number of shares in GRK after the Directed Share Issue will be 42,693,829 shares. The subscription price will be recognised in GRK's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Registration and Trading of Consideration Shares

The Consideration Shares are expected to be registered in the Trade Register on or about 5 October 2026. GRK intends to apply for the admission of the Consideration Shares to trading on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Trading in the Consideration Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on or about 6 October 2026, subject to the approval of the listing application.

Transfer Restriction

The Seller has agreed to a transfer restriction concerning the Consideration Shares prohibiting the disposal of the Consideration Shares by the Seller. The transfer restriction is in force for 36 months from the completion of the Transaction.

GRK Infra Plc

Contacts

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy and KSBR Rent Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.