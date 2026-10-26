Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Record total revenue and net interest income
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.35 per share
31% average C&I loan growth from prior year
Credit quality remained strong with annualized net charge-offs of 0.15% and nonperforming loans of 0.74%
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of $51 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $48 million compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and a decrease of $3 million compared to the prior quarter, when net income was $54 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were 10.42% and 1.18% compared to 0.69% and 0.08% for the same quarter last year and 11.20% and 1.27% for the prior quarter.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $51 million, or $0.35, per diluted share, which decreased by $3 million from $54 million, or $0.37, per diluted share, in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by an increase in provision for credit losses expense of $2 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $5 million which were partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $2 million and an increase in noninterest income of $2 million. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were 10.45% and 1.18% compared to 11.26% and 1.28% for the prior quarter.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2026. This is the 128th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2026, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.4%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "The Northwest Team delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, with record total revenue and net interest income, and a balanced and consistent performance across the whole bank. We drove 31% year-over-year average loan growth in our C&I business, with continued growth in our national specialty business verticals and middle market portfolio, and benefited from the strength of our retail deposit franchise and low deposit costs, one of the best-in-class among our peers.
We continue to execute our strategy for delivering sustainable, responsible growth, investing in its key drivers, including our people, our communities and the physical infrastructure that make it possible. In the third quarter we opened our first two financial centers in Columbus, added talent in the Columbus market and to our senior leadership team, and maintained our expense management discipline, with an efficiency ratio of 58.9% and adjusted efficiency ratio of 57.8%. We were also recognized in Forbes' World's Top Performing Banks 2026.
We look forward to a strong finish in the fourth quarter of 2026, as we build on the momentum the team is developing in Columbus and across our entire retail footprint and commercial network. Our focus remains on driving excellence across all aspects of the bank, continuing to optimize our operations, and serving our core customers and communities with the personal approach they value."
Balance Sheet Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q26 vs.
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
2Q26
3Q25
Average loans receivable
$ 13,302,278
13,094,235
12,568,497
1.6 %
5.8 %
Average investments
2,604,899
2,531,603
2,111,928
2.9 %
23.3 %
Average deposits
14,139,954
14,133,825
13,296,651
- %
6.3 %
Average borrowed funds
617,533
379,262
347,357
62.8 %
77.8 %
Balance sheet highlights compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025
- Average loans receivable increased $734 million primarily driven by the Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") acquisition
- Average investments grew $493 million primarily driven by the Penns Woods acquisition and a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio
- Average deposits grew $843 million primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing account balances primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods deposit accounts
- Average borrowings increased $270 million due to average loan and investment growth exceeding the rate of average deposit growth
Balance sheet highlights compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026
- Average loans receivable increased $208 million driven by growth in our commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios offset by a decline in our commercial real estate portfolio
- Average investments grew $73 million due to a targeted increase in the overall securities portfolio
- Average deposits grew $6 million primarily driven by an increase in non-interest bearing and money market deposit account balances partly due to customers shifting funds to these products as their time deposits matured
- Average borrowings increased $238 million for the same reason noted above
Income Statement Highlights
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q26 vs.
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
2Q26
3Q25
Interest income
$ 210,171
205,140
194,678
2.5 %
8.0 %
Interest expense
61,221
58,202
58,704
5.2 %
4.3 %
Net interest income
$ 148,950
146,938
135,974
1.4 %
9.5 %
Net interest margin FTE
3.70 %
3.75 %
3.65 %
Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $13 million and net interest margin increased to 3.70% from 3.65%. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the following:
- A $15 million increase in interest income that was the result of:
- An increase in average interest-earning assets partially driven by the Penns Woods acquisition during the third quarter 2025
- Yields on average interest-earning assets was 5.22% for both periods with an increase in investment yields offset by a decline in loan yields
- A $3 million increase in interest expense that was the result of:
- An increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities partially driven by the Penns Woods acquisition
- Partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.05% from 2.13%
Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $2 million and net interest margin decreased to 3.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 from 3.75%. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from the following:
- A $5 million increase in interest income that was driven by:
- Growth in the average interest-earning balances
- Yields on average interest-earning assets declined to 5.22% from 5.23% with an increase in investment yields offset by a decline in loan yields which was driven by a decline in the accretion of acquired loan fair value marks coupled with a change in portfolio mix
- A $3 million increase in interest expense driven by:
- An increase in the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities
- Average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.85% from 1.83% while average cost of borrowings declined slightly to 3.94% from 3.96%
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q26 vs.
