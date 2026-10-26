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WKN: A0YF80 | ISIN: US6673401039 | Ticker-Symbol: NHS
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:02
13,200 Euro
+1,54 % +0,200
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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S&P SmallCap 600
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NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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13,00014,90011:32
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 21:05 Uhr
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Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Record total revenue and net interest income

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.35 per share

31% average C&I loan growth from prior year

Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of 0.15% and nonperforming loans of 0.74%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $48 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $54 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were 10.42% and 1.18% compared to 0.69% and 0.08% for the same quarter last year and 11.20% and 1.27% for the prior quarter.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $51 million, or $0.35, per diluted share, which decreased by $3 million from $54 million, or $0.37, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by an increase in provision for credit losses expense of $2 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $5 million which were partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2 million and an increase in noninterest income of $2 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were 10.45% and 1.18% compared to 11.26% and 1.28% for the prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2026. This is the 128th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2026, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.4%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "The Northwest Team delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, with record total revenue and net interest income, and a balanced and consistent performance across the whole bank. We drove 31% year-over-year average loan growth in our C&I business, with continued growth in our national specialty business verticals and middle market portfolio, and benefited from the strength of our retail deposit franchise and low deposit costs, one of the best-in-class among our peers.

We continue to execute our strategy for delivering sustainable, responsible growth, investing in its key drivers, including our people, our communities and the physical infrastructure that make it possible. In the third quarter we opened our first two financial centers in Columbus, added talent in the Columbus market and to our senior leadership team, and maintained our expense management discipline, with an efficiency ratio of 58.9% and adjusted efficiency ratio of 57.8%. We were also recognized in Forbes' World's Top Performing Banks 2026.

We look forward to a strong finish in the fourth quarter of 2026, as we build on the momentum the team is developing in Columbus and across our entire retail footprint and commercial network. Our focus remains on driving excellence across all aspects of the bank, continuing to optimize our operations, and serving our core customers and communities with the personal approach they value."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands







Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26


2Q26


3Q25


2Q26


3Q25

Average loans receivable

$ 13,302,278


13,094,235


12,568,497


1.6 %


5.8 %

Average investments

2,604,899


2,531,603


2,111,928


2.9 %


23.3 %

Average deposits

14,139,954


14,133,825


13,296,651


- %


6.3 %

Average borrowed funds

617,533


379,262


347,357


62.8 %


77.8 %

Balance sheet highlights compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025

  • Average loans receivable increased $734 million primarily driven by the Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") acquisition
  • Average investments grew $493 million primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio
  • Average deposits grew $843 million primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts
  • Average borrowings increased $270 million due to average loan and investment growth exceeding the rate of average deposit growth

Balance sheet highlights compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026

  • Average loans receivable increased $208 million driven by growth in our commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios offset by a decline in our commercial real estate portfolio
  • Average investments grew $73 million due to a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio
  • Average deposits grew $6 million primarily driven by an increase in non-interest bearing and money market deposit account balances partly due to customers shifting funds to these products as their time deposits matured
  • Average borrowings increased $238 million for the same reason noted above

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26


2Q26


3Q25


2Q26


3Q25

Interest income

$ 210,171


205,140


194,678


2.5 %


8.0 %

Interest expense

61,221


58,202


58,704


5.2 %


4.3 %

Net interest income

$ 148,950


146,938


135,974


1.4 %


9.5 %











Net interest margin FTE

3.70 %


3.75 %


3.65 %





Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $13 million and net interest margin increased to 3.70% from 3.65%. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the following:

  • A $15 million increase in interest income that was the result of:
    • An increase in average interest-earning assets partially driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter 2025
    • Yields on average interest-earning assets was 5.22% for both periods with an increase in investment yields offset by a decline in loan yields
  • A $3 million increase in interest expense that was the result of:
    • An increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially driven by the Penns Woods acquisition
    • Partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.05% from 2.13%

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $2 million and net interest margin decreased to 3.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from 3.75%. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the following:

  • A $5 million increase in interest income that was driven by:
    • Growth in the average interest-earning balances
    • Yields on average interest-earning assets declined to 5.22% from 5.23% with an increase in investment yields offset by a decline in loan yields which was driven by a decline in the accretion of acquired loan fair value marks coupled with a change in portfolio mix
  • A $3 million increase in interest expense driven by:
    • An increase in the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities
    • Average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.85% from 1.83% while average cost of borrowings declined slightly to 3.94% from 3.96%

Dollars in thousands







Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26


2Q26


3Q25


2Q26


3Q25

Provision for credit losses - loans

$ 5,220


4,280


31,394


22.0 %


(83.4) %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

3,896


2,357


(189)


65.3 %


2161.4 %

Total provision for credit losses expense

$ 9,116


6,637


31,205


37.4 %


(70.8) %











Classified loans

$ 468,968


524,056


527,040


(10.5) %


(11.0) %

Classified loans as a percent of total loans

3.50 %


3.96 %


4.07 %





Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025:

  • Total provision for credit losses decreased $22 million primarily driven by the Day 1 initial provision from the Penns Woods acquisition of $20.6 million
  • Classified loans decreased $58 million driven by changes in our commercial real estate portfolio primarily due to the payoff of classified loans during the quarter

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

  • Total provision for credit losses increased $2 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio, including unfunded commitments
  • Classified loans decreased $55 million driven by the same factors discussed above

