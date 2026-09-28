GRK Infra Oyj: Alliance agreement for the implementation phase of the Turku tramway signed - first implementation phase valued at approximately EUR 12 million for GRK

28.9.2026 15:46:09 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 28 September 2026 at 3.45 p.m.

The Turku Tramway Alliance, comprising the City of Turku, Turku Tramway Ltd., GRK, NRC Group, Ramboll and Sweco, signed an agreement on 28 September 2026 on the implementation of the Turku tramway project. The cost estimate for the first implementation phase is EUR 33.3 million, of which GRK's share is approximately EUR 12 million. The project related to the first implementation phase will be transferred to GRK's order book in the third quarter of 2026.

In May, GRK announced that it would participate in the construction of the new tramway in Turku following the decision made by the Turku City Council on 18 May 2026. The cost estimate for the first implementation phase includes construction work to be carried out in 2027-2028 and tramway design costs. In addition, extensive archaeological excavations will be carried out during these years, with an estimated cost of EUR 15.1 million. The first implementation phase of the project is part of GRK's previously estimated share of approximately EUR 190 million in the entire Turku tramway project. All the amounts stated above are included in the total estimated cost of the Turku tramway project, which is EUR 465.2 million

Construction will begin in early 2027

The first implementation phase will begin in early 2027 and will be completed by the end of 2028. The first implementation phase will comprise the construction of a public transport corridor and the refurbishment of Turku Cathedral Bridge and the surrounding streets. Extensive archaeological excavations will also be carried out in the area.

"We have been planning the implementation of the project for more than two years, and we will finally be able to start construction soon. This will be reflected in the streetscape on Uudenmaankatu and Aninkaistenkatu and at the Turku Cathedral Bridge. We will complete the work in these areas before Turku's 800th anniversary in 2029," says Jouko Viitala, Unit Director at GRK.

In addition to construction, GRK will also provide consultancy services on technical rail systems as part of the project.

The start of the second implementation phase, which will involve the construction of the tramway itself, is contingent on the confirmation of central government funding in the next round of negotiations on land use, housing and transport. The tramway will be completed in 2032, and commercial traffic will start in autumn 2033 after track testing and trial runs.

Contacts

Jouko Viitala, Unit director, 040 538 1768, jouko.viitala@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy and KSBR Rent Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.