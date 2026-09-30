NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 SHARES (Record Id 364678)

GRK Infra Oyj has cancelled 288,000 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on September 30, 2026. The cancellation will be valid in the trading system as of October 01, 2026 on First North Growth Market Finland.Identifiers of GRK Infra Oyj's share:Trading code: GRKISIN code: FI4000517966Orderbook id: 392087Number of shares: 42,478,879Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260