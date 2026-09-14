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WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966 | Ticker-Symbol: W1L
Frankfurt
14.09.26 | 09:04
24,450 Euro
+4,49 % +1,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,10024,65010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GRK Infra Oyj: KSBR signed a new contract for a data centre project in Finland

14.9.2026 09:00:09 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 14 September 2026 at 09.00 a.m.

KSBR (Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy) has been selected to carry out construction work as part of a data centre project for a technology company in Finland. The agreement was signed on 10 September 2026. KSBR is part of the GRK Group, and the project will be entered in GRK's order backlog in the third quarter.

The contract covers underground utilities, infrastructure construction and concrete structure work at the data centre site. The work will begin in September 2026 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

"It is great to start a new project and see that we have earned the trust necessary for the construction of such demanding projects", says Kasimir Kvist, Director, Construction at KSBR.

Contacts

  • Marko Leppänen, CEO of KSBR, +358 50 567 5198, marko.leppanen@ksbr.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.

In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy and KSBR Rent Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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