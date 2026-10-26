Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Record total revenue and net interest income

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.35 per share

31% average C&I loan growth from prior year

Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of 0.15% and nonperforming loans of 0.74%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $48 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $54 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were 10.42% and 1.18% compared to 0.69% and 0.08% for the same quarter last year and 11.20% and 1.27% for the prior quarter.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $51 million, or $0.35, per diluted share, which decreased by $3 million from $54 million, or $0.37, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by an increase in provision for credit losses expense of $2 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $5 million which were partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2 million and an increase in noninterest income of $2 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were 10.45% and 1.18% compared to 11.26% and 1.28% for the prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2026. This is the 128th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2026, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.4%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "The Northwest Team delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, with record total revenue and net interest income, and a balanced and consistent performance across the whole bank. We drove 31% year-over-year average loan growth in our C&I business, with continued growth in our national specialty business verticals and middle market portfolio, and benefited from the strength of our retail deposit franchise and low deposit costs, one of the best-in-class among our peers.

We continue to execute our strategy for delivering sustainable, responsible growth, investing in its key drivers, including our people, our communities and the physical infrastructure that make it possible. In the third quarter we opened our first two financial centers in Columbus, added talent in the Columbus market and to our senior leadership team, and maintained our expense management discipline, with an efficiency ratio of 58.9% and adjusted efficiency ratio of 57.8%. We were also recognized in Forbes' World's Top Performing Banks 2026.

We look forward to a strong finish in the fourth quarter of 2026, as we build on the momentum the team is developing in Columbus and across our entire retail footprint and commercial network. Our focus remains on driving excellence across all aspects of the bank, continuing to optimize our operations, and serving our core customers and communities with the personal approach they value."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

2Q26

3Q25 Average loans receivable $ 13,302,278

13,094,235

12,568,497

1.6 %

5.8 % Average investments 2,604,899

2,531,603

2,111,928

2.9 %

23.3 % Average deposits 14,139,954

14,133,825

13,296,651

- %

6.3 % Average borrowed funds 617,533

379,262

347,357

62.8 %

77.8 %

Balance sheet highlights compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Average loans receivable increased $734 million primarily driven by the Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") acquisition

Average investments grew $493 million primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio

Average deposits grew $843 million primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts

Average borrowings increased $270 million due to average loan and investment growth exceeding the rate of average deposit growth

Balance sheet highlights compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026

Average loans receivable increased $208 million driven by growth in our commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios offset by a decline in our commercial real estate portfolio

Average investments grew $73 million due to a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio

Average deposits grew $6 million primarily driven by an increase in non-interest bearing and money market deposit account balances partly due to customers shifting funds to these products as their time deposits matured

Average borrowings increased $238 million for the same reason noted above

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

2Q26

3Q25 Interest income $ 210,171

205,140

194,678

2.5 %

8.0 % Interest expense 61,221

58,202

58,704

5.2 %

4.3 % Net interest income $ 148,950

146,938

135,974

1.4 %

9.5 %



















Net interest margin FTE 3.70 %

3.75 %

3.65 %









Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $13 million and net interest margin increased to 3.70% from 3.65%. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the following:

A $15 million increase in interest income that was the result of: An increase in average interest-earning assets partially driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter 2025 Yields on average interest-earning assets was 5.22% for both periods with an increase in investment yields offset by a decline in loan yields

A $3 million increase in interest expense that was the result of: An increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially driven by the Penns Woods acquisition Partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.05% from 2.13%



Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $2 million and net interest margin decreased to 3.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from 3.75%. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the following:

A $5 million increase in interest income that was driven by: Growth in the average interest-earning balances Yields on average interest-earning assets declined to 5.22% from 5.23% with an increase in investment yields offset by a decline in loan yields which was driven by a decline in the accretion of acquired loan fair value marks coupled with a change in portfolio mix

A $3 million increase in interest expense driven by: An increase in the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities Average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.85% from 1.83% while average cost of borrowings declined slightly to 3.94% from 3.96%



Dollars in thousands











Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

2Q26

3Q25 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 5,220

4,280

31,394

22.0 %

(83.4) % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 3,896

2,357

(189)

65.3 %

2161.4 % Total provision for credit losses expense $ 9,116

6,637

31,205

37.4 %

(70.8) %



















Classified loans $ 468,968

524,056

527,040

(10.5) %

(11.0) % Classified loans as a percent of total loans 3.50 %

3.96 %

4.07 %









Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025:

Total provision for credit losses decreased $22 million primarily driven by the Day 1 initial provision from the Penns Woods acquisition of $20.6 million

Classified loans decreased $58 million driven by changes in our commercial real estate portfolio primarily due to the payoff of classified loans during the quarter

Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

Total provision for credit losses increased $2 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio, including unfunded commitments

Classified loans decreased $55 million driven by the same factors discussed above