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26


2Q26


3Q25


2Q26


3Q25

Noninterest income:










Gain on sale of investments

$ 313


336


36


(6.8) %


769.4 %

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,081


1,217


341


(11.2) %


217.0 %

Service charges and fees

17,935


16,908


16,911


6.1 %


6.1 %

Trust and other financial services income

10,108


9,449


8,040


7.0 %


25.7 %

Gain on real estate owned, net

315


20


132


1475.0 %


138.6 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance

2,222


2,013


1,751


10.4 %


26.9 %

Mortgage banking income

363


738


1,003


(50.8) %


(63.8) %

Other operating income

3,590


3,548


3,984


1.2 %


(9.9) %

Total noninterest income

$ 35,927


34,229


32,198


5.0 %


11.6 %

Noninterest income increased $4 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from the following reasons:

  • $1 million increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity related to the Penns Woods acquisition
  • $2 million increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business

Noninterest income increased by $2 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from the following reasons:

  • $1 million increase in service charges and fees driven by both loan and deposit related fees based on customer activity
  • $1 million increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26


2Q26


3Q25


2Q26


3Q25

Noninterest expense:










Personnel expense

$ 63,931


63,476


63,014


0.7 %


1.5 %

Non-personnel expense

45,040


40,807


70,484


10.4 %


(36.1) %

Total noninterest expense

$ 108,971


104,283


133,498


4.5 %


(18.4) %

Noninterest expense decreased $25 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 due to the following reasons:

  • Personnel expense increased $1 million driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees
  • Non-personnel expense decreased by $25 million due to a $31 million decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $2 million in processing expenses and a $1 million increase in operating expense primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.

Noninterest expense increased $5 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due to the following reasons:

  • Non-personnel expense increased by $4 million due to an increase of $3 million in FDIC insurance premium expense, as the prior quarter included a benefit related to prior period assessment rate changes

Dollars in thousands






Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26


2Q26


3Q25


2Q26


3Q25

Income before income taxes

$ 66,790


70,247


3,469


(4.9) %


1825.3 %

Income tax expense

16,071


16,701


302


(3.8) %


5221.5 %

Net income

$ 50,719


53,546


3,167


(5.3) %


1501.5 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $16 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and decreased $1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and decreased from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2026, Northwest operated 153 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

Investor Contact:

Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140

Media Contact:

Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423

# # #

This release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are examples of language intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; future dividend payments; our business plans, prospects, growth, customers, investments and operating strategies; the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors including but not limited to the following: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory, tariff and international trade policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and any related increases in compliance and other costs; trade disputes, barriers to trade or the emergence of trade restrictions and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; growing fiscal deficits; potential recession or slowing of growth in the U.S., Europe and other regions; volatility in fuel prices and resulting macroeconomic impacts; developments in the Middle East; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems and increased risk due to artificial intelligence; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, geopolitical uncertainty, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and in subsequent filings made by us with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in our expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Assets










Cash and cash equivalents

$ 223,310


248,499


286,707


233,647


278,817

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,974,633,
$1,972,165, $1,884,060, $1,710,978 and $1,405,959, respectively)

1,751,568


1,829,179


1,746,919


1,586,382


1,270,880

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $518,383, $550,416,
$567,470, $605,929 and $618,633, respectively)

612,731


630,802


646,661


683,369


702,392

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,587,609


2,708,480


2,680,287


2,503,398


2,252,089











Loans held-for-sale

8,374


15,391


16,846


22,437


22,297

Residential mortgage loans

2,984,204


3,001,908


3,035,984


3,100,780


3,157,853

Home equity loans

1,496,559


1,497,157


1,495,800


1,507,532


1,520,893

Consumer loans

2,918,083


2,843,058


2,660,567


2,563,890


2,453,805

Commercial real estate loans

2,931,601


2,988,237


3,161,314


3,296,902


3,495,664

Commercial and industrial loans

3,062,849


2,898,867


2,702,283


2,538,212


2,312,718

Total loans receivable

13,393,296


13,229,227


13,055,948


13,007,316


12,940,933

Allowance for credit losses

(149,626)


(149,321)


(150,045)


(150,212)


(157,396)

