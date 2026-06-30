GRK Infra Oyj: Inside information: GRK Infra Plc publishes combined entity guidance for 2026 following completion of the acquisition of Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy; changes definition of adjusted operating profit

30.6.2026 09:47:28 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Inside information

GRK Infra Plc INSIDE INFORMATION 30 June 2026 at 09.47 a.m. EEST

GRK Infra Plc ("GRK") today announced the completion of the acquisition of Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy (the "Transaction"). In connection with the completion of the Transaction, GRK publishes guidance for the combined entity for 2026. GRK's revenue has developed as expected during the first part of 2026, and in particular profitability has remained at a good level also following the first quarter.

GRK's new guidance for 2026

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2026 will be EUR 820-1,020 million (2025: EUR 872.3 million) and the adjusted operating profit for 2026 will amount to EUR 70-95 million (2025: EUR 58.2 million).

The guidance is based on a strong order backlog, the accumulation of new contracts during 2026 and an estimate of the revenue recognition of the existing order backlog, the progress of projects in the development phase, as well as the continued revenue and operating profit growth of Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne group supported by a strong backlog in 2026.

GRK's previous guidance for 2026 (published 12 February 2026)

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2026 will be EUR 720-870 million (2025: EUR 872.3 million) and the adjusted operating profit for 2026 will amount to EUR 45-60 million (2025: EUR 58.2 million).

The guidance is based on an estimate of the revenue recognition of the existing order backlog, the progress of projects in the development phase and the accumulation of new contracts during 2026.

Change in the definition of adjusted operating profit

GRK is changing the definition of adjusted operating profit such that amortisation of intangible assets arising from purchase price allocation (PPA) related to business acquisitions in accordance with IFRS 3 will be excluded from adjusted operating profit going forward.

Previously, such amortisation was included in adjusted operating profit. Such amortisation amounted to approximately EUR 0.3 million in the financial year 2025 and approximately EUR 0.3 million in the first half of financial year 2026. GRK will disclose further information on the change, including comparative data for the financial year 2025 and the first half of financial year 2026 restated for the change, in its half-year financial report for 1 January 2026-30 June 2026 to be published on 28 July 2026.

Under the new definition, adjusted operating profit better reflects the operational performance of the group by excluding non-cash and, in management's view, non-operating items related to business acquisitions. In all other respects, the definition of adjusted operating profit remains unchanged.

Impact of the change on reporting

The change will be implemented with effect from 1 July 2026.

GRK Infra Plc

Contacts

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS, A-Kaabel OÜ and Novus Initium Investments OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.