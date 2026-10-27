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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 09:00 Uhr
43 Leser
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Nordic Investment Bank: NIB reports solid Q1-Q3 financial performance with record net interest income

  • During the first nine months of 2026, NIB disbursed EUR 3.5 billion (EUR 2.7 billion in the same period last year) in new financing.
  • NIB's core earnings, represented by net interest income, increased to a record EUR 265 million (EUR 262 million) and net profit was EUR 196 million (EUR 229 million).
  • In September, NIB celebrated the Bank's 50th anniversary and launched its renewed mission and strategy, with a stronger focus on resilience, security and defence.

The Bank's business activity remained strong in Q3 following the record-high second quarter. Financing was provided across a range of sectors and activities, including on-lending through financial institutions, energy infrastructure, connectivity, and high-performance computing and cloud-based data investments. The Bank's mission fulfilment rate was 100%, reflecting the continued strong impact of NIB's financing activities.

"Our 50th anniversary was an opportunity not only to reflect on NIB's contribution over the past five decades, but also to set a clear direction for the future. Supported by robust business activity, solid financial performance and demand from bond investors, we are well positioned to deliver on our renewed mission and support the region's competitiveness, sustainability and resilience," said André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO in his commentary.

Higher outstanding financing volumes and treasury activities supported net interest income which increased to a record EUR 265 million for the January-September period. Net profit for the first nine months amounted to EUR 196 million, a decrease of 14% compared with the corresponding period last year. The decrease in net profit was primarily driven by unrealized valuation changes in financial operations.

To support the demand for financing, NIB raised EUR 8.2 billion in new funding during the first nine months of the year. This included a USD 1 billion three-year benchmark bond issued during the third quarter.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro unless otherwise specifiedJan-Sep 20261Jan-Sep 20251YoY changeJan-Dec 2025
Net interest income2652621.5%349
Profit before net loan losses200234-14.6%299
Net profit196229-14.4%287
New financing23,4732,68629.3%3,891
New financing committed34,0763,53315.4%4,753
% of loans achieving good or above mandate4100.0%97.5%2.5pp98.1%
New debt issuance8,1918,517-3.8%9,162
Financing outstanding525,56724,2675.4%24,089
Total assets45,07843,8012.9%42,639
Debts evidenced by certificates38,03936,9473.0%35,883
Total equity4,8434,6883.3%4,741
Equity/total assets610.7%10.7%0pp11.1%
Return on equity65.5%6.7%-1.2pp6.2%
Cost/income618.6%16.0%2.7pp17.0%
Number of employees at period end267272-1.8%272

1 Unaudited figures.

2 Including loan disbursements and investments in Lending bonds. Lending bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

3 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in Lending bonds.

4 See report page 8 for mandate fulfilment explanation.

5 Including loans outstanding and investments in Lending bonds.

6 See report page 17 for ratio definitions.

Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. NIB strengthens the competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.?

For further information, please contact

André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int

Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int

Jukka Ahonen, Senior Director, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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