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

2Q26

3Q25 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments $ 313

336

36

(6.8) %

769.4 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,081

1,217

341

(11.2) %

217.0 % Service charges and fees 17,935

16,908

16,911

6.1 %

6.1 % Trust and other financial services income 10,108

9,449

8,040

7.0 %

25.7 % Gain on real estate owned, net 315

20

132

1475.0 %

138.6 % Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,222

2,013

1,751

10.4 %

26.9 % Mortgage banking income 363

738

1,003

(50.8) %

(63.8) % Other operating income 3,590

3,548

3,984

1.2 %

(9.9) % Total noninterest income $ 35,927

34,229

32,198

5.0 %

11.6 %

Noninterest income increased $4 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from the following reasons:

$1 million increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity related to the Penns Woods acquisition

$2 million increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business

Noninterest income increased by $2 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from the following reasons:

$1 million increase in service charges and fees driven by both loan and deposit related fees based on customer activity

$1 million increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

2Q26

3Q25 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 63,931

63,476

63,014

0.7 %

1.5 % Non-personnel expense 45,040

40,807

70,484

10.4 %

(36.1) % Total noninterest expense $ 108,971

104,283

133,498

4.5 %

(18.4) %

Noninterest expense decreased $25 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 due to the following reasons:

Personnel expense increased $1 million driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees

Non-personnel expense decreased by $25 million due to a $31 million decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $2 million in processing expenses and a $1 million increase in operating expense primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.

Noninterest expense increased $5 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due to the following reasons:

Non-personnel expense increased by $4 million due to an increase of $3 million in FDIC insurance premium expense, as the prior quarter included a benefit related to prior period assessment rate changes

Dollars in thousands









Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26

2Q26

3Q25

2Q26

3Q25 Income before income taxes $ 66,790

70,247

3,469

(4.9) %

1825.3 % Income tax expense 16,071

16,701

302

(3.8) %

5221.5 % Net income $ 50,719

53,546

3,167

(5.3) %

1501.5 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $16 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and decreased $1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and decreased from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2026, Northwest operated 153 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.

Investor Contact: Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140 Media Contact: Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423

# # #

This release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are examples of language intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; future dividend payments; our business plans, prospects, growth, customers, investments and operating strategies; the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors including but not limited to the following: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory, tariff and international trade policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and any related increases in compliance and other costs; trade disputes, barriers to trade or the emergence of trade restrictions and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; growing fiscal deficits; potential recession or slowing of growth in the U.S., Europe and other regions; volatility in fuel prices and resulting macroeconomic impacts; developments in the Middle East; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems and increased risk due to artificial intelligence; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, geopolitical uncertainty, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and in subsequent filings made by us with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in our expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,310

248,499

286,707

233,647

278,817 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,974,633,

$1,972,165, $1,884,060, $1,710,978 and $1,405,959, respectively) 1,751,568

1,829,179

1,746,919

1,586,382

1,270,880 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $518,383, $550,416,

$567,470, $605,929 and $618,633, respectively) 612,731

630,802

646,661

683,369

702,392 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,587,609

2,708,480

2,680,287

2,503,398

2,252,089



















Loans held-for-sale 8,374

15,391

16,846

22,437

22,297 Residential mortgage loans 2,984,204

3,001,908

3,035,984

3,100,780

3,157,853 Home equity loans 1,496,559

1,497,157

1,495,800

1,507,532

1,520,893 Consumer loans 2,918,083

2,843,058

2,660,567

2,563,890

2,453,805 Commercial real estate loans 2,931,601

2,988,237

3,161,314

3,296,902

3,495,664 Commercial and industrial loans 3,062,849

2,898,867

2,702,283

2,538,212

2,312,718 Total loans receivable 13,393,296

13,229,227

13,055,948

13,007,316

12,940,933 Allowance for credit losses (149,626)

(149,321)

(150,045)

(150,212)

(157,396) Loans receivable, net 13,243,670

13,079,906

12,905,903

12,857,104

12,783,537



















FHLB stock, at cost 51,439

43,345

32,781

36,628

33,349 Accrued interest receivable 59,783

57,473

57,221

56,291

55,549 Real estate owned, net 2,772

63

65

76

174 Premises and equipment, net 148,843

144,423

141,477

140,381

139,491 Bank-owned life insurance 294,011

293,354

292,103

294,386

303,115 Goodwill 444,997

444,997

444,330

444,330

438,402 Other intangible assets, net 33,242

35,312

37,478

39,667

47,924 Other assets 435,119

384,395

298,558

371,919

305,082 Total assets $ 17,309,859

17,207,139

16,907,049

16,766,617

16,381,009 Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,166,262

3,191,560

3,121,044

3,123,229

3,089,963 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,041,379

2,916,518

2,937,654

2,995,759

2,898,350 Money market deposit accounts 2,831,245

2,766,675

2,734,781

2,540,818

2,462,979 Savings deposits 2,438,182

2,459,255

2,444,799

2,366,513

2,373,413 Time deposits 2,797,970

2,827,810

2,975,026

2,916,698

2,871,544 Total deposits 14,275,038

14,161,818

14,213,304

13,943,017

13,696,249



















Borrowed funds 786,715

612,075

350,884

446,283

368,241 Subordinated debt -

114,800

114,800

114,800

114,800 Junior subordinated debentures 130,288

130,223

130,158

130,093

130,028 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 20,300

47,400

40,127

37,309

21,840 Accrued interest payable 7,616

8,385

8,585

6,846

10,555 Other liabilities 197,668

205,031

144,884

197,845

183,560 Total liabilities 15,417,625

15,279,732

15,002,742

14,876,193

14,525,273 Shareholders' equity

















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued -

-

-

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,559,425;

