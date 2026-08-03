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WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966 | Ticker-Symbol: W1L
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 09:10
21,450 Euro
+2,14 % +0,450
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,45021,95011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GRK Infra Oyj: GRK is involved in the construction of a data centre project in Finland - the value is approximately EUR 66 million.

3.8.2026 09:30:09 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 3 August 2026 at 09.30 a.m.

GRK is currently involved in the implementation of a data centre project for a technology company in Finland. The value of the agreement for GRK is approximately EUR 66 million. The project was entered in GRK's order backlog in the second quarter of 2026.

The contract comprises the data centre site's preparatory work, earthmoving and excavation work, as well as the construction of logistics areas. The work began in June and is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

Contacts

  • Jaakko Mäkelä, Business Director, Civil Engineering and Paving, +358 50 377 51 52, jaakko.makela@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.

In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy and KSBR Rent Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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