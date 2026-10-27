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Dow Jones News
27.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
178 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
27-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
27/10/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                     Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 

             Multi Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 27/10/2046; fully paid; Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each and     debt-like    XS3543729XXX   --  
             integral multiples thereof)                  securities 

Issuer Name: State of Kuwait, Acting through the Ministry of Finance 

             5.619% Notes due 26/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like    XS3537406XXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)          securities 

             6.198% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like    XS3537430XXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)          securities 

             5.619% Notes due 26/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like    US85704AAXXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)            securities 

             6.198% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like    US85704AAXXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)            securities 

Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 
 
  
           Certificates relating to the Series 2121 Redeemable 
             Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/  Debt and 
                          2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of  debt-like    XS3469949XXX   --  
             GBP1 each)                          securities 

           Certificates relating to the Series 2122 Redeemable 
             Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/  Debt and 
                          2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of  debt-like    XS3469950XXX   --  
             GBP1 each)                          securities 

           Certificates relating to the Series 2118 Redeemable 
             Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/  Debt and 
                          2031; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of  debt-like    XS3469950XXX   --  
             GBP1 each)                          securities 

           Certificates relating to the Series 2120 Redeemable 
             Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/  Debt and 
                          2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of  debt-like    XS3469950XXX   --  
             GBP1 each)                          securities 

           Certificates relating to the Series 2119 Redeemable 
             Preference Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 27/10/  Debt and 
                          2032; fully paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of  debt-like    XS3469950XXX   --  
             GBP1 each)                          securities 

Issuer Name: Serica Energy plc 

                                            Equity shares 
                          Ordinary Shares of USD0.10 each; fully paid          (commercial   GB00B0CY5V57   --  
                                            companies) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by    Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives   XS3479056XXX   --  

             Securities due 27/10/2033; fully paid; (Represented by    Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives   XS3479056XXX   --  

             Securities due 27/10/2033; fully paid; (Represented by    Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives   XS3469370XXX   --  

Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 

             4.496% to Floating Rate Callable Notes due 26/10/2034; fully Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and   debt-like    XS3546741XXX   --  
             integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)       securities 

Issuer Name: National Gas Transmission Plc 
 
  
           4.250% Instruments due 27/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented 
             by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral   Debt and 
                          multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including  debt-like    XS3548854XXX   --  
             EUR199,000)                          securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 447532 
EQS News ID:  2422498 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2422498&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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