NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 SHARES (Record Id 364678)GRK Infra Oyj has cancelled 288,000 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on September 30, 2026. The cancellation will be valid in the trading system as of October 01, 2026 on First North Growth Market Finland.
Identifiers of GRK Infra Oyj's share:
Trading code: GRK
ISIN code: FI4000517966
Orderbook id: 392087
Number of shares: 42,478,879
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
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