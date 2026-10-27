DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF EUR Acc (CMU) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF EUR Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 407.9924 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3333186 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LEI Code: 2221007ZZU8XN39KWS32 Sequence No.: 447596 EQS News ID: 2422820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)