GRK Infra Oyj: KSBR signed a new contract for a data centre project in Finland

14.9.2026 09:00:09 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 14 September 2026 at 09.00 a.m.

KSBR (Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy) has been selected to carry out construction work as part of a data centre project for a technology company in Finland. The agreement was signed on 10 September 2026. KSBR is part of the GRK Group, and the project will be entered in GRK's order backlog in the third quarter.

The contract covers underground utilities, infrastructure construction and concrete structure work at the data centre site. The work will begin in September 2026 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

"It is great to start a new project and see that we have earned the trust necessary for the construction of such demanding projects", says Kasimir Kvist, Director, Construction at KSBR.



Contacts

Marko Leppänen, CEO of KSBR, +358 50 567 5198, marko.leppanen@ksbr.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy and KSBR Rent Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.