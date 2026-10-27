DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc (CSWG) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF CHF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 13.4573 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27845486 CODE: CSWG ISIN: LU1681044XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWG LEI Code: 549300PHL2YMVN7ZM794 Sequence No.: 447615 EQS News ID: 2422860 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)