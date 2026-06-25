GRK Infra Oyj: GRK has been selected to implement the improvement of the Kotka entrance road on national road 15, the value of the project is approximately EUR 10 million

25.6.2026 09:15:02 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 25 June 2026 at 9:15 a.m.

GRK has been selected to implement a project to improve the Kotka entrance road on national road 15. The value of the project for GRK is approximately EUR 10 million. Additionally, the contract includes an option for additional orders worth approximately EUR 1 million, bringing the total value of the project to around 11 million euros including the option. The project was commissioned by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, the City of Kotka, Kymen Vesi and the Economic Development Centre of Southeast Finland. The agreement was signed on 24 June 2026, at which time the project was recognised in GRK's order backlog. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

National road 15 (Hyväntuulentie) is the main connection from national road 7 to the centre of Kotka and Finland's largest ports, such as Mussalo and Hietanen. As part of the project, a crash barrier will be built on Hyväntuulentie, the road and the Korela crossing bridge will be widened, noise barriers will be built, and a new connection lane will be built. In addition, the water supply networks and the pedestrian and cycling bridges going under Hyväntuulentie will be renewed and repaired. The contract also includes the overhaul of Kotkantie in the area of the Korela crossing bridge.

The improvements will clarify the road network in the area, make traffic smoother and improve traffic safety by separating the directions of travel. The measures will make it possible to increase the road speed limit to 80 kilometres per hour, with the exception of the Metsola at-grade junction. In addition, the construction of noise barriers will improve living comfort along national road 15.

"It's great that we are getting to implement a project that is particularly important for port traffic and Kotka residents together with our clients. For a construction company, this is a diverse and interesting infrastructure contract to be carried out in an urban environment," says Toni Jauho, Construction Manager at GRK.

"This year, we have already won three road transport infrastructure contracts on top of ongoing projects. The projects are distributed evenly across Finland, which has allowed us to allocate resources sensibly. We have numerous partners and subcontractors in the Kymenlaakso area, with whom we have been working for a long time," says Jaakko Mäkelä, Business Director, Civil Engineering and Road Construction.

Hyväntuulentie has high traffic volumes, and its functioning is very important for industry and business. The current road is congested, and its traffic safety is poor. In addition, increasing traffic increasingly causes noise nuisance to the densely populated roadside.

The aim of the project is to clarify the traffic network in the area and ensure safe and smooth traffic to the centre and ports of Kotka. In addition, the project aims to reduce noise pollution for the residents of the area.

Construction will commence during the summer of 2026, and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Contacts

Jaakko Mäkelä, Business Director, Civil Engineering and Paving, +358 50 377 51 52, jaakko.makela@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS, A-Kaabel OÜ and Novus Initium Investments OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.