146,396,520; 146,302,025; 146,107,964 and 146,097,057 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively 1,466

1,464

1,463

1,461

1,461 Additional paid-in capital 1,277,121

1,274,117

1,271,372

1,270,444

1,268,694 Retained earnings 755,548

734,423

710,351

689,210

672,843 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (141,901)

(82,597)

(78,879)

(70,691)

(87,262) Total shareholders' equity 1,892,234

1,927,407

1,904,307

1,890,424

1,855,736 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,309,859

17,207,139

16,907,049

16,766,617

16,381,009



















Equity to assets 10.93 %

11.20 %

11.26 %

11.27 %

11.33 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.40 %

8.65 %

8.66 %

8.64 %

8.62 % Book value per share $ 12.91

13.17

13.02

12.94

12.70 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.65

9.88

9.72

9.63

9.37 Closing market price per share $ 14.84

15.16

12.69

12.00

12.39 Full time equivalent employees 2,157

2,183

2,170

2,169

2,190 Number of banking offices 164

162

161

161

161



* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 186,750

182,469

180,549

184,047

177,723 Mortgage-backed securities 19,001

18,024

16,999

14,071

12,668 Taxable investment securities 1,990

1,799

1,601

1,324

1,183 Tax-free investment securities 594

674

762

777

752 FHLB stock dividends 1,061

738

768

701

652 Interest-earning deposits 775

1,436

871

1,905

1,700 Total interest income 210,171

205,140

201,550

202,825

194,678 Interest expense:

















Deposits 51,298

50,384

51,083

52,947

51,880 Borrowed funds 9,923

7,818

7,985

7,712

6,824 Total interest expense 61,221

58,202

59,068

60,659

58,704 Net interest income 148,950

146,938

142,482

142,166

135,974 Provision for credit losses - loans 5,220

4,280

4,954

5,743

31,394 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 3,896

2,357

(585)

1,981

(189) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 139,834

140,301

138,113

134,442

104,769 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of investments 313

336

11

142

36 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,081

1,217

1,186

437

341 Service charges and fees 17,935

16,908

17,118

17,377

16,911 Trust and other financial services income 10,108

9,449

8,618

8,416

8,040 Gain on real estate owned, net 315

20

70

148

132 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,222

2,013

2,042

8,269

1,751 Mortgage banking income 363

738

329

379

1,003 Other operating income 3,590

3,548

3,208

2,609

3,984 Total noninterest income 35,927

34,229

32,582

37,777

32,198 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 63,931

63,476

58,330

65,143

63,014 Premises and occupancy costs 8,943

8,494

9,863

8,170

7,707 Office operations 3,651

3,660

3,875

4,217

3,495 Collections expense 1,109

665

878

856

776 Processing expenses 17,452

16,948

16,806

16,454

15,072 Marketing expenses 2,662

2,362

1,668

1,827

1,932 Federal deposit insurance premiums 3,169

(291)

2,895

3,538

3,361 Professional services 3,094

3,490

3,523

3,366

3,010 Amortization of intangible assets 2,070

2,166

2,189

2,257

1,974 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 238

426

631

4,160

31,260 Other expenses 2,652

2,887

3,380

3,533

1,897 Total noninterest expense 108,971

104,283

104,038

113,521

133,498 Income before income taxes 66,790

70,247

66,657

58,698

3,469 Income tax expense 16,071

16,701

16,121

12,985

302 Net income $ 50,719

53,546

50,536

45,713

3,167



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.35

0.37

0.35

0.31

0.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34

0.36

0.34

0.31

0.02



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 147,460,563

147,127,223

146,850,635

146,703,966

141,175,516



















Annualized return on average equity 10.42 %

11.20 %

10.86 %

9.70 %

0.69 % Annualized return on average assets 1.18 %

1.27 %

1.22 %

1.10 %

0.08 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity* 13.86 %

14.94 %

14.59 %

13.10 %

0.90 %



















Efficiency ratio 58.94 %

57.56 %

59.43 %

63.09 %

79.38 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items** 57.79 %

56.24 %

57.82 %

59.57 %

59.63 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 549,768

497,275 Mortgage-backed securities 54,024

36,552 Taxable investment securities 5,390

3,115 Tax-free investment securities 2,030

1,776 FHLB stock dividends 2,567

1,336 Interest-earning deposits 3,082

6,789 Total interest income 616,861

546,843 Interest expense:





