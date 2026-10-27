DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 27-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Multi Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 27/10/2046; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each and debt-like XS3543729XXX -- integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: State of Kuwait, Acting through the Ministry of Finance 5.619% Notes due 26/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3537406XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 6.198% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3537430XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.619% Notes due 26/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85704AAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 6.198% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US85704AAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2121 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/ Debt and 2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3469949XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Certificates relating to the Series 2122 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/ Debt and 2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3469950XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Certificates relating to the Series 2118 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/ Debt and 2031; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3469950XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Certificates relating to the Series 2120 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/ Debt and 2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3469950XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Certificates relating to the Series 2119 Redeemable Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/ Debt and 2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of debt-like XS3469950XXX -- GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Serica Energy plc Equity shares Ordinary Shares of USD0.10 each; fully paid (commercial GB00B0CY5V57 -- companies) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3479056XXX -- Securities due 27/10/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3479056XXX -- Securities due 27/10/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3469370XXX -- Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 4.496% to Floating Rate Callable Notes due 26/10/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and debt-like XS3546741XXX -- integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: National Gas Transmission Plc 4.250% Instruments due 27/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3548854XXX -- EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 447532 EQS News ID: 2422498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)