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
2Q26
3Q25
Provision for credit losses - loans
$ 5,220
4,280
31,394
22.0 %
(83.4) %
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
3,896
2,357
(189)
65.3 %
2161.4 %
Total provision for credit losses expense
$ 9,116
6,637
31,205
37.4 %
(70.8) %
Classified loans
$ 468,968
524,056
527,040
(10.5) %
(11.0) %
Classified loans as a percent of total loans
3.50 %
3.96 %
4.07 %
Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025:
- Total provision for credit losses decreased $22 million primarily driven by the Day 1 initial provision from the Penns Woods acquisition of $20.6 million
- Classified loans decreased $58 million driven by changes in our commercial real estate portfolio primarily due to the payoff of classified loans during the quarter
Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026:
- Total provision for credit losses increased $2 million primarily driven by growth in our commercial lending portfolio, including unfunded commitments
- Classified loans decreased $55 million driven by the same factors discussed above
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q26 vs.
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
2Q26
3Q25
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
$ 313
336
36
(6.8) %
769.4 %
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,081
1,217
341
(11.2) %
217.0 %
Service charges and fees
17,935
16,908
16,911
6.1 %
6.1 %
Trust and other financial services income
10,108
9,449
8,040
7.0 %
25.7 %
Gain on real estate owned, net
315
20
132
1475.0 %
138.6 %
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,222
2,013
1,751
10.4 %
26.9 %
Mortgage banking income
363
738
1,003
(50.8) %
(63.8) %
Other operating income
3,590
3,548
3,984
1.2 %
(9.9) %
Total noninterest income
$ 35,927
34,229
32,198
5.0 %
11.6 %
Noninterest income increased $4 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from the following reasons:
- $1 million increase in service charges and fees driven by deposit related fees based on customer activity related to the Penns Woods acquisition
- $2 million increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business
Noninterest income increased by $2 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from the following reasons:
- $1 million increase in service charges and fees driven by both loan and deposit related fees based on customer activity
- $1 million increase in trust and other financial services income due to growth in our wealth management business
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q26 vs.
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
2Q26
3Q25
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
$ 63,931
63,476
63,014
0.7 %
1.5 %
Non-personnel expense
45,040
40,807
70,484
10.4 %
(36.1) %
Total noninterest expense
$ 108,971
104,283
133,498
4.5 %
(18.4) %
Noninterest expense decreased $25 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 due to the following reasons:
- Personnel expense increased $1 million driven by an increase in core compensation and benefits expense due to the addition of Penns Woods employees
- Non-personnel expense decreased by $25 million due to a $31 million decrease in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $2 million in processing expenses and a $1 million increase in operating expense primarily due to the addition of the Penns Woods branches to our footprint.
Noninterest expense increased $5 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due to the following reasons:
- Non-personnel expense increased by $4 million due to an increase of $3 million in FDIC insurance premium expense, as the prior quarter included a benefit related to prior period assessment rate changes
Dollars in thousands
Change 3Q26 vs.
3Q26
2Q26
3Q25
2Q26
3Q25
Income before income taxes
$ 66,790
70,247
3,469
(4.9) %
1825.3 %
Income tax expense
16,071
16,701
302
(3.8) %
5221.5 %
Net income
$ 50,719
53,546
3,167
(5.3) %
1501.5 %
The provision for income taxes increased by $16 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and decreased $1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.
Net income increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and decreased from the quarter ended June 30, 2026 due to the factors discussed above.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2026, Northwest operated 153 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com.
Investor Contact:
Michael Perry, Corporate Development & Strategy (814) 726-2140
Media Contact:
Ian Bailey, External Communications (380) 400-2423
# # #
This release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are examples of language intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our financial condition and results of operations, including statements related to our earnings outlook; future dividend payments; our business plans, prospects, growth, customers, investments and operating strategies; the quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors including but not limited to the following: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, our loan origination, or the fair value of financial instruments; changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; changes in laws, government regulations or supervision, examination and enforcement priorities affecting financial institutions, including as part of the regulatory reform agenda of the Trump administration, as well as changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; changes in federal, state, or local tax laws and tax rates; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are different than expected, including inflationary or recessionary pressures or those related to changes in monetary, fiscal, regulatory, tariff and international trade policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and