Deposits 152,765

146,031 Borrowed funds 25,726

17,576 Total interest expense 178,491

163,607 Net interest income 438,370

383,236 Provision for credit losses - loans 14,454

51,106 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments 5,668

(3,246) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 418,248

335,376 Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 660

36 Gain on sale of SBA loans 3,484

2,398 Service charges and fees 51,961

47,695 Trust and other financial services income 28,175

23,898 Gain on real estate owned, net 405

474 Income from bank-owned life insurance 6,277

4,503 Mortgage banking income 1,430

2,774 Other operating income 10,346

9,713 Total noninterest income 102,738

91,491 Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 185,737

172,767 Premises and occupancy costs 27,300

23,229 Office operations 11,186

9,382 Collections expense 2,652

1,942 Processing expenses 51,206

42,035 Marketing expenses 6,692

6,830 Federal deposit insurance premiums 5,773

7,985 Professional services 10,107

9,756 Amortization of intangible assets 6,425

2,914 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,295

38,627 Other expenses 8,919

7,308 Total noninterest expense 317,292

322,775 Income before income taxes 203,694

104,092 Income tax expense 48,893

23,792 Net income $ 154,801

80,300







Basic earnings per share $ 1.06

0.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05

0.61







Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 147,161,720

132,700,517







Annualized return on average equity 10.82 %

6.36 % Annualized return on average assets 1.22 %

0.72 % Annualized return on tangible common equity* 14.46 %

8.29 %







Efficiency ratio 58.64 %

67.99 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items** 57.28 %

59.25 %





* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Quarter ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

2026

2025 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 50,719

53,546

3,167

154,801

80,300 Non-GAAP adjustments

















Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 238

426

31,260

1,295

38,627 Add: CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense -

-

20,664

-

20,664 Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (67)

(119)

(14,539)

(363)

(16,601) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 50,890

53,853

40,552

155,733

122,990 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.34

0.36

0.02

1.05

0.61 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.35

0.37

0.29

1.06

0.93



















Average equity $ 1,931,345

1,918,135

1,809,395

1,912,567

1,688,030 Average assets 17,122,498

16,863,639

15,942,440

16,940,700

14,943,347 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 10.42 %

11.20 %

0.69 %

10.82 %

6.36 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.18 %

1.27 %

0.08 %

1.22 %

0.72 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense and CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision

expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 10.45 %

11.26 %

8.89 %

10.89 %

9.74 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and

restructuring expense and CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision

expense, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1.18 %

1.28 %

1.01 %

1.23 %

1.10 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Tangible common equity to assets

















Total shareholders' equity $ 1,892,234

1,927,407

1,904,307

1,890,424

1,855,736 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (478,239)

(480,309)

(481,808)

(483,997)

(486,326) Tangible common equity $ 1,413,995

1,447,098

1,422,499

1,406,427

1,369,410



















Total assets $ 17,309,859

17,207,139

16,907,049

16,766,617

16,381,009 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (478,239)

(480,309)

(481,808)

(483,997)

(486,326) Tangible assets $ 16,831,620

16,726,830

16,425,241

16,282,620

15,894,683



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.40 %

8.65 %

8.66 %

8.64 %

8.62 %



















Tangible book value per share

















Tangible common equity $ 1,413,995

1,447,098

1,422,499

1,406,427

1,369,410 Common shares outstanding 146,559,425

146,396,520

146,302,025

146,107,964

146,097,057 Tangible book value per share 9.65

9.88

9.72

9.63

9.37

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.





Quarter ended

Nine months ended September

30,

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

2026

2025













Annualized return on average tangible common equity

























Net income $ 50,719

53,546

50,536

45,713

3,167

154,801

80,300



























Average shareholders' equity 1,931,345

1,918,135

1,887,742

1,870,088

1,809,395

1,912,567

1,688,030 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (479,590)

(481,022)

(483,240)

(485,252)

(409,875)

(481,271)

(392,321) Average tangible common equity $ 1,451,755

1,437,113

1,404,502

1,384,836

1,399,520

1,431,296

1,295,709



























Annualized return on average tangible common equity 13.86 %

14.94 %

14.59 %

13.10 %

0.90 %

14.46 %

8.29 %



























Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger,

asset disposition and restructuring expenses

























Noninterest expense $ 108,971

104,283

104,038

113,521

133,498

317,292

322,775 Less: amortization expense (2,070)

(2,166)

(2,189)

(2,257)

(1,974)

(6,425)

(2,914) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (238)

(426)

(631)

(4,160)

(31,260)

(1,295)

(38,627) Noninterest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and

restructuring expenses $ 106,663

101,691

101,218

107,104

100,264

309,572

281,234



























Net interest income $ 148,950

146,938

142,482

142,166

135,974

438,370

383,236 Noninterest income 35,927

34,229

32,582

37,777

32,198

102,738

91,491 Less: gain on the sale of investments (313)

(336)

(11)

(142)

(36)

(660)

(36) Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gain on sale of investments $ 184,564

180,831

175,053

179,801

168,136

540,448

474,691



























Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset

disposition and restructuring expenses 57.79 %

56.24 %

57.82 %

59.57 %

59.63 %

57.28 %

59.25 %





* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, gain on sale of investments, asset disposition and restructuring expense and amortization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:





As of September 30, 2026

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 4,084,262

28.6 %

6,330 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,445,562

10.1 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 446,859

3.1 %

253 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 2,191,841

15.4 %

6,065



(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $236 million, or 1.7% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2026. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $443 million, or 3.1% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2026. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $361,392 as of September 30, 2026.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:





As of September 30, 2026

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,729,843

12.1 %

311,740 Business noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,436,419

10.1 %

47,697 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,361,249

9.5 %

53,980 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,680,130

11.8 %

8,690 Personal money market deposits 1,818,126

12.7 %

28,796 Business money market deposits 1,013,119

7.1 %

3,180 Savings deposits 2,438,182

17.1 %

187,586 Time deposits 2,797,970

19.6 %

74,195 Total deposits $ 14,275,038

100.0 %

715,864

Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2026 was $19,941. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $827 million as of September 30, 2026.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





At September 30, 2026

Actual (1)

Minimum capital requirements (2)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,872,875

14.39 %

$ 1,366,301

10.50 %

$ 1,301,239

10.00 % Northwest Bank 1,730,470

13.34 %

1,361,617

10.50 %

1,296,778

10.00 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,583,750

12.17 %

1,106,053

8.50 %

780,744

6.00 % Northwest Bank 1,568,195

12.09 %

1,102,262

8.50 %

1,037,423

8.00 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,583,750

12.17 %

910,868

7.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,568,195

12.09 %

907,745

7.00 %

842,906

6.50 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,583,750

9.40 %

674,178

4.00 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,568,195

9.31 %

673,786

4.00 %

842,232

5.00 %





(1) September 30, 2026 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

9Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)







September 30, 2026 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after ten years

$ 39,019

-

(8,492)

30,527

5.71





















Municipal securities:



















Due in one year or less

3,578

-

(28)

3,550

0.65 Due after one year through five years

3,299

-

(101)

3,198

3.05 Due after five years through ten years

21,308

-

(2,707)

18,601

6.48 Due after ten years

47,057

87

(10,475)

36,669

9.73





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after one year through five years

16,276

107

(367)

16,016

3.31 Due after five years through ten years

84,266

856

(1,909)

83,213

6.05 Due after ten years

12,000

19

-

12,019

4.33





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

516,430

-

(39,526)

476,904

7.57 Variable rate pass-through

344

2

-

346

2.67 Fixed rate agency CMBS

625,167

-

(106,348)

518,819

3.65 Variable rate agency CMBS

6,248

-

(6)

6,242

2.22 Fixed rate agency CMOs

571,932

10

(54,214)

517,728

5.03 Variable rate agency CMOs

27,709

34

(7)

27,736

6.52 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,747,830

46

(200,101)

1,547,775

5.36 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,974,633

1,115

(224,180)

1,751,568

5.47





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored:



















Due after one year through five years

$ 107,991

-

(9,180)

98,811

2.25





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

87,879

-

(12,431)

75,448

3.70 Variable rate pass-through

280

-

-

280

3.66 Fixed rate agency CMBS

70,093

-

(14,157)

55,936

3.40 Fixed rate agency CMOs

345,960

-

(58,577)

287,383

5.17 Variable rate agency CMOs

528

-

(3)

525

3.42 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

504,740

-

(85,168)

419,572

4.67 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 612,731

-

(94,348)

518,383

4.24

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Nonaccrual loans:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 12,508

11,766

10,500

12,247

11,497 Home equity loans 6,245

5,370

4,780

3,755

6,979 Consumer loans 5,080

4,791

5,732

5,711

5,898 Commercial real estate loans 40,348

47,440

47,337

57,485

82,580 Commercial and industrial loans 34,506

21,984

22,594

28,085

21,371 Total nonaccrual loans 98,687

91,351

90,943

107,283

128,325 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 484

573

543

646

701 Nonperforming loans 99,171

91,924

91,486

107,929

129,026 Real estate owned, net 2,772

63

65

76

174 Nonperforming assets $ 101,943

91,987

91,551

108,005

129,200



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.74 %

0.69 %

0.70 %

0.83 %

1.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59 %

0.53 %

0.54 %

0.64 %

0.79 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.12 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.15 %

1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 150.88 %

162.44 %

164.01 %

139.18 %

121.99 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



At September 30, 2026

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,971,697

-

12,507

-

-

2,984,204 Home equity loans

1,490,313

-

6,246

-

-

1,496,559 Consumer loans

2,912,520

-

5,563

-

-

2,918,083 Total Personal Banking

7,374,530

-

24,316

-

-

7,398,846 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,438,398

148,563

344,640

-

-

2,931,601 Commercial and industrial loans

2,915,066

47,771

98,674

1,338

-

3,062,849 Total Commercial Banking

5,353,464

196,334

443,314

1,338

-

5,994,450 Total loans

$ 12,727,994

196,334

467,630

1,338

-

13,393,296 At June 30, 2026























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,990,142

-

11,766

-

-

3,001,908 Home equity loans

1,491,787

-

5,370

-

-

1,497,157 Consumer loans

2,837,791

-

5,267

-

-

2,843,058 Total Personal Banking

7,319,720

-

22,403

-

-

7,342,123 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,443,890

152,441

391,906

-

-

2,988,237 Commercial and industrial loans

2,742,819

46,301

109,747

-

-

2,898,867 Total Commercial Banking

5,186,709

198,742

501,653

-

-

5,887,104 Total loans

$ 12,506,429

198,742

524,056

-

-

13,229,227 At March 31, 2026























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,025,485

-

10,499

-

-

3,035,984 Home equity loans

1,491,020

-

4,780

-

-

1,495,800 Consumer loans

2,654,310

-

6,257

-

-

2,660,567 Total Personal Banking

7,170,815

-

21,536

-

-

7,192,351 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,651,304

147,384

362,626

-

-

3,161,314 Commercial and industrial loans

2,543,444

45,383

113,456

-

-

2,702,283 Total Commercial Banking

5,194,748

192,767

476,082

-

-

5,863,597 Total loans

$ 12,365,563

192,767

497,618

-

-

13,055,948 At December 31, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,088,533

-

12,247

-

-

3,100,780 Home equity loans

1,503,777

-

3,755

-

-

1,507,532 Consumer loans

2,557,577

-

6,313

-

-

2,563,890 Total Personal Banking

7,149,887

-

22,315

-

-

7,172,202 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,817,802

131,589

347,511

-

-

3,296,902 Commercial and industrial loans

2,392,830

61,852

83,530

-

-

2,538,212 Total Commercial Banking

5,210,632

193,441

431,041

-

-

5,835,114 Total loans

$ 12,360,519

193,441

453,356

-

-

13,007,316 At September 30, 2025























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,146,355

-

11,498

-

-

3,157,853 Home equity loans

1,513,914

-

6,979

-

-

1,520,893 Consumer loans

2,447,208

-

6,597

-

-

2,453,805 Total Personal Banking

7,107,477

-

25,074

-

-

7,132,551 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,912,166

171,005

412,493

-

-

3,495,664 Commercial and industrial loans

2,141,236

82,009

89,473

-

-

2,312,718 Total Commercial Banking

5,053,402

253,014

501,966

-

-

5,808,382 Total loans

$ 12,160,879

253,014

527,040

-

-

12,940,933





* Includes $67.2 million, $79.1 million, $85.6 million, $38.2 million, and $41.0 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively. ** Includes $177.5 million, $163.0 million, $100.4 million, $93.2 million, and $96.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





September 30,

2026

*

June 30,

2026

*

March 31,

2026

*

December 31,

2025

*

September 30,

2025

*







































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 1,233

- %

$ 1,140

- %

$ 44,502

1.5 %

$ 41,180

1.3 %

$ 1,639

0.1 % Home equity loans 6,535

0.4 %

6,611

0.4 %

5,932

0.4 %

6,488

0.4 %

4,644

0.3 % Consumer loans 13,411

0.5 %

11,812

0.4 %

10,429

0.4 %

14,063

0.5 %

12,257

0.5 % Commercial real estate loans 6,457

0.2 %

4,370

0.1 %

17,541

0.6 %

28,645

0.9 %

14,600

0.4 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,297

- %

2,844

0.1 %

7,127

0.3 %

5,657

0.2 %

9,974

0.4 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 28,933

0.2 %

$ 26,777

0.2 %

$ 85,531

0.7 %

$ 96,033

0.7 %

$ 43,114

0.3 %







































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 5,830

0.2 %

$ 7,468

0.2 %

$ 2,531

0.1 %

$ 10,934

0.4 %

$ 7,917

0.3 % Home equity loans 1,603

0.1 %

2,116

0.1 %

2,946

0.2 %

2,316

0.2 %

2,671

0.2 % Consumer loans 4,478

0.2 %

3,508

0.1 %

4,264

0.2 %

4,599

0.2 %

3,691

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 5,416

0.2 %

3,208

0.1 %

25,859

0.8 %

12,941

0.4 %

1,575

- % Commercial and industrial loans 22,661

0.7 %

5,837

0.2 %

8,432

0.3 %

2,899

0.1 %

1,915

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 39,988

0.3 %

$ 22,137

0.2 %

$ 44,032

0.3 %

$ 33,689

0.3 %

$ 17,769

0.1 %







































Loans delinquent 90 days or more:



