Loans receivable, net

13,243,670


13,079,906


12,905,903


12,857,104


12,783,537











FHLB stock, at cost

51,439


43,345


32,781


36,628


33,349

Accrued interest receivable

59,783


57,473


57,221


56,291


55,549

Real estate owned, net

2,772


63


65


76


174

Premises and equipment, net

148,843


144,423


141,477


140,381


139,491

Bank-owned life insurance

294,011


293,354


292,103


294,386


303,115

Goodwill

444,997


444,997


444,330


444,330


438,402

Other intangible assets, net

33,242


35,312


37,478


39,667


47,924

Other assets

435,119


384,395


298,558


371,919


305,082

Total assets

$ 17,309,859


17,207,139


16,907,049


16,766,617


16,381,009

Liabilities and shareholders' equity










Liabilities










Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 3,166,262


3,191,560


3,121,044


3,123,229


3,089,963

Interest-bearing demand deposits

3,041,379


2,916,518


2,937,654


2,995,759


2,898,350

Money market deposit accounts

2,831,245


2,766,675


2,734,781


2,540,818


2,462,979

Savings deposits

2,438,182


2,459,255


2,444,799


2,366,513


2,373,413

Time deposits

2,797,970


2,827,810


2,975,026


2,916,698


2,871,544

Total deposits

14,275,038


14,161,818


14,213,304


13,943,017


13,696,249











Borrowed funds

786,715


612,075


350,884


446,283


368,241

Subordinated debt

-


114,800


114,800


114,800


114,800

Junior subordinated debentures

130,288


130,223


130,158


130,093


130,028

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

20,300


47,400


40,127


37,309


21,840

Accrued interest payable

7,616


8,385


8,585


6,846


10,555

Other liabilities

197,668


205,031


144,884


197,845


183,560

Total liabilities

15,417,625


15,279,732


15,002,742


14,876,193


14,525,273

Shareholders' equity










Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
issued

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,559,425;
146,396,520; 146,302,025; 146,107,964 and 146,097,057 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively

1,466


1,464


1,463


1,461


1,461

Additional paid-in capital

1,277,121


1,274,117


1,271,372


1,270,444


1,268,694

Retained earnings

755,548


734,423


710,351


689,210


672,843

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(141,901)


(82,597)


(78,879)


(70,691)


(87,262)

Total shareholders' equity

1,892,234


1,927,407


1,904,307


1,890,424


1,855,736

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 17,309,859


17,207,139


16,907,049


16,766,617


16,381,009











Equity to assets

10.93 %


11.20 %


11.26 %


11.27 %


11.33 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets*

8.40 %


8.65 %


8.66 %


8.64 %


8.62 %

Book value per share

$ 12.91


13.17


13.02


12.94


12.70

Tangible book value per share*

$ 9.65


9.88


9.72


9.63


9.37

Closing market price per share

$ 14.84


15.16


12.69


12.00


12.39

Full time equivalent employees

2,157


2,183


2,170


2,169


2,190

Number of banking offices

164


162


161


161


161


* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$ 186,750


182,469


180,549


184,047


177,723

Mortgage-backed securities

19,001


18,024


16,999


14,071


12,668

Taxable investment securities

1,990


1,799


1,601


1,324


1,183

Tax-free investment securities

594


674


762


777


752

FHLB stock dividends

1,061


738


768


701


652

Interest-earning deposits

775


1,436


871


1,905


1,700

Total interest income

210,171


205,140


201,550


202,825


194,678

Interest expense:










Deposits

51,298


50,384


51,083


52,947


51,880

Borrowed funds

9,923


7,818


7,985


7,712


6,824

Total interest expense

61,221


58,202


59,068


60,659


58,704

Net interest income

148,950


146,938


142,482


142,166


135,974

Provision for credit losses - loans

5,220


4,280


4,954


5,743


31,394

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

3,896


2,357


(585)


1,981


(189)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

139,834


140,301


138,113


134,442


104,769

Noninterest income:










Gain on sale of investments

313


336


11


142


36

Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,081


1,217


1,186


437


341

Service charges and fees

17,935


16,908


17,118


17,377


16,911

Trust and other financial services income

10,108


9,449


8,618


8,416


8,040

Gain on real estate owned, net

315


20


70


148


132

Income from bank-owned life insurance

2,222


2,013


2,042


8,269


1,751

Mortgage banking income

363


738


329


379


1,003

Other operating income

3,590


3,548


3,208


2,609


3,984

Total noninterest income

35,927


34,229


32,582


37,777


32,198

Noninterest expense:










Compensation and employee benefits

63,931


63,476


58,330


65,143


63,014

Premises and occupancy costs

8,943


8,494


9,863


8,170


7,707

Office operations

3,651


3,660


3,875


4,217


3,495

Collections expense

1,109


665


878


856


776

Processing expenses

17,452


16,948


16,806


16,454


15,072

Marketing expenses

2,662


2,362


1,668


1,827


1,932

Federal deposit insurance premiums

3,169


(291)


2,895


3,538


3,361

Professional services

3,094


3,490


3,523


3,366


3,010

Amortization of intangible assets

2,070


2,166


2,189


2,257


1,974

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

238


426


631


4,160


31,260

Other expenses

2,652


2,887


3,380


3,533


1,897

Total noninterest expense

108,971


104,283


104,038


113,521


133,498

Income before income taxes

66,790


70,247


66,657


58,698


3,469

Income tax expense

16,071


16,701


16,121


12,985


302

Net income

$ 50,719


53,546


50,536


45,713


3,167











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.35


0.37


0.35


0.31


0.02

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.34


0.36


0.34


0.31


0.02











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

147,460,563


147,127,223


146,850,635


146,703,966


141,175,516











Annualized return on average equity

10.42 %


11.20 %


10.86 %


9.70 %


0.69 %

Annualized return on average assets

1.18 %


1.27 %


1.22 %


1.10 %


0.08 %

Annualized return on average tangible common equity*

13.86 %


14.94 %


14.59 %


13.10 %


0.90 %











Efficiency ratio

58.94 %


57.56 %


59.43 %


63.09 %


79.38 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**

57.79 %


56.24 %


57.82 %


59.57 %


59.63 %



*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Nine months ended September 30,


2026


2025

Interest income:




Loans receivable

$ 549,768


497,275

Mortgage-backed securities

54,024


36,552

Taxable investment securities

5,390


3,115

Tax-free investment securities

2,030


1,776

FHLB stock dividends

2,567


1,336

Interest-earning deposits

3,082


6,789

Total interest income

616,861


546,843

Interest expense:




