TheBlowers.com, a gay cruising platform, accelerates international expansion with growth of over 80%

The independent site reaches 1.12 million unique users worldwide, shows more than 80% growth in 2026 and aims for the number 1 spot in the international gay dating site market.

PARIS, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBlowers.com, an independent French gay cruising platform, today announced record growth as it launches a targeted commercial offensive in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada: 1.12 million unique users worldwide, more than 80% growth achieved as of July 1, 2026, and a 78.2% YoY increase in daily connections. In less than three years, the platform has established itself as a credible alternative to market leaders by combining explicit adult content, community authenticity and robust security standards.

With 4 million members, 1.6 million unique monthly visitors (who reconnect on average 15 times per month) and 24/7 human moderation, TheBlowers.com has built a safe, direct and judgment-free environment for adult dating. Accessible free of charge (without advertising) and available in 26 languages, the site has a strong presence in France, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, and the platform intends to intensify its international deployment thanks to its clearly assumed thematic positioning.

"Many gay men know what they want: direct encounters that don't necessarily start with a drink, in a trusting environment", says Mickael Binder, COO, TheBlowers.com. "Our ambition is to facilitate adult encounters without caricaturing them, and to prove that embracing sexuality and ensuring safety can go hand in hand. Faced with general-purpose applications or those increasingly driven by AI, we are focusing on a human, thematic, and community-based experience that truly meets the desires of our audience."

Unlike dating sites or apps reduced to a geolocation map, TheBlowers.com structures a thematic experience dedicated to gay cruising, designed to limit the risks of "dating app scams". The list of members, the verified profiles and, above all, the testimonials posted after a meeting allow users to rely on the concrete experience of the community to assess the reliability of a profile before any contact. This social layer, combined with 24/7 human moderation, enhances the safety of interactions and discourages abusive behavior. In parallel, a dedicated team actively tracks down fake profiles, attempted scams, harassment, risky redirects and other frauds, applying systematic bans to maintain a safer environment.

As AI transforms dating, TheBlowers.com focuses on human connection and community specialization. "The demand for simple, quick, and straightforward human connections will continue to grow," adds Mickael Binder. "Our fully web-based model allows us to expand rapidly internationally while remaining true to our core values: adult, free but structured, direct but responsible."

Learn more: corporate.theblowers.com

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