Residential mortgage loans $ 10,901

0.4 %

$ 10,671

0.4 %

$ 6,468

0.2 %

$ 10,001

0.3 %

$ 9,427

0.3 % Home equity loans 5,014

0.3 %

4,343

0.3 %

3,263

0.2 %

2,492

0.2 %

2,963

0.2 % Consumer loans 4,224

0.1 %

4,038

0.1 %

4,561

0.2 %

4,893

0.2 %

4,865

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 15,944

0.5 %

29,840

1.0 %

18,282

0.6 %

32,745

1.0 %

56,453

1.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 11,945

0.4 %

15,659

0.5 %

11,266

0.4 %

16,269

0.6 %

9,490

0.4 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 48,028

0.4 %

$ 64,551

0.5 %

$ 43,840

0.3 %

$ 66,400

0.5 %

$ 83,198

0.6 %







































Total loans delinquent $ 116,949

0.9 %

$ 113,465

0.9 %

$ 173,403

1.3 %

$ 196,122

1.5 %

$ 144,081

1.1 %



* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)





Quarter ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Beginning balance $ 149,321

150,045

150,212

157,396

129,159 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration -

-

-

-

6,029 Provision 5,220

4,280

4,954

5,743

31,394 Charge-offs residential mortgage (617)

(465)

(1,001)

(228)

(137) Charge-offs home equity (199)

(383)

(291)

(558)

(336) Charge-offs consumer (3,543)

(4,121)

(4,531)

(4,139)

(3,994) Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,694)

(889)

(254)

(9,765)

(4,312) Charge-offs commercial and industrial (1,565)

(945)

(1,155)

(532)

(2,395) Recoveries 2,703

1,799

2,111

2,295

1,988 Ending balance $ 149,626

149,321

150,045

150,212

157,396 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.15 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.40 %

0.29 %



Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025 Beginning balance $ 150,212

116,819 Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration -

6,029 Provision 14,454

51,106 Charge-offs residential mortgage (2,083)

(998) Charge-offs home equity (873)

(1,022) Charge-offs consumer (12,195)

(11,130) Charge-offs commercial real estate (2,837)

(4,721) Charge-offs commercial and industrial (3,665)

(6,563) Recoveries 6,613

7,876 Ending balance $ 149,626

157,396 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.15 %

0.19 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.





Quarter ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/

cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,003,745

30,494

4.06 %

$ 3,030,237

30,219

3.99 %

$ 3,078,476

30,596

3.98 %

$ 3,147,858

31,814

4.04 %

$ 3,160,008

31,386

3.97 % Home equity loans 1,490,806

22,127

5.89 %

1,494,049

21,798

5.85 %

1,501,203

21,512

5.81 %

1,512,049

22,802

5.98 %

1,421,717

21,080

5.88 % Consumer loans 2,798,690

38,147

5.41 %

2,658,435

36,064

5.44 %

2,529,868

34,270

5.49 %

2,412,579

34,436

5.66 %

2,330,173

32,729

5.57 % Commercial real estate loans 3,028,012

47,304

6.11 %

3,131,545

49,291

6.23 %

3,342,140

51,337

6.14 %

3,468,667

53,345

6.02 %

3,377,740

51,761

6.00 % Commercial and industrial loans 2,981,025

49,361

6.48 %

2,779,969

45,753

6.51 %

2,632,150

43,497

6.61 %

2,441,346

42,447

6.80 %

2,278,859

41,519

7.13 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 13,302,278

187,433

5.59 %

13,094,235

183,125

5.61 %

13,083,837

181,212

5.62 %

12,982,499

184,844

5.65 %

12,568,497

178,475

5.63 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 2,301,769

19,001

3.30 %

2,232,535

18,024

3.23 %

2,148,996

16,999

3.16 %

1,892,074

14,071

2.97 %

1,810,209

12,668

2.80 % Investment securities (c) (d) 303,130

2,741

3.62 %

299,068

2,652

3.55 %

317,996

2,566

3.23 %

309,147

2,339

3.03 %

301,719

2,153

2.85 % FHLB stock, at cost 44,956

1,061

9.36 %

34,416

738

8.60 %

36,220

768

8.59 %

32,876

701

8.46 %

30,434

652

8.51 % Other interest-earning deposits 93,723

775

3.24 %

141,898

1,436

4.00 %

139,970

871

2.49 %

170,370

1,905

4.37 %

164,131

1,700

4.05 % Total interest-earning assets 16,045,856

211,011

5.22 %

15,802,152

205,975

5.23 %

15,727,019

202,416

5.22 %

15,386,966

203,860

5.26 %

14,874,990

195,648

5.22 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,076,642









1,061,487









1,105,758









1,107,042









1,067,450







Total assets $ 17,122,498









$ 16,863,639









$ 16,832,777









$ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,447,880

6,918

1.12 %

$ 2,447,522

6,531

1.07 %

$ 2,395,887

6,072

1.03 %

$ 2,362,215

6,324

1.06 %

$ 2,343,137

6,679

1.13 % Interest-bearing demand deposit 2,960,536

8,505

1.14 %

2,973,878

8,422

1.14 %

2,999,478

8,741

1.18 %

2,940,296

9,084

1.23 %

2,782,369

8,258

1.18 % Money market deposit accounts 2,802,942

13,828

1.96 %

2,728,590

12,723

1.87 %

2,609,333

12,128

1.88 %

2,522,362

12,499

1.97 %

2,392,748

11,785

1.95 % Time deposits 2,799,072

22,047

3.12 %

2,882,261

22,708

3.16 %

2,967,098

24,142

3.30 %

2,841,234

25,040

3.50 %

2,818,526

25,158

3.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits (g) 11,010,430

51,298

1.85 %

11,032,251

50,384

1.83 %

10,971,796

51,083

1.89 %

10,666,107

52,947

1.97 %

10,336,780

51,880

1.99 % Borrowed funds (f) 617,533

6,128

3.94 %

379,262

3,740

3.96 %

404,547

3,875

3.88 %

354,894

3,425

3.83 %

347,357

3,366

3.84 % Subordinated debt 94,835

1,862

7.68 %

114,800

2,200

7.58 %

114,800

2,204

7.68 %

114,800

2,285

7.79 %

114,745

1,335

4.65 % Junior subordinated debentures 130,245

1,933

5.81 %

130,181

1,878

5.70 %

130,121

1,906

5.86 %

130,051

2,002

6.02 %

129,986

2,123

6.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,853,043

61,221

2.05 %

11,656,494

58,202

2.00 %

11,621,264

59,068

2.06 %

11,265,852

60,659

2.14 %

10,928,868

58,704

2.13 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,129,524









3,101,574









3,074,939









3,105,108









2,959,871







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 208,586









187,436









248,832









252,960









244,306







Total liabilities 15,191,153









14,945,504









14,945,035









14,623,920









14,133,045







Shareholders' equity 1,931,345









1,918,135









1,887,742









1,870,088









1,809,395







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,122,498









$ 16,863,639









$ 16,832,777









$ 16,494,008









$ 15,942,440







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



149,790

3.17 %





147,773

3.23 %





143,348

3.16 %





143,201

3.12 %





136,944

3.09 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE $ 4,192,813





3.70 %

$ 4,145,658





3.75 %

$ 4,105,755





3.70 %

$ 4,121,114





3.69 %

$ 3,946,122





3.65 % Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



840









835









866









1,035









970



Net interest income, GAAP basis



148,950









146,938









142,482









142,166









135,974



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.36X









1.35X









1.37X









1.36X











(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.44%, 1.43%, 1.48%, 1.53%, and 1.55%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)



The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.

Nine months ended September 30,

2026

2025

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/cost Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,037,212

91,308

4.01 %

$ 3,135,705

91,758

3.90 % Home equity loans 1,495,315

65,437

5.85 %

1,236,733

53,509

5.78 % Consumer loans 2,663,316

108,481

5.45 %

2,118,568

87,650

5.53 % Commercial real estate loans 3,166,082

147,933

6.16 %

3,033,193

151,726

6.60 % Commercial loans 2,798,992

138,610

6.53 %

2,145,555

114,818

7.06 % Loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 13,160,917

551,769

5.61 %

11,669,754

499,461

5.72 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 2,228,326

54,024

3.23 %

1,791,479

36,552

2.72 % Investment securities (c) (d) 306,677

7,960

3.46 %

277,338

5,420

2.61 % FHLB stock, at cost 38,563

2,567

8.90 %

23,080

1,336

7.74 % Other interest-earning deposits 125,197

3,082

3.25 %

209,320

6,789

4.28 % Total interest-earning assets 15,859,680

619,402

5.22 %

13,970,971

549,558

5.26 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 1,081,020









972,376































Total assets $ 16,940,700









$ 14,943,347































Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings deposits $ 2,430,620

19,521

1.07 %

$ 2,250,418

19,653

1.17 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,977,822

25,667

1.15 %

2,662,521

22,513

1.13 % Money market deposit accounts 2,714,331

38,680

1.91 %

2,200,063

30,748

1.87 % Time deposits 2,882,195

68,897

3.20 %

2,683,081

73,117

3.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits (g) 11,004,968

152,765

1.86 %

9,796,083

146,031

1.99 % Borrowed funds (f) 467,894

13,744

3.93 %

260,392

7,618

3.91 % Subordinated debt 108,072

6,266

7.65 %

114,661

3,631

4.22 % Junior subordinated debentures 130,183

5,716

5.79 %

129,922

6,327

6.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,711,117

178,491

2.04 %

10,301,058

163,607

2.12 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 3,102,212









2,721,350







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 214,804









232,909































Total liabilities 15,028,133









13,255,317































Shareholders' equity 1,912,567









1,688,030































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,940,700









$ 14,943,347































Net interest income/Interest rate spread



440,911

3.18 %





385,951

3.14 %























Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 4,148,563





3.72 %

$ 3,669,913





3.69 %























Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



2,541









2,715



Net interest income, GAAP basis



438,370









383,236



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.36X











(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of deposits were 1.45% and 1.56%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.