any related increases in compliance and other costs; trade disputes, barriers to trade or the emergence of trade restrictions and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; growing fiscal deficits; potential recession or slowing of growth in the U.S., Europe and other regions; volatility in fuel prices and resulting macroeconomic impacts; developments in the Middle East; adverse changes in the securities and credit markets; instability or breakdown in the financial services sector, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil; cyber-security concerns, including an interruption or breach in the security of our website or other information systems and increased risk due to artificial intelligence; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to deposit gathering, service charges and fees; our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; our ability to manage our internal growth and our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, businesses or branch offices; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial and personal loans; possible impairments of securities held by us, including those issued by government entities and government sponsored enterprises; changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets; the impact of the economy on our loan portfolio (including cash flow and collateral values), investment portfolio, customers and capital market activities; our ability to receive regulatory approvals for proposed transactions or new lines of business; the effects of any federal government shutdown or the inability of the federal government to manage debt limits; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the effect of global or national war, geopolitical uncertainty, conflict, or terrorism; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk; the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, and the significant impact that any such outbreaks may have on our growth, operations and earnings; the effects of natural disasters and extreme weather events; changes in our ability to continue to pay dividends, either at current rates or at all; our ability to retain key employees; and our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These and other risk factors are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and in subsequent filings made by us with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in our expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See the pages 9 and 10 of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures where applicable.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 223,310
248,499
286,707
233,647
278,817
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,974,633,
1,751,568
1,829,179
1,746,919
1,586,382
1,270,880
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $518,383, $550,416,
612,731
630,802
646,661
683,369
702,392
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,587,609
2,708,480
2,680,287
2,503,398
2,252,089
Loans held-for-sale
8,374
15,391
16,846
22,437
22,297
Residential mortgage loans
2,984,204
3,001,908
3,035,984
3,100,780
3,157,853
Home equity loans
1,496,559
1,497,157
1,495,800
1,507,532
1,520,893
Consumer loans
2,918,083
2,843,058
2,660,567
2,563,890
2,453,805
Commercial real estate loans
2,931,601
2,988,237
3,161,314
3,296,902
3,495,664
Commercial and industrial loans
3,062,849
2,898,867
2,702,283
2,538,212
2,312,718
Total loans receivable
13,393,296
13,229,227
13,055,948
13,007,316
12,940,933
Allowance for credit losses
(149,626)
(149,321)
(150,045)
(150,212)
(157,396)
Loans receivable, net
13,243,670
13,079,906
12,905,903
12,857,104
12,783,537
FHLB stock, at cost
51,439
43,345
32,781
36,628
33,349
Accrued interest receivable
59,783
57,473
57,221
56,291
55,549
Real estate owned, net
2,772
63
65
76
174
Premises and equipment, net
148,843
144,423
141,477
140,381
139,491
Bank-owned life insurance
294,011
293,354
292,103
294,386
303,115
Goodwill
444,997
444,997
444,330
444,330
438,402
Other intangible assets, net
33,242
35,312
37,478
39,667
47,924
Other assets
435,119
384,395
298,558
371,919
305,082
Total assets
$ 17,309,859
17,207,139
16,907,049
16,766,617
16,381,009
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,166,262
3,191,560
3,121,044
3,123,229
3,089,963
Interest-bearing demand deposits
3,041,379
2,916,518
2,937,654
2,995,759
2,898,350
Money market deposit accounts
2,831,245
2,766,675
2,734,781
2,540,818
2,462,979
Savings deposits
2,438,182
2,459,255
2,444,799
2,366,513
2,373,413
Time deposits
2,797,970
2,827,810
2,975,026
2,916,698
2,871,544
Total deposits
14,275,038
14,161,818
14,213,304
13,943,017
13,696,249
Borrowed funds
786,715
612,075
350,884
446,283
368,241
Subordinated debt
-
114,800
114,800
114,800
114,800
Junior subordinated debentures
130,288
130,223
130,158
130,093
130,028
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
20,300
47,400
40,127
37,309
21,840
Accrued interest payable
7,616
8,385
8,585
6,846
10,555
Other liabilities
197,668
205,031
144,884
197,845
183,560
Total liabilities
15,417,625
15,279,732
15,002,742
14,876,193
14,525,273
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 146,559,425;
1,466
1,464
1,463
1,461
1,461
Additional paid-in capital
1,277,121
1,274,117
1,271,372
1,270,444
1,268,694
Retained earnings
755,548
734,423
710,351
689,210
672,843
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(141,901)
(82,597)
(78,879)
(70,691)
(87,262)
Total shareholders' equity
1,892,234
1,927,407
1,904,307
1,890,424
1,855,736
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 17,309,859
17,207,139
16,907,049
16,766,617
16,381,009
Equity to assets
10.93 %
11.20 %
11.26 %
11.27 %
11.33 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
8.40 %
8.65 %
8.66 %
8.64 %
8.62 %
Book value per share
$ 12.91
13.17
13.02
12.94
12.70
Tangible book value per share*
$ 9.65
9.88
9.72
9.63
9.37
Closing market price per share
$ 14.84
15.16
12.69
12.00
12.39
Full time equivalent employees
2,157
2,183
2,170
2,169
2,190
Number of banking offices
164
162
161
161
161
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 186,750
182,469
180,549
184,047
177,723
Mortgage-backed securities
19,001
18,024
16,999
14,071
12,668
Taxable investment securities
1,990
1,799
1,601
1,324
1,183
Tax-free investment securities
594
674
762
777
752
FHLB stock dividends
1,061
738
768
701
652
Interest-earning deposits
775
1,436
871
1,905
1,700
Total interest income
210,171
205,140
201,550
202,825
194,678
Interest expense:
Deposits
51,298
50,384
51,083
52,947
51,880
Borrowed funds
9,923
7,818
7,985
7,712
6,824
Total interest expense
61,221
58,202
59,068
60,659
58,704
Net interest income
148,950
146,938
142,482
142,166
135,974
Provision for credit losses - loans
5,220
4,280
4,954
5,743
31,394
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
3,896
2,357
(585)
1,981
(189)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
139,834
140,301
138,113
134,442
104,769
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
313
336
11
142
36
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,081
1,217
1,186
437
341
Service charges and fees
17,935
16,908
17,118
17,377
16,911
Trust and other financial services income
10,108
9,449
8,618
8,416
8,040
Gain on real estate owned, net
315
20
70
148
132
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,222
2,013
2,042
8,269
1,751
Mortgage banking income
363
738
329
379
1,003
Other operating income
3,590
3,548
3,208
2,609
3,984
Total noninterest income
35,927
34,229
32,582
37,777
32,198
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
63,931
63,476
58,330
65,143
63,014
Premises and occupancy costs
8,943
8,494
9,863
8,170
7,707
Office operations
3,651
3,660
3,875
4,217
3,495
Collections expense
1,109
665
878
856
776
Processing expenses
17,452
16,948
16,806
16,454
15,072
Marketing expenses
2,662
2,362
1,668
1,827
1,932
Federal deposit insurance premiums
3,169
(291)
2,895
3,538
3,361
Professional services
3,094
3,490
3,523
3,366
3,010
Amortization of intangible assets
2,070
2,166
2,189
2,257
1,974
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
238
426
631
4,160
31,260
Other expenses
2,652
2,887
3,380
3,533
1,897
Total noninterest expense
108,971
104,283
104,038
113,521
133,498
Income before income taxes
66,790
70,247
66,657
58,698
3,469
Income tax expense
16,071
16,701
16,121
12,985
302
Net income
$ 50,719
53,546
50,536
45,713
3,167
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.35
0.37
0.35
0.31
0.02
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.34
0.36
0.34
0.31
0.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
147,460,563
147,127,223
146,850,635
146,703,966
141,175,516
Annualized return on average equity
10.42 %
11.20 %
10.86 %
9.70 %
0.69 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.18 %
1.27 %
1.22 %
1.10 %
0.08 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity*
13.86 %
14.94 %
14.59 %
13.10 %
0.90 %
Efficiency ratio
58.94 %
57.56 %
59.43 %
63.09 %
79.38 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**
57.79 %
56.24 %
57.82 %
59.57 %
59.63 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 549,768
497,275
Mortgage-backed securities
54,024
36,552
Taxable investment securities
5,390
3,115
Tax-free investment securities
2,030
1,776
FHLB stock dividends
2,567
1,336
Interest-earning deposits
3,082
6,789
Total interest income
616,861
546,843
Interest expense:
Deposits
152,765
146,031
Borrowed funds
25,726
17,576
Total interest expense
178,491
163,607
Net interest income
438,370
383,236
Provision for credit losses - loans
14,454
51,106
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
5,668
(3,246)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
418,248
335,376
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of investments
660
36
Gain on sale of SBA loans
3,484
2,398
Service charges and fees
51,961
47,695
Trust and other financial services income
28,175
23,898
Gain on real estate owned, net
405
474
Income from bank-owned life insurance
6,277
4,503
Mortgage banking income
1,430
2,774
Other operating income
10,346
9,713
Total noninterest income
102,738
91,491
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
185,737
172,767
Premises and occupancy costs
27,300
23,229
Office operations
11,186
9,382
Collections expense
2,652
1,942
Processing expenses
51,206
42,035
Marketing expenses
6,692
6,830
Federal deposit insurance premiums
5,773
7,985
Professional services
10,107
9,756
Amortization of intangible assets
6,425
2,914
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,295
38,627
Other expenses
8,919
7,308
Total noninterest expense
317,292
322,775
Income before income taxes
203,694
104,092
Income tax expense
48,893
23,792
Net income
$ 154,801
80,300
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.06
0.61
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.05
0.61
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
147,161,720
132,700,517
Annualized return on average equity
10.82 %
6.36 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.22 %
0.72 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity*
14.46 %
8.29 %
Efficiency ratio
58.64 %
67.99 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items**
57.28 %
59.25 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes gain on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 50,719
53,546
3,167
154,801
80,300
Non-GAAP adjustments
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
238
426
31,260
1,295
38,627
Add: CECL Day 1 non-PCD and unfunded provision expense
-
-
20,664
-
20,664
Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments
(67)
(119)
(14,539)
(363)
(16,601)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 50,890
53,853
40,552
155,733
122,990
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.34
0.36
0.02
1.05
0.61
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.35
0.37
0.29
1.06
0.93
Average equity
$ 1,931,345
1,918,135
1,809,395
1,912,567
1,688,030
Average assets
17,122,498
16,863,639
15,942,440
16,940,700
14,943,347
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
10.42 %
11.20 %
0.69 %
10.82 %
6.36 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
1.18 %
1.27 %
0.08 %
1.22 %
0.72 %
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
10.45 %
11.26 %
8.89 %
10.89 %
9.74 %
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
1.18 %
1.28 %
1.01 %
1.23 %
1.10 %
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Tangible common equity to assets
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,892,234
1,927,407
1,904,307
1,890,424
1,855,736
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(478,239)
(480,309)
(481,808)
(483,997)
(486,326)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,413,995
1,447,098
1,422,499
1,406,427
1,369,410
Total assets
$ 17,309,859
17,207,139
16,907,049
16,766,617
16,381,009
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(478,239)
(480,309)
(481,808)
(483,997)
(486,326)
Tangible assets
$ 16,831,620
16,726,830
16,425,241
16,282,620
15,894,683
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.40 %
8.65 %
8.66 %
8.64 %
8.62 %
Tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,413,995
1,447,098
1,422,499
1,406,427
1,369,410
Common shares outstanding
146,559,425
146,396,520
146,302,025
146,107,964
146,097,057
Tangible book value per share
9.65
9.88
9.72
9.63
9.37
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
Quarter ended
Nine months ended September
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2025
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
Net income
$ 50,719
53,546
50,536
45,713
3,167
154,801
80,300
Average shareholders' equity
1,931,345
1,918,135
1,887,742
1,870,088
1,809,395
1,912,567
1,688,030
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
(479,590)
(481,022)
(483,240)
(485,252)
(409,875)
(481,271)
(392,321)
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,451,755
1,437,113
1,404,502
1,384,836
1,399,520
1,431,296
1,295,709
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
13.86 %
14.94 %
14.59 %
13.10 %
0.90 %
14.46 %
8.29 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger,
Noninterest expense
$ 108,971
104,283
104,038
113,521
133,498
317,292
322,775
Less: amortization expense
(2,070)
(2,166)
(2,189)
(2,257)
(1,974)
(6,425)
(2,914)
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
(238)
(426)
(631)
(4,160)
(31,260)
(1,295)
(38,627)
Noninterest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
$ 106,663
101,691
101,218
107,104
100,264
309,572
281,234
Net interest income
$ 148,950
146,938
142,482
142,166
135,974
438,370
383,236
Noninterest income
35,927
34,229
32,582
37,777
32,198
102,738
91,491
Less: gain on the sale of investments
(313)
(336)
(11)
(142)
(36)
(660)
(36)
Net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gain on sale of investments
$ 184,564
180,831
175,053
179,801
168,136
540,448
474,691
Efficiency ratio, excluding gain on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset
57.79 %
56.24 %
57.82 %
59.57 %
59.63 %
57.28 %
59.25 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, gain on sale of investments, asset disposition and restructuring expense and amortization expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 per depositor are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:
As of September 30, 2026
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 4,084,262
28.6 %
6,330
Less intercompany deposit accounts
1,445,562
10.1 %
12
Less collateralized deposit accounts
446,859
3.1 %
253
Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts
$ 2,191,841
15.4 %
6,065
(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $236 million, or 1.7% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2026. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $443 million, or 3.1% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2026. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $361,392 as of September 30, 2026.
The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of September 30, 2026
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,729,843
12.1 %
311,740
Business noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,436,419
10.1 %
47,697
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,361,249
9.5 %
53,980
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
1,680,130
11.8 %
8,690
Personal money market deposits
1,818,126
12.7 %
28,796
Business money market deposits
1,013,119
7.1 %
3,180
Savings deposits
2,438,182
17.1 %
187,586
Time deposits
2,797,970
19.6 %
74,195
Total deposits
$ 14,275,038
100.0 %
715,864
Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2026 was $19,941. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $827 million as of September 30, 2026.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
At September 30, 2026
Actual (1)
Minimum capital
requirements (2)
Well capitalized
requirements
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
$ 1,872,875
14.39 %
$ 1,366,301
10.50 %
$ 1,301,239
10.00 %
Northwest Bank
1,730,470
13.34 %
1,361,617
10.50 %
1,296,778
10.00 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,583,750
12.17 %
1,106,053
8.50 %
780,744
6.00 %
Northwest Bank
1,568,195
12.09 %
1,102,262
8.50 %
1,037,423
8.00 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,583,750
12.17 %
910,868
7.00 %
N/A
N/A
Northwest Bank
1,568,195
12.09 %
907,745
7.00 %
842,906
6.50 %
Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
1,583,750
9.40 %
674,178
4.00 %
N/A
N/A
Northwest Bank
1,568,195
9.31 %
673,786
4.00 %
842,232
5.00 %
(1)
September 30, 2026 figures are estimated.
(2)
Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
9Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30, 2026
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after ten years
$ 39,019
-
(8,492)
30,527
5.71
Municipal securities:
Due in one year or less
3,578
-
(28)
3,550
0.65
Due after one year through five years
3,299
-
(101)
3,198
3.05
Due after five years through ten years
21,308
-
(2,707)
18,601
6.48
Due after ten years
47,057
87
(10,475)
36,669
9.73
Corporate debt issues:
Due after one year through five years
16,276
107
(367)
16,016
3.31
Due after five years through ten years
84,266
856
(1,909)
83,213
6.05
Due after ten years
12,000
19
-
12,019
4.33
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
516,430
-
(39,526)
476,904
7.57
Variable rate pass-through
344
2
-
346
2.67
Fixed rate agency CMBS
625,167
-
(106,348)
518,819
3.65
Variable rate agency CMBS
6,248
-
(6)
6,242
2.22
Fixed rate agency CMOs
571,932
10
(54,214)
517,728
5.03
Variable rate agency CMOs
27,709
34
(7)
27,736
6.52
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
1,747,830
46
(200,101)
1,547,775
5.36
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,974,633
1,115
(224,180)
1,751,568
5.47
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored:
Due after one year through five years
$ 107,991
-
(9,180)
98,811
2.25
Mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
87,879
-
(12,431)
75,448
3.70
Variable rate pass-through
280
-
-
280
3.66
Fixed rate agency CMBS
70,093
-
(14,157)
55,936
3.40
Fixed rate agency CMOs
345,960
-
(58,577)
287,383
5.17
Variable rate agency CMOs
528
-
(3)
525
3.42
Total mortgage-backed agency securities
504,740
-
(85,168)
419,572
4.67
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 612,731
-
(94,348)
518,383
4.24
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonaccrual loans:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 12,508
11,766
10,500
12,247
11,497
Home equity loans
6,245
5,370
4,780
3,755
6,979
Consumer loans
5,080
4,791
5,732
5,711
5,898
Commercial real estate loans
40,348
47,440
47,337
57,485
82,580
Commercial and industrial loans
34,506
21,984
22,594
28,085
21,371
Total nonaccrual loans
98,687
91,351
90,943
107,283
128,325
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
484
573
543
646
701
Nonperforming loans
99,171
91,924
91,486
107,929
129,026
Real estate owned, net
2,772
63
65
76
174
Nonperforming assets
$ 101,943
91,987
91,551
108,005
129,200
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.74 %
0.69 %
0.70 %
0.83 %
1.00 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.59 %
0.53 %
0.54 %
0.64 %
0.79 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.12 %
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.15 %
1.22 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
150.88 %
162.44 %
164.01 %
139.18 %
121.99 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
At September 30, 2026
Pass
Special mention *
Substandard **
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,971,697
-
12,507
-
-
2,984,204
Home equity loans
1,490,313
-
6,246
-
-
1,496,559
Consumer loans
2,912,520
-
5,563
-
-
2,918,083
Total Personal Banking
7,374,530
-
24,316
-
-
7,398,846
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,438,398
148,563
344,640
-
-
2,931,601
Commercial and industrial loans
2,915,066
47,771
98,674
1,338
-
3,062,849
Total Commercial Banking
5,353,464
196,334
443,314
1,338
-
5,994,450
Total loans
$ 12,727,994
196,334
467,630
1,338
-
13,393,296
At June 30, 2026
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,990,142
-
11,766
-
-
3,001,908
Home equity loans
1,491,787
-
5,370
-
-
1,497,157
Consumer loans
2,837,791
-
5,267
-
-
2,843,058
Total Personal Banking
7,319,720
-
22,403
-
-
7,342,123
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,443,890
152,441
391,906
-
-
2,988,237
Commercial and industrial loans
2,742,819
46,301
109,747
-
-
2,898,867
Total Commercial Banking
5,186,709
198,742
501,653
-
-
5,887,104
Total loans
$ 12,506,429
198,742
524,056
-
-
13,229,227
At March 31, 2026
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,025,485
-
10,499
-
-
3,035,984
Home equity loans
1,491,020
-
4,780
-
-
1,495,800
Consumer loans
2,654,310
-
6,257
-
-
2,660,567
Total Personal Banking
7,170,815
-
21,536
-
-
7,192,351
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,651,304
147,384
362,626
-
-
3,161,314
Commercial and industrial loans
2,543,444
45,383
113,456
-
-
2,702,283
Total Commercial Banking
5,194,748
192,767
476,082
-
-
5,863,597
Total loans
$ 12,365,563
192,767
497,618
-
-
13,055,948
At December 31, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,088,533
-
12,247
-
-
3,100,780
Home equity loans
1,503,777
-
3,755
-
-
1,507,532
Consumer loans
2,557,577
-
6,313
-
-
2,563,890
Total Personal Banking
7,149,887
-
22,315
-
-
7,172,202
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,817,802
131,589
347,511
-
-
3,296,902
Commercial and industrial loans
2,392,830
61,852
83,530
-
-
2,538,212
Total Commercial Banking
5,210,632
193,441
431,041
-
-
5,835,114
Total loans
$ 12,360,519
193,441
453,356
-
-
13,007,316
At September 30, 2025
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,146,355
-
11,498
-
-
3,157,853
Home equity loans
1,513,914
-
6,979
-
-
1,520,893
Consumer loans
2,447,208
-
6,597
-
-
2,453,805
Total Personal Banking
7,107,477
-
25,074
-
-
7,132,551
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,912,166
171,005
412,493
-
-
3,495,664
Commercial and industrial loans
2,141,236
82,009
89,473
-
-
2,312,718
Total Commercial Banking
5,053,402
253,014
501,966
-
-
5,808,382
Total loans
$ 12,160,879
253,014
527,040
-
-
12,940,933
*
Includes $67.2 million, $79.1 million, $85.6 million, $38.2 million, and $41.0 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
**
Includes $177.5 million, $163.0 million, $100.4 million, $93.2 million, and $96.9 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,233
- %
$ 1,140
- %
$ 44,502
1.5 %
$ 41,180
1.3 %
$ 1,639
0.1 %
Home equity loans
6,535
0.4 %
6,611
0.4 %
5,932
0.4 %
6,488
0.4 %
4,644
0.3 %
Consumer loans
13,411
0.5 %
11,812
0.4 %
10,429
0.4 %
14,063
0.5 %
12,257
0.5 %
Commercial real estate loans
6,457
0.2 %
4,370
0.1 %
17,541
0.6 %
28,645
0.9 %
14,600
0.4 %
Commercial and industrial loans
1,297
- %
2,844
0.1 %
7,127
0.3 %
5,657
0.2 %
9,974
0.4 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 28,933
0.2 %
$ 26,777
0.2 %
$ 85,531
0.7 %
$ 96,033
0.7 %
$ 43,114
0.3 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 5,830
0.2 %
$ 7,468
0.2 %
$ 2,531
0.1 %
$ 10,934
0.4 %
$ 7,917
0.3 %
Home equity loans
1,603
0.1 %
2,116
0.1 %
2,946
0.2 %
2,316
0.2 %
2,671
0.2 %
Consumer loans
4,478
0.2 %
3,508
0.1 %
4,264
0.2 %
4,599
0.2 %
3,691
0.2 %
Commercial real estate loans
5,416
0.2 %
3,208
0.1 %
25,859
0.8 %
12,941
0.4 %
1,575
- %
Commercial and industrial loans
22,661
0.7 %
5,837
0.2 %
8,432
0.3 %
2,899
0.1 %
1,915
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 39,988
0.3 %
$ 22,137
0.2 %
$ 44,032
0.3 %
$ 33,689
0.3 %
$ 17,769
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 10,901
0.4 %
$ 10,671
0.4 %
$ 6,468
0.2 %
$ 10,001
0.3 %
$ 9,427
0.3 %
Home equity loans
5,014
0.3 %
4,343
0.3 %
3,263
0.2 %
2,492
0.2 %
2,963
0.2 %
Consumer loans
4,224
0.1 %
4,038
0.1 %
4,561
0.2 %
4,893
0.2 %
4,865
0.2 %
Commercial real estate loans
15,944
0.5 %
29,840
1.0 %
18,282
0.6 %
32,745
1.0 %
56,453
1.6 %
Commercial and industrial loans
11,945
0.4 %
15,659
0.5 %
11,266
0.4 %
16,269
0.6 %
9,490
0.4 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 48,028
0.4 %
$ 64,551
0.5 %
$ 43,840
0.3 %
$ 66,400
0.5 %
$ 83,198
0.6 %
Total loans delinquent
$ 116,949
0.9 %
$ 113,465
0.9 %
$ 173,403
1.3 %
$ 196,122
1.5 %
$ 144,081
1.1 %
* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Beginning balance
$ 149,321
150,045
150,212
157,396
129,159
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
-
-
-
-
6,029
Provision
5,220
4,280
4,954
5,743
31,394
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(617)
(465)
(1,001)
(228)
(137)
Charge-offs home equity
(199)
(383)
(291)
(558)
(336)
Charge-offs consumer
