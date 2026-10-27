Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi Q3 2026 report: Underpinning a strong growth momentum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the third quarter 2026

Third Quarter 2026

• Total revenue increased 16 per cent at CER (constant exchange rates), 17 per cent at actual rates, to SEK 9,124 M (7,776), leading to a year-to-date growth of 23 per cent at CER

• Haematology revenue increased 29 per cent at CER to SEK 6,171 M (4,771), mainly driven by strong sales of Altuvoct of SEK 1,729 M (769) and of Doptelet of SEK 1,829 M (1,408)

• Immunology revenue decreased 6 per cent at CER to SEK 2,525 M (2,658), impacted by lower quarterly revenue from Beyfortus royalties of SEK 732 M (1,166), partially offset by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 834 M (733) and Kineret of SEK 959 M (769)

• Revenue from the strategic portfolio1 grew by 25 per cent at CER to SEK 6,298 M (5,001)

• The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 45 per cent (47), excluding IAC2 of SEK 97 M (6,664). EBITA1 was SEK 3,990 M (3,620), corresponding to a margin of 44 per cent (47). EBIT was SEK 3,226 M (-3,858)

• Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 6.76 (-8.40) and EPS after dilution was SEK 6.69 (-8.32). Adjusted EPS before dilution1 was SEK 6.96 (6.11) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 6.89 (6.05)

• Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,871 M (1,840)

• Guido Oelkers to step down as Sobi CEO no later than the end of January 2027

• After the quarter, Tryngolza received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of sHTG in Europe

Outlook 2026 - Updated

• Revenue is anticipated to grow by high-teens to low-20s per cent at CER (previously, mid- to high-teens per cent)

• The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid- to high-30s per cent of revenue (unchanged)

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

2. Items affecting comparability (IAC)

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT, and 10:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:



HD Web Phone: click here

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 203 059 58 63

United States: +1 631 570 56 13



For other countries, please find the details here.



Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on 27 October 2026.



Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations