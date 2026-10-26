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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 11:12
93,90 Euro
+0,32 % +0,30
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93,7093,9011:32
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 21:12 Uhr
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 15, 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2026, short interest in 3,885 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 18,609,329,855 shares compared with 18,657,486,300 shares in 3,885 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 30, 2026. The mid-October short interest represents 3.49 days compared with 3.19 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,659 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 4,547,071,138 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2026, compared with 4,436,257,542 shares in 1,667 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.76 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.30.

In summary, short interest in all 5,544 Nasdaq® securities totaled 23,156,400,993 shares at the October 15, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,552 issues and 23,093,743,842 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.93 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.49 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.


For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

Media Contact:
Sam Raffalli
sam.raffalli@nasdaq.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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