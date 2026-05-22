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WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966 | Ticker-Symbol: W1L
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 09:09
14,780 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,04015,10015:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 13:35 Uhr
31 Leser
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GRK Infra Oyj: Change in GRK Infra Plc's Management Team: Change in GRK Infra Plc's Chief Financial Officer

22.5.2026 14:30:02 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

GRK Infra Plc Stock exchange release 22 May 2026 at 2.30 p.m. EET

MSc (Econ.) Perttu Piilo (1975) has today been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Group Management Team of GRK Infra Plc as of July 1, 2026. Piilo will report to The Chair of the Management Team and CEO Mika Mäenpää. He has extensive experience in financial management within the construction and telecommunications sectors. Piilo joins GRK from his role as Chief Financial Officer at Fira Oy. Previously, he has also worked as Chief Financial Officer at Nordic Waterproofing AB and Aro Systems Oy, among others.

GRK's current CFO, Markku Puolanne, will leave the company in July 2026 after a handover period.

"I am pleased to welcome Perttu to GRK at this strategically important stage, as the company is transitioning into the next development phase and seeking growth both organically and through acquisitions. Perttu's strong experience in financial management excellently supports the implementation of GRK's strategy," says Mika Mäenpää, The Chair of the Management Team and CEO of GRK.

"At the same time, I would like to thank Markku for his important role at GRK during these significant years. We have grown rapidly, started a new phase as a listed company and made determined progress towards our strategic goals. We wish Markku all the best in the future," Mäenpää continues.

Contacts

  • Mika Mäenpää, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, mika.maenpaa@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.

In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS, A-Kaabel OÜ and Novus Initium Investments OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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