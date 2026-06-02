GRK Infra Oyj: The contract for the implementation phase of the construction of the Vaarala depot has been signed - GRK's share worth approximately EUR 16 million

2.6.2026 08:00:04 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 2 June 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

A consortium formed by GRK and Kreate has signed an agreement with Metropolitan Area Transport Ltd on the implementation phase of the earthworks, railway infrastructure and electric track and systems at the Vaarala depot in conjunction with the Vantaa tramway project. The value of construction in the project is approximately EUR 32.5 million and it is divided equally between the construction parties, with GRK's share of the partial order amounting to approximately EUR 16 million. The agreement was signed on 1 June 2026, at which time the project was recognised in GRK's order backlog.

The development phase of the Vaarala depot's Railyard alliance began in May 2025. According to the agreement, the implementation phase will start in accordance with the target schedule in June 2026. The earthworks, railway infrastructure and track electricity and system implementations related to the depot will be carried out as an alliance contract with GRK and Kreate as the construction parties. The yard alliance also includes the client Metropolitan Area Transport Ltd and the design partners AFRY Finland, Sweco Finland and WSP Finland.

The actual depot building will be designed and built as a separate contract.

The implementation phase will start immediately in June

Construction at the Vaarala depot will start immediately in June with excavation and municipal engineering works.

The depot will be built to meet the storage and maintenance needs of the Vantaa tramway and it will enable the Vantaa tramway service to start according to schedule in 2029. The target cost of the Railyard alliance, which includes the design and implementation of the depot, is approximately EUR 38 million, of which construction accounts for approximately EUR 32.5 million.

"The launch of the implementation phase of the Railyard alliance is a significant milestone both for the Vaarala depot project and the Vantaa tramway. In addition, the Railyard alliance allows us to implement GRK's expertise in a very diverse way with regard to earthworks and railway construction," says GRK's Project Manager Jonna Tuomiranta.

The implementation phase of the Vaarala depot's rail yard alliance is estimated to continue until 2029.

More information about the project:



Jonna Tuomiranta

Project Manager

+358 505393932

jonna.tuomiranta@grk.fi

Contacts

Markku Puolanne, CFO, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi

Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS, A-Kaabel OÜ and Novus Initium Investments OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.