Deposits

152,765


146,031

Borrowed funds

25,726


17,576

Total interest expense

178,491


163,607

Net interest income

438,370


383,236

Provision for credit losses - loans

14,454


51,106

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

5,668


(3,246)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

418,248


335,376

Noninterest income:




Gain on sale of investments

660


36

Gain on sale of SBA loans

3,484


2,398

Service charges and fees

51,961


47,695

Trust and other financial services income

28,175


23,898

Gain on real estate owned, net

405


474

Income from bank-owned life insurance

6,277


4,503

Mortgage banking income

1,430


2,774

Other operating income

10,346


9,713

Total noninterest income

102,738


91,491

Noninterest expense:




Compensation and employee benefits

185,737


172,767

Premises and occupancy costs

27,300


23,229

Office operations

11,186


9,382

Collections expense

2,652


1,942

Processing expenses

51,206


42,035

Marketing expenses

6,692


6,830

Federal deposit insurance premiums

5,773


7,985

Professional services

10,107


9,756

Amortization of intangible assets

6,425


2,914

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,295


38,627

Other expenses

8,919


7,308

Total noninterest expense

317,292


322,775

Income before income taxes

203,694


104,092

Income tax expense

48,893


23,792

Net income

$ 154,801


80,300





Basic earnings per share

$ 1.06


0.61

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.05


0.61





Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

147,161,720


132,700,517





Annualized return on average equity

10.82 %


6.36 %

Annualized return on average assets

1.22 %


0.72 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity*

14.46 %


8.29 %





Efficiency ratio

58.64 %


67.99 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**

57.28 %


59.25 %



*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended


Nine months ended
September 30,


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


2026


2025

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:










Net income (GAAP)

$ 50,719


53,546


3,167


154,801


80,300

Non-GAAP adjustments










Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

238


426


31,260


1,295


38,627

Add: CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense

-


-


20,664


-


20,664

Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments

(67)


(119)


(14,539)


(363)


(16,601)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 50,890


53,853


40,552


155,733


122,990

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.34


0.36


0.02


1.05


0.61

Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.35


0.37


0.29


1.06


0.93











Average equity

$ 1,931,345


1,918,135


1,809,395


1,912,567


1,688,030

Average assets

17,122,498


16,863,639


15,942,440


16,940,700


14,943,347

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

10.42 %


11.20 %


0.69 %


10.82 %


6.36 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

1.18 %


1.27 %


0.08 %


1.22 %


0.72 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense and CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision
expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

10.45 %


11.26 %


8.89 %


10.89 %


9.74 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
restructuring expense and CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision
expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

1.18 %


1.28 %


1.01 %


1.23 %


1.10 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Tangible common equity to assets










Total shareholders' equity

$ 1,892,234


1,927,407


1,904,307


1,890,424


1,855,736

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(478,239)


(480,309)


(481,808)


(483,997)


(486,326)

Tangible common equity

$ 1,413,995


1,447,098


1,422,499


1,406,427


1,369,410











Total assets

$ 17,309,859


17,207,139


16,907,049


16,766,617


16,381,009

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(478,239)


(480,309)


(481,808)


(483,997)


(486,326)

Tangible assets

$ 16,831,620


16,726,830


16,425,241


16,282,620


15,894,683











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.40 %


8.65 %


8.66 %


8.64 %


8.62 %











Tangible book value per share










Tangible common equity

$ 1,413,995


1,447,098


1,422,499


1,406,427


1,369,410

Common shares outstanding

146,559,425


146,396,520


146,302,025


146,107,964


146,097,057

Tangible book value per share

9.65


9.88


9.72


9.63


9.37

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.


Quarter ended


Nine months ended September
30,


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


2026


2025








Annualized return on average tangible common equity














Net income

$ 50,719


53,546


50,536


45,713


3,167


154,801


80,300















Average shareholders' equity

1,931,345


1,918,135


1,887,742


1,870,088


1,809,395


1,912,567


1,688,030

Less: average goodwill and intangible assets

(479,590)


(481,022)


(483,240)


(485,252)


(409,875)


(481,271)


(392,321)

Average tangible common equity

$ 1,451,755


1,437,113


1,404,502


1,384,836


1,399,520


1,431,296


1,295,709















Annualized return on average tangible common equity

13.86 %


14.94 %


14.59 %


13.10 %


0.90 %


14.46 %


8.29 %















Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger,
asset disposition and restructuring expenses














Noninterest expense

$ 108,971


104,283


104,038


113,521


133,498


317,292


322,775

Less: amortization expense

(2,070)


(2,166)


(2,189)


(2,257)


(1,974)


(6,425)


(2,914)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(238)


(426)


(631)


(4,160)


(31,260)


(1,295)


(38,627)

Noninterest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
restructuring expenses

$ 106,663


101,691


101,218


107,104


100,264


309,572


281,234















Net interest income

$ 148,950


146,938


142,482


142,166


135,974


438,370


383,236

Noninterest income

35,927


34,229


32,582


37,777


32,198


102,738


91,491

Less: gain on the sale of investments

(313)


(336)


(11)


(142)


(36)


(660)


(36)

Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gain on sale of investments

$ 184,564


180,831


175,053


179,801


168,136


540,448


474,691















Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset
disposition and restructuring expenses

57.79 %


56.24 %


57.82 %


59.57 %


59.63 %


57.28 %


59.25 %



*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, gain on sale of investments, asset disposition and restructuring expense and amortization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:


As of September 30, 2026


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$ 4,084,262


28.6 %


6,330

Less intercompany deposit accounts

1,445,562


10.1 %


12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

446,859


3.1 %


253

Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts

$ 2,191,841


15.4 %


6,065


(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $236 million, or 1.7% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2026. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $443 million, or 3.1% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2026. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $361,392 as of September 30, 2026.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:


As of September 30, 2026


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,729,843


12.1 %


311,740

Business noninterest-bearing demand deposits

1,436,419


10.1 %


47,697

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,361,249


9.5 %


53,980

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,680,130


11.8 %


8,690

Personal money market deposits

1,818,126


12.7 %


28,796

Business money market deposits

1,013,119


7.1 %


3,180

Savings deposits

2,438,182


17.1 %


187,586

Time deposits

2,797,970


19.6 %


74,195

Total deposits

$ 14,275,038


100.0 %


715,864

Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2026 was $19,941. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $827 million as of September 30, 2026.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


At September 30, 2026


Actual (1)


Minimum capital

requirements (2)


Well capitalized

requirements


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio


Amount


Ratio

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

$ 1,872,875


14.39 %


$ 1,366,301


10.50 %


$ 1,301,239


10.00 %

Northwest Bank

1,730,470


13.34 %


1,361,617


10.50 %


1,296,778


10.00 %













Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,583,750


12.17 %


1,106,053


8.50 %


780,744


6.00 %

Northwest Bank

1,568,195


12.09 %


1,102,262


8.50 %


1,037,423


8.00 %













Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,583,750


12.17 %


910,868


7.00 %


N/A


N/A

Northwest Bank

1,568,195


12.09 %


907,745


7.00 %


842,906


6.50 %













Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)












Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

1,583,750


9.40 %


674,178


4.00 %


N/A


N/A

Northwest Bank

1,568,195


9.31 %


673,786


4.00 %


842,232


5.00 %



(1)

September 30, 2026 figures are estimated.

(2)

Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

9Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



September 30, 2026

Marketable securities available-for-sale


Amortized cost


Gross unrealized

holding gains


Gross unrealized

holding losses


Fair value


Weighted average
duration

Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:











Due after ten years


$ 39,019


-


(8,492)


30,527


5.71












Municipal securities:











Due in one year or less


3,578


-


(28)


3,550


0.65

Due after one year through five years


3,299


-


(101)


3,198


3.05

Due after five years through ten years


21,308


-


(2,707)


18,601


6.48

Due after ten years


47,057


87


(10,475)


36,669


9.73












Corporate debt issues:











Due after one year through five years


16,276


107


(367)


16,016


3.31

Due after five years through ten years


84,266


856


(1,909)


83,213


6.05

Due after ten years


12,000


19


-


12,019


4.33












Mortgage-backed agency securities:











Fixed rate pass-through


516,430


-


(39,526)


476,904


7.57

Variable rate pass-through


344


2


-


346


2.67

Fixed rate agency CMBS


625,167


-


(106,348)


518,819


3.65

Variable rate agency CMBS


6,248


-


(6)


6,242


2.22

Fixed rate agency CMOs


571,932


10


(54,214)


517,728


5.03

Variable rate agency CMOs


27,709


34


(7)


27,736


6.52

Total mortgage-backed agency securities


1,747,830


46


(200,101)


1,547,775


5.36

Total marketable securities available-for-sale


$ 1,974,633


1,115


(224,180)


1,751,568


5.47












Marketable securities held-to-maturity











Government sponsored:











Due after one year through five years


$ 107,991


-


(9,180)


98,811


2.25












Mortgage-backed agency securities:











Fixed rate pass-through


87,879


-


(12,431)


75,448


3.70

Variable rate pass-through


280


-


-


280


3.66

Fixed rate agency CMBS


70,093


-


(14,157)


55,936


3.40

Fixed rate agency CMOs


345,960


-


(58,577)


287,383


5.17

Variable rate agency CMOs


528


-


(3)


525


3.42

Total mortgage-backed agency securities


504,740


-


(85,168)


419,572


4.67

Total marketable securities held-to-maturity


$ 612,731


-


(94,348)


518,383


4.24

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Nonaccrual loans:










