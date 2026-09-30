GRK Infra Oyj: GRK has been selected to implement Ring Road I - Keilaniemi and Länsiväylä bridges project in Espoo - Value for GRK approximately 27 million euros

30.9.2026 12:15:09 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Plc Investor news 30 September 2026 at 12.15 p.m.

GRK has been selected to implement Ring Road I - Keilaniemi and Länsiväylä bridges project in Espoo. The value of the contract for GRK is approximately EUR 27 million, and the project was commissioned by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency. The agreement was signed on 30 September 2026 and the project will be entered in GRK's order backlog in the third quarter of 2026.

The project will be implemented in Espoo in the Ring I and Länsiväylä areas, which are among the busiest traffic routes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The contract includes the construction of new ramps providing access both from Helsinki towards Ring I and from Ring I towards Helsinki. In Keilaniemi, a new ramp will also be built on Länsiväylä towards Hanko, as well as a new ramp providing access from Helsinki towards Keilaniemi.

In addition, the project includes the replacement of the Tapiola crossing bridge, repair of the northern and southern Tapiola crossing bridges, and repair work on seven bridges on Länsiväylä.

"The area around the junction between Ring I and Länsiväylä is one of the busiest road environments in Finland. The project draws on GRK's strong expertise in demanding infrastructure contracts implemented in live traffic environments, as well as bridge contracting. We are pleased to have the opportunity to implement this project, which will improve traffic flow and road safety, in cooperation with the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency," says Ville Manninen, Construction Manager at GRK.

Construction will commence in autumn 2026, and the project is scheduled to be completed by November 2028.

Contacts

Jaakko Mäkelä, Business Director, Civil Engineering and Paving, +358 50 377 51 52, jaakko.makela@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also include selectricity network construction and environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,200 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector.



In addition to the parent company GRK Infra Oyj, the GRK Group includes country companies in each operating country: GRK Suomi Oy, Keski-Suomen Betonirakenne Oy and KSBR Rent Oy in Finland, GRK Eesti AS and A-Kaabel OÜ in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB and KSBR Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company GRK Infra Plc is responsible for the Group's administration and financing. The country companies carry out the Group's operative activities.