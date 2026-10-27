DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (MTHG) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.731 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85762 CODE: MTHG ISIN: LU2891728XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891728XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHG LEI Code: 213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 Sequence No.: 447568 EQS News ID: 2422764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)