Residential mortgage loans

$ 12,508


11,766


10,500


12,247


11,497

Home equity loans

6,245


5,370


4,780


3,755


6,979

Consumer loans

5,080


4,791


5,732


5,711


5,898

Commercial real estate loans

40,348


47,440


47,337


57,485


82,580

Commercial and industrial loans

34,506


21,984


22,594


28,085


21,371

Total nonaccrual loans

98,687


91,351


90,943


107,283


128,325

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

484


573


543


646


701

Nonperforming loans

99,171


91,924


91,486


107,929


129,026

Real estate owned, net

2,772


63


65


76


174

Nonperforming assets

$ 101,943


91,987


91,551


108,005


129,200











Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.74 %


0.69 %


0.70 %


0.83 %


1.00 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.59 %


0.53 %


0.54 %


0.64 %


0.79 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.12 %


1.13 %


1.15 %


1.15 %


1.22 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

150.88 %


162.44 %


164.01 %


139.18 %


121.99 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

At September 30, 2026


Pass


Special mention *


Substandard **


Doubtful


Loss


Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 2,971,697


-


12,507


-


-


2,984,204

Home equity loans


1,490,313


-


6,246


-


-


1,496,559

Consumer loans


2,912,520


-


5,563


-


-


2,918,083

Total Personal Banking


7,374,530


-


24,316


-


-


7,398,846

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,438,398


148,563


344,640


-


-


2,931,601

Commercial and industrial loans


2,915,066


47,771


98,674


1,338


-


3,062,849

Total Commercial Banking


5,353,464


196,334


443,314


1,338


-


5,994,450

Total loans


$ 12,727,994


196,334


467,630


1,338


-


13,393,296

At June 30, 2026













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 2,990,142


-


11,766


-


-


3,001,908

Home equity loans


1,491,787


-


5,370


-


-


1,497,157

Consumer loans


2,837,791


-


5,267


-


-


2,843,058

Total Personal Banking


7,319,720


-


22,403


-


-


7,342,123

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,443,890


152,441


391,906


-


-


2,988,237

Commercial and industrial loans


2,742,819


46,301


109,747


-


-


2,898,867

Total Commercial Banking


5,186,709


198,742


501,653


-


-


5,887,104

Total loans


$ 12,506,429


198,742


524,056


-


-


13,229,227

At March 31, 2026













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,025,485


-


10,499


-


-


3,035,984

Home equity loans


1,491,020


-


4,780


-


-


1,495,800

Consumer loans


2,654,310


-


6,257


-


-


2,660,567

Total Personal Banking


7,170,815


-


21,536


-


-


7,192,351

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,651,304


147,384


362,626


-


-


3,161,314

Commercial and industrial loans


2,543,444


45,383


113,456


-


-


2,702,283

Total Commercial Banking


5,194,748


192,767


476,082


-


-


5,863,597

Total loans


$ 12,365,563


192,767


497,618


-


-


13,055,948

At December 31, 2025













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,088,533


-


12,247


-


-


3,100,780

Home equity loans


1,503,777


-


3,755


-


-


1,507,532

Consumer loans


2,557,577


-


6,313


-


-


2,563,890

Total Personal Banking


7,149,887


-


22,315


-


-


7,172,202

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,817,802


131,589


347,511


-


-


3,296,902

Commercial and industrial loans


2,392,830


61,852


83,530


-


-


2,538,212

Total Commercial Banking


5,210,632


193,441


431,041


-


-


5,835,114

Total loans


$ 12,360,519


193,441


453,356


-


-


13,007,316

At September 30, 2025













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$ 3,146,355


-


11,498


-


-


3,157,853

Home equity loans


1,513,914


-


6,979


-


-


1,520,893

Consumer loans


2,447,208


-


6,597


-


-


2,453,805

Total Personal Banking


7,107,477


-


25,074


-


-


7,132,551

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,912,166


171,005


412,493


-


-


3,495,664

Commercial and industrial loans


2,141,236


82,009


89,473


-


-


2,312,718

Total Commercial Banking


5,053,402


253,014


501,966


-


-


5,808,382

Total loans


$ 12,160,879


253,014


527,040


-


-


12,940,933



*

Includes $67.2 million, $79.1 million, $85.6 million, $38.2 million, and $41.0 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

**

Includes $177.5 million, $163.0 million, $100.4 million, $93.2 million, and $96.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2026


*


June 30,
2026


*


March 31,
2026


*


December 31,
2025


*


September 30,
2025


*





















Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



















Residential mortgage loans

$ 1,233


- %


$ 1,140


- %


$ 44,502


1.5 %


$ 41,180


1.3 %


$ 1,639


0.1 %

Home equity loans

6,535


0.4 %


6,611


0.4 %


5,932


0.4 %


6,488


0.4 %


4,644


0.3 %

Consumer loans

13,411


0.5 %


11,812


0.4 %


10,429


0.4 %


14,063


0.5 %


12,257


0.5 %

Commercial real estate loans

6,457


0.2 %


4,370


0.1 %


17,541


0.6 %


28,645


0.9 %


14,600


0.4 %

Commercial and industrial loans

1,297


- %


2,844


0.1 %


7,127


0.3 %


5,657


0.2 %


9,974


0.4 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$ 28,933


0.2 %


$ 26,777


0.2 %


$ 85,531


0.7 %


$ 96,033


0.7 %


$ 43,114


0.3 %





















Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



















Residential mortgage loans

$ 5,830


0.2 %


$ 7,468


0.2 %


$ 2,531


0.1 %


$ 10,934


0.4 %


$ 7,917


0.3 %

Home equity loans

1,603


0.1 %


2,116


0.1 %


2,946


0.2 %


2,316


0.2 %


2,671


0.2 %

Consumer loans

4,478


0.2 %


3,508


0.1 %


4,264


0.2 %


4,599


0.2 %


3,691


0.2 %

Commercial real estate loans

5,416


0.2 %


3,208


0.1 %


25,859


0.8 %


12,941


0.4 %


1,575


- %

Commercial and industrial loans

22,661


0.7 %


5,837


0.2 %


8,432


0.3 %


2,899


0.1 %


1,915


0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$ 39,988


0.3 %


$ 22,137


0.2 %


$ 44,032


0.3 %


$ 33,689


0.3 %


$ 17,769


0.1 %





















Loans delinquent 90 days or more:



















