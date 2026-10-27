DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.6684 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1453560 CODE: UHYC ISIN: LU1435356XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 447569 EQS News ID: 2422766 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)