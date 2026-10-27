Gubra A/S: Gubra outlines 2030 strategy to scale innovation and expand its clinical-stage pipeline

Today, Gubra announces its strategy toward 2030, which will be presented at the company's Investor R&D Event in London later today.

Gubra aims to build a portfolio of 8-10 clinical-stage assets across proprietary, partnered, and venture programs by 2030, and nominate 1-2 proprietary drug development candidates annually from 2030 onward.

New GUB-UCN2 preclinical data to be presented, alongside an overview of its comprehensive Phase 1/2a clinical program evaluating body composition, muscle volume, and physical function, and its potential applications beyond obesity, including age-related functional decline.

Gubra Ventures aims to launch and operate 2-3 ventures by 2030, selectively expanding into new therapeutic areas and modalities, including opportunities within immunology and inflammation, to create additional pathways to value.

Gubra CRO aims to outperform the broader preclinical CRO market in its focused service areas, targeting average annual organic revenue growth of 10% toward 2030.

Gubra's AI-driven peptide discovery platform streaMLine and advanced preclinical capabilities underpin a differentiated business model with complementary capabilities and synergies across Biotech, Ventures, and CRO, while disciplined capital allocation supports long-term value creation.

Since its IPO in 2023, Gubra has evolved from a preclinical CRO with one asset in the clinic into a differentiated bioscience company with four clinical-stage assets, including two partnered Phase 2 obesity programs: ABBV-295, a long-acting amylin analog partnered with AbbVie, and BI 3034701, a potential first-in-class GLP-1/GIP/NPY2 triple receptor agonist partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim. Gubra's proprietary GUB-UCN2 program positions the company at the forefront of the next wave of innovation in obesity focused on healthier body composition, with potential applications extending beyond obesity into age-related functional decline and cardiorenal disease. Discovery work on indication-specific UCN2-based combinations aims to further expand the potential therapeutic opportunities of UCN2 biology to address unmet medical needs.

In parallel, Gubra's specialist preclinical CRO business has delivered strong long-term organic growth and continuously expanded its capabilities, while Gubra Ventures has been established and is actively evaluating new asset and platform technology opportunities. This strong execution has laid the foundation for the company's next phase of growth, focused on scaling its innovation engine and broadening its biotech pipeline across its flagship therapeutic areas: obesity and cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, age-related functional decline, and immunology and inflammation.

Markus Rohrwild, CEO of Gubra, says:

"Since our IPO in 2023, we have demonstrated our ability to translate scientific innovation into clinical-stage assets and establish valuable partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Building on this strong foundation, our ambition toward 2030 is to significantly scale our innovation engine, expand our clinical pipeline, and selectively broaden our reach into new therapeutic areas. GUB-UCN2 is a key asset in our expansion beyond obesity, with the potential to address age-related functional decline, including conditions such as sarcopenia.

"Our strength lies in the combination of our peptide discovery platform, deep scientific expertise, and advanced preclinical capabilities, supported by highly talented people across the organization. Together with disciplined capital allocation and the flexibility to advance innovation through proprietary development, partnerships, and new ventures, we believe Gubra is well positioned for its next phase of growth. With several important clinical milestones approaching across both our proprietary and partnered programs, we are entering a catalyst-rich period with multiple opportunities to create long-term shareholder value."

Gubra's Investor R&D Event will begin at 13:00 GMT (14:00 CET) and will be webcast live. To follow the event, please register here: https://gubra-rd-event-2026-oct-27.open-exchange.net/. A replay will be available after the event on the company's website under Investors and Events.

The following speakers will present at the event:

Markus Rohrwild, Chief Executive Officer

Kristian Borbos, Chief Financial Officer

Louise S. Dalbøge, Chief Science Officer

Thomas Langenickel, Chief Medical and Development Officer

Zoë Johnson, Head of Gubra Ventures & Business Development

Trine Nygaard Hamann, Head of Gubra CRO

Juleen R. Zierath, Professor of Clinical Integrative Physiology at Karolinska Institutet and Executive Director of the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research, University of Copenhagen

Contacts at Gubra

Investors and Media: Adam Lange (adl@gubra.dk, +45 6646 1589)

Investors: Kristian Borbos (kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035)

About Gubra

Gubra is a clinical-stage bioscience company founded in Denmark in 2008 and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Building on deep expertise in peptide science, translational research, and advanced preclinical models, Gubra combines its AI-driven, disease-agnostic peptide drug discovery platform, streaMLine, with specialized preclinical research capabilities. The company's activities are organized into three distinct yet complementary business units: Gubra Biotech, the value driver, focused on discovering and advancing differentiated therapeutics; Gubra CRO, the value enabler, providing specialized preclinical research services; and Gubra Ventures, the value accelerator, focused on advancing selected external innovation through asset-centric ventures that leverage Gubra's scientific capabilities and shared infrastructure. Gubra has approximately 300 employees and reported revenue of DKK 2.6 billion (USD ~400 million) in 2025.

For more information, visit www.gubra.dk.

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