Residential mortgage loans

$ 10,901


0.4 %


$ 10,671


0.4 %


$ 6,468


0.2 %


$ 10,001


0.3 %


$ 9,427


0.3 %

Home equity loans

5,014


0.3 %


4,343


0.3 %


3,263


0.2 %


2,492


0.2 %


2,963


0.2 %

Consumer loans

4,224


0.1 %


4,038


0.1 %


4,561


0.2 %


4,893


0.2 %


4,865


0.2 %

Commercial real estate loans

15,944


0.5 %


29,840


1.0 %


18,282


0.6 %


32,745


1.0 %


56,453


1.6 %

Commercial and industrial loans

11,945


0.4 %


15,659


0.5 %


11,266


0.4 %


16,269


0.6 %


9,490


0.4 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

$ 48,028


0.4 %


$ 64,551


0.5 %


$ 43,840


0.3 %


$ 66,400


0.5 %


$ 83,198


0.6 %





















Total loans delinquent

$ 116,949


0.9 %


$ 113,465


0.9 %


$ 173,403


1.3 %


$ 196,122


1.5 %


$ 144,081


1.1 %


* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


Quarter ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Beginning balance

$ 149,321


150,045


150,212


157,396


129,159

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

-


-


-


-


6,029

Provision

5,220


4,280


4,954


5,743


31,394

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(617)


(465)


(1,001)


(228)


(137)

Charge-offs home equity

(199)


(383)


(291)


(558)


(336)

Charge-offs consumer

(3,543)


(4,121)


(4,531)


(4,139)


(3,994)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,694)


(889)


(254)


(9,765)


(4,312)

Charge-offs commercial and industrial

(1,565)


(945)


(1,155)


(532)


(2,395)

Recoveries

2,703


1,799


2,111


2,295


1,988

Ending balance

$ 149,626


149,321


150,045


150,212


157,396

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.15 %


0.15 %


0.16 %


0.40 %


0.29 %


Nine months ended September 30,


2026


2025

Beginning balance

$ 150,212


116,819

Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

-


6,029

Provision

14,454


51,106

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(2,083)


(998)

Charge-offs home equity

(873)


(1,022)

Charge-offs consumer

(12,195)


(11,130)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(2,837)


(4,721)

Charge-offs commercial and industrial

(3,665)


(6,563)

Recoveries

6,613


7,876

Ending balance

$ 149,626


157,396

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.15 %


0.19 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Quarter ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.
yield/
cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost

Assets:






























Interest-earning assets:






























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,003,745


30,494


4.06 %


$ 3,030,237


30,219


3.99 %


$ 3,078,476


30,596


3.98 %


$ 3,147,858


31,814


4.04 %


$ 3,160,008


31,386


3.97 %

Home equity loans

1,490,806


22,127


5.89 %


1,494,049


21,798


5.85 %


1,501,203


21,512


5.81 %


1,512,049


22,802


5.98 %


1,421,717


21,080


5.88 %

Consumer loans

2,798,690


38,147


5.41 %


2,658,435


36,064


5.44 %


2,529,868


34,270


5.49 %


2,412,579


34,436


5.66 %


2,330,173


32,729


5.57 %

Commercial real estate loans

3,028,012


47,304


6.11 %


3,131,545


49,291


6.23 %


3,342,140


51,337


6.14 %


3,468,667


53,345


6.02 %


3,377,740


51,761


6.00 %

Commercial and industrial loans

2,981,025


49,361


6.48 %


2,779,969


45,753


6.51 %


2,632,150


43,497


6.61 %


2,441,346


42,447


6.80 %


2,278,859


41,519


7.13 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

13,302,278


187,433


5.59 %


13,094,235


183,125


5.61 %


13,083,837


181,212


5.62 %


12,982,499


184,844


5.65 %


12,568,497


178,475


5.63 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

2,301,769


19,001


3.30 %


2,232,535


18,024


3.23 %


2,148,996


16,999


3.16 %


1,892,074


14,071


2.97 %


1,810,209


12,668


2.80 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

303,130


2,741


3.62 %


299,068


2,652


3.55 %


317,996


2,566


3.23 %


309,147


2,339


3.03 %


301,719


2,153


2.85 %

FHLB stock, at cost

44,956


1,061


9.36 %


34,416


738


8.60 %


36,220


768


8.59 %


32,876


701


8.46 %


30,434


652


8.51 %

Other interest-earning deposits

93,723


775


3.24 %


141,898


1,436


4.00 %


139,970


871


2.49 %


170,370


1,905


4.37 %


164,131


1,700


4.05 %

Total interest-earning assets

16,045,856


211,011


5.22 %


15,802,152


205,975


5.23 %


15,727,019


202,416


5.22 %


15,386,966


203,860


5.26 %


14,874,990


195,648


5.22 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,076,642






1,061,487






1,105,758






1,107,042






1,067,450





Total assets

$ 17,122,498






$ 16,863,639






$ 16,832,777






$ 16,494,008






$ 15,942,440





Liabilities and shareholders' equity:






























Interest-bearing liabilities:






























