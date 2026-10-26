Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Diebold Nixdorf and Euronet Announce Intent to Form Global Strategic Collaboration to Transform ATM Networks

Collaboration helps financial institutions improve efficiency, expand self-service banking and create new revenue opportunities by pairing Diebold Nixdorf's Cash Recycling ATMs and global field services with Euronet's Ren processing platform and ATM operations expertise

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, and Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global payments infrastructure company and leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, today announced their intent to form a global strategic collaboration to develop and deliver integrated ATM outsourcing solutions to financial institutions.

The collaboration pairs Diebold Nixdorf's cash recycling ATMs, software and global field services with Euronet's Ren payments processing platform, integrated automated back-office solutions platform and ATM operations expertise.

Together, the companies aim to help financial institutions improve efficiency, lower operating costs, simplify ATM management and earn additional revenue by unlocking a broader range of transactions at the ATM, while preserving the flexibility needed to build the operating model that works best for them.

As banks seek to improve the efficiency, security and availability of their physical networks, the collaboration will focus on three areas of customer value:

Greater operating efficiency: Leveraging cash recycling ATMs, integrated network management, field services and back-office operations to further reduce replenishment requirements, simplify operations and optimize costs.

Leveraging cash recycling ATMs, integrated network management, field services and back-office operations to further reduce replenishment requirements, simplify operations and optimize costs. Expanded transaction and revenue opportunities: Using Euronet's Ren platform and broader payments ecosystem to enable additional financial services and increase the revenue-generating potential of ATM networks.

Using Euronet's Ren platform and broader payments ecosystem to enable additional financial services and increase the revenue-generating potential of ATM networks. Operational simplicity and flexibility: Providing integrated outsourcing services, including centralized monitoring, coordinated service delivery and ongoing security enhancements, while accommodating customer operating requirements and existing provider relationships.

Cash recycling ATMs are already integral to branch transformation. Diebold Nixdorf's Branch Automation Solutions enable financial institutions to migrate the vast majority of traditional teller transactions to self-service channels. By combining these capabilities with Euronet's network operations and transaction processing expertise, the companies aim to further expand the services available through ATMs and create additional value for banks and their customers.

Complementary Strengths

Euronet brings more than three decades of experience in ATM operations and outsourcing for financial institutions. Operating one of the world's largest independent ATM networks, including a significant fleet of cash recycling ATMs, Euronet combines its global Ren transaction processing platform with an integrated Euronet Back Office (EBO) infrastructure.

These capabilities support ATM and recycler monitoring, service coordination and dispatch, cash management, transaction processing, reporting, and ongoing security and compliance enhancements.

Diebold Nixdorf brings decades of self-service banking experience, advanced cash recycling technology, banking software and a global field service organization.

Together, the companies aim to combine proven operating infrastructure with advanced technology and services to improve ATM economics, support operational reliability and expand the role of self-service channels in delivering financial services.

Octavio Marquez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Banks are under increasing pressure to improve ATM network efficiency, but the opportunity goes beyond cost reduction. By combining Diebold Nixdorf's cash recycling technology and global field services with Euronet's operating and transaction capabilities, we can help banks lower costs while expanding the financial services available to their customers. This collaboration would build on our branch automation strategy and open new opportunities for growth for our customers."

Michael J. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euronet Worldwide, said:

"ATM outsourcing has been at the heart of Euronet's business for more than 30 years. Our global network, Ren processing platform and integrated ATM operations give us the scale and experience to run complex ATM estates efficiently and reliably. Combined with Diebold Nixdorf's cash recycling ATMs and global field services, we can help financial institutions simplify operations, improve efficiency and offer a broader range of transactions at the ATM. We see significant potential in this collaboration."

Looking Ahead

In connection with the intent to form a collaboration, Euronet and Diebold Nixdorf have entered into a non-binding letter of intent. Any collaboration or partnership between Euronet and Diebold Nixdorf is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. It is anticipated that Euronet and Diebold Nixdorf will develop integrated service offerings pursuant to any collaboration to take advantage of both companies' existing infrastructure, technology and customer relationships, with solutions tailored to customer requirements.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

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About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT) is a global payments infrastructure company and leader in payment processing and cross-border transactions, operating for more than 30 years and now serving clients in 200+ countries and territories. We support financial institutions, merchants and global brands with technology-driven solutions, while enabling businesses and consumers to send, receive and spend money seamlessly worldwide. By operating one of the world's largest independent electronic payment networks spanning merchant acquiring, transaction processing and point-of-sale infrastructure, Euronet enables real-time, digital and cross-border movement of money at global scale. In 2025, Euronet processed more than 20 billion transactions across its network. Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas USA, Euronet operates from 74 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.euronet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical information and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding a potential collaboration between Diebold Nixdorf and Euronet. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "estimates," "potential," "target," "predict," "project," "seek," and variations thereof or "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the parties may not finalize or enter into definitive agreements regarding a collaboration; the final terms of any definitive agreements for a collaboration, which could differ from those implied in the press release; and the parties' ability to realize any or all of the anticipated benefits of the proposed collaboration. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

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SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated