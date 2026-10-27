Implantica AG: Implantica announces leading U.S. surgeon participates in RefluxStop training surgeries

Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, today announced that Dr. John C. Lipham, Professor of Surgery at the University of Southern California (USC) and a leading U.S. anti-reflux surgeon, has begun his RefluxStop® training in Europe ahead of the first procedures in the U.S. already scheduled at USC.

Dr. John C. Lipham, USC, said: "It was a privilege to come to Mainz and initiate the training. I'm pleased to now be able to offer RefluxStop to my patients. The technology is designed to restore the anti-reflux barrier without tightening the esophagus, which means we can avoid the swallowing difficulties and gas and bloating that have limited other procedures. The medical need is very large, and patients are asking for this option. My waiting list has continued to grow since the FDA approval, and I'm eager to get back to Los Angeles and start treating patients."

As part of the training requirements, Dr. Lipham observed RefluxStop procedures, which were performed by Dr. Moustafa Elshafei at Marienhaus Klinikum Mainz, Germany, on Monday, October 26. In mid-November, four more leading U.S. anti-reflux surgeons will travel to Europe for an extensive training program.

Dr. Peter Forsell, Founder and CEO of Implantica, said: "The results we have achieved in Europe have built the foundation for our U.S. launch. FDA approval is in hand, Dr. Lipham is undergoing training and ready to treat his first patients, and several more leading surgeons are signed up for training. The U.S. growth story is just beginning, and we look forward to bringing RefluxStop to the many patients who remain underserved by today's treatments."

An estimated 78 million people1 in the U.S. suffer from acid reflux, and more than 40% continue to experience symptoms despite daily medication2. RefluxStop, FDA approved in August 2026 on the strength of published five-year clinical outcomes, has treated over 1,800 patients across more than 60 Centers of Excellence in nine European countries.

Delshad, S.D., et al., Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Proton Pump Inhibitor-Refractory Symptoms. Gastroenterology, 2020. 158(5): p. 1250-1261.e2. Becker, V, et al. Clinical trial: persistent gastro-oesophageal reflux symptoms despite standard therapy with proton pump inhibitors - a follow-up study of intraluminal-impedance guided therapy. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2007. 26: p.1355-1360.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 2057

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 27, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop®, is an FDA approved and CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop®, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring and control of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. These investigational devices are intended to facilitate remote changes to treatment, potentially saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a treatment for GERD designed to address the root cause of acid reflux. Conventional anti-reflux surgical procedures typically rely on encircling the esophagus and are often associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch or vomit, and gas bloating. RefluxStop is different and aims to restore and maintain the lower esophageal sphincter in its natural anatomical position without encircling or applying pressure on the food passageway. Commercial performance from a multitude of centers supports the clinical study data collected and shows that the RefluxStop® device can successfully treat GERD without wrapping or constricting the esophageal sphincter, thereby avoiding the side effects commonly seen with the other current treatment approaches. Long-term 5-year clinical outcomes on RefluxStop® have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and support that a significant portion of the patient population will achieve clinically meaningful results, with minimal risks, when used in accordance with the indications for use.

Indications for Use: RefluxStop® is an implantable sterile medical device intended to treat acid and non-acid reflux in patients diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The device ensures maintenance of a normal physiological situation for the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) in a defined intra-abdominal position, allowing natural physiological function of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), thereby reducing or eliminating acid and non-acid reflux. The RefluxStop® Deployment Tool is indicated for patients diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), defined by abnormal impedance pH and/or pH testing, and indicated for RefluxStop® implantation.

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