Savings deposits

$ 2,447,880


6,918


1.12 %


$ 2,447,522


6,531


1.07 %


$ 2,395,887


6,072


1.03 %


$ 2,362,215


6,324


1.06 %


$ 2,343,137


6,679


1.13 %

Interest-bearing demand deposit

2,960,536


8,505


1.14 %


2,973,878


8,422


1.14 %


2,999,478


8,741


1.18 %


2,940,296


9,084


1.23 %


2,782,369


8,258


1.18 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,802,942


13,828


1.96 %


2,728,590


12,723


1.87 %


2,609,333


12,128


1.88 %


2,522,362


12,499


1.97 %


2,392,748


11,785


1.95 %

Time deposits

2,799,072


22,047


3.12 %


2,882,261


22,708


3.16 %


2,967,098


24,142


3.30 %


2,841,234


25,040


3.50 %


2,818,526


25,158


3.54 %

Total interest-bearing deposits (g)

11,010,430


51,298


1.85 %


11,032,251


50,384


1.83 %


10,971,796


51,083


1.89 %


10,666,107


52,947


1.97 %


10,336,780


51,880


1.99 %

Borrowed funds (f)

617,533


6,128


3.94 %


379,262


3,740


3.96 %


404,547


3,875


3.88 %


354,894


3,425


3.83 %


347,357


3,366


3.84 %

Subordinated debt

94,835


1,862


7.68 %


114,800


2,200


7.58 %


114,800


2,204


7.68 %


114,800


2,285


7.79 %


114,745


1,335


4.65 %

Junior subordinated debentures

130,245


1,933


5.81 %


130,181


1,878


5.70 %


130,121


1,906


5.86 %


130,051


2,002


6.02 %


129,986


2,123


6.39 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,853,043


61,221


2.05 %


11,656,494


58,202


2.00 %


11,621,264


59,068


2.06 %


11,265,852


60,659


2.14 %


10,928,868


58,704


2.13 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,129,524






3,101,574






3,074,939






3,105,108






2,959,871





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

208,586






187,436






248,832






252,960






244,306





Total liabilities

15,191,153






14,945,504






14,945,035






14,623,920






14,133,045





Shareholders' equity

1,931,345






1,918,135






1,887,742






1,870,088






1,809,395





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 17,122,498






$ 16,863,639






$ 16,832,777






$ 16,494,008






$ 15,942,440





Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



149,790


3.17 %




147,773


3.23 %




143,348


3.16 %




143,201


3.12 %




136,944


3.09 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE

$ 4,192,813




3.70 %


$ 4,145,658




3.75 %


$ 4,105,755




3.70 %


$ 4,121,114




3.69 %


$ 3,946,122




3.65 %

Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



840






835






866






1,035






970



Net interest income, GAAP basis



148,950






146,938






142,482






142,166






135,974



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.35X






1.36X






1.35X






1.37X






1.36X






(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.44%, 1.43%, 1.48%, 1.53%, and 1.55%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.


Nine months ended September 30,


2026


2025


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/cost


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/cost

Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,037,212


91,308


4.01 %


$ 3,135,705


91,758


3.90 %

Home equity loans

1,495,315


65,437


5.85 %


1,236,733


53,509


5.78 %

Consumer loans

2,663,316


108,481


5.45 %


2,118,568


87,650


5.53 %

Commercial real estate loans

3,166,082


147,933


6.16 %


3,033,193


151,726


6.60 %

Commercial loans

2,798,992


138,610


6.53 %


2,145,555


114,818


7.06 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

13,160,917


551,769


5.61 %


11,669,754


499,461


5.72 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

2,228,326


54,024


3.23 %


1,791,479


36,552


2.72 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

306,677


7,960


3.46 %


277,338


5,420


2.61 %

FHLB stock, at cost

38,563


2,567


8.90 %


23,080


1,336


7.74 %

Other interest-earning deposits

125,197


3,082


3.25 %


209,320


6,789


4.28 %

Total interest-earning assets

15,859,680


619,402


5.22 %


13,970,971


549,558


5.26 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,081,020






972,376

















Total assets

$ 16,940,700






$ 14,943,347

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Savings deposits

$ 2,430,620


19,521


1.07 %


$ 2,250,418


19,653


1.17 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,977,822


25,667


1.15 %


2,662,521


22,513


1.13 %

Money market deposit accounts

2,714,331


38,680


1.91 %


2,200,063


30,748


1.87 %

Time deposits

2,882,195


68,897


3.20 %


2,683,081


73,117


3.64 %

Total interest-bearing deposits (g)

11,004,968


152,765


1.86 %


9,796,083


146,031


1.99 %

Borrowed funds (f)

467,894


13,744


3.93 %


260,392


7,618


3.91 %

Subordinated debt

108,072


6,266


7.65 %


114,661


3,631


4.22 %

Junior subordinated debentures

130,183


5,716


5.79 %


129,922


6,327


6.42 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,711,117


178,491


2.04 %


10,301,058


163,607


2.12 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

3,102,212






2,721,350





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

214,804






232,909

















Total liabilities

15,028,133






13,255,317

















Shareholders' equity

1,912,567






1,688,030

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 16,940,700






$ 14,943,347

















Net interest income/Interest rate spread



440,911


3.18 %




385,951


3.14 %













Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$ 4,148,563




3.72 %


$ 3,669,913




3.69 %













Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



2,541






2,715



Net interest income, GAAP basis



438,370






383,236















Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.35X






1.36X






(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g) Average cost of deposits were 1.45% and 1.56%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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