(3,543)
(4,121)
(4,531)
(4,139)
(3,994)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,694)
(889)
(254)
(9,765)
(4,312)
Charge-offs commercial and industrial
(1,565)
(945)
(1,155)
(532)
(2,395)
Recoveries
2,703
1,799
2,111
2,295
1,988
Ending balance
$ 149,626
149,321
150,045
150,212
157,396
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.15 %
0.15 %
0.16 %
0.40 %
0.29 %
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Beginning balance
$ 150,212
116,819
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
-
6,029
Provision
14,454
51,106
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(2,083)
(998)
Charge-offs home equity
(873)
(1,022)
Charge-offs consumer
(12,195)
(11,130)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(2,837)
(4,721)
Charge-offs commercial and industrial
(3,665)
(6,563)
Recoveries
6,613
7,876
Ending balance
$ 149,626
157,396
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.15 %
0.19 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,003,745
30,494
4.06 %
$ 3,030,237
30,219
3.99 %
$ 3,078,476
30,596
3.98 %
$ 3,147,858
31,814
4.04 %
$ 3,160,008
31,386
3.97 %
Home equity loans
1,490,806
22,127
5.89 %
1,494,049
21,798
5.85 %
1,501,203
21,512
5.81 %
1,512,049
22,802
5.98 %
1,421,717
21,080
5.88 %
Consumer loans
2,798,690
38,147
5.41 %
2,658,435
36,064
5.44 %
2,529,868
34,270
5.49 %
2,412,579
34,436
5.66 %
2,330,173
32,729
5.57 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,028,012
47,304
6.11 %
3,131,545
49,291
6.23 %
3,342,140
51,337
6.14 %
3,468,667
53,345
6.02 %
3,377,740
51,761
6.00 %
Commercial and industrial loans
2,981,025
49,361
6.48 %
2,779,969
45,753
6.51 %
2,632,150
43,497
6.61 %
2,441,346
42,447
6.80 %
2,278,859
41,519
7.13 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
13,302,278
187,433
5.59 %
13,094,235
183,125
5.61 %
13,083,837
181,212
5.62 %
12,982,499
184,844
5.65 %
12,568,497
178,475
5.63 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
2,301,769
19,001
3.30 %
2,232,535
18,024
3.23 %
2,148,996
16,999
3.16 %
1,892,074
14,071
2.97 %
1,810,209
12,668
2.80 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
303,130
2,741
3.62 %
299,068
2,652
3.55 %
317,996
2,566
3.23 %
309,147
2,339
3.03 %
301,719
2,153
2.85 %
FHLB stock, at cost
44,956
1,061
9.36 %
34,416
738
8.60 %
36,220
768
8.59 %
32,876
701
8.46 %
30,434
652
8.51 %
Other interest-earning deposits
93,723
775
3.24 %
141,898
1,436
4.00 %
139,970
871
2.49 %
170,370
1,905
4.37 %
164,131
1,700
4.05 %
Total interest-earning assets
16,045,856
211,011
5.22 %
15,802,152
205,975
5.23 %
15,727,019
202,416
5.22 %
15,386,966
203,860
5.26 %
14,874,990
195,648
5.22 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,076,642
1,061,487
1,105,758
1,107,042
1,067,450
Total assets
$ 17,122,498
$ 16,863,639
$ 16,832,777
$ 16,494,008
$ 15,942,440
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,447,880
6,918
1.12 %
$ 2,447,522
6,531
1.07 %
$ 2,395,887
6,072
1.03 %
$ 2,362,215
6,324
1.06 %
$ 2,343,137
6,679
1.13 %
Interest-bearing demand deposit
2,960,536
8,505
1.14 %
2,973,878
8,422
1.14 %
2,999,478
8,741
1.18 %
2,940,296
9,084
1.23 %
2,782,369
8,258
1.18 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,802,942
13,828
1.96 %
2,728,590
12,723
1.87 %
2,609,333
12,128
1.88 %
2,522,362
12,499
1.97 %
2,392,748
11,785
1.95 %
Time deposits
2,799,072
22,047
3.12 %
2,882,261
22,708
3.16 %
2,967,098
24,142
3.30 %
2,841,234
25,040
3.50 %
2,818,526
25,158
3.54 %
Total interest-bearing deposits (g)
11,010,430
51,298
1.85 %
11,032,251
50,384
1.83 %
10,971,796
51,083
1.89 %
10,666,107
52,947
1.97 %
10,336,780
51,880
1.99 %
Borrowed funds (f)
617,533
6,128
3.94 %
379,262
3,740
3.96 %
404,547
3,875
3.88 %
354,894
3,425
3.83 %
347,357
3,366
3.84 %
Subordinated debt
94,835
1,862
7.68 %
114,800
2,200
7.58 %
114,800
2,204
7.68 %
114,800
2,285
7.79 %
114,745
1,335
4.65 %
Junior subordinated debentures
130,245
1,933
5.81 %
130,181
1,878
5.70 %
130,121
1,906
5.86 %
130,051
2,002
6.02 %
129,986
2,123
6.39 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,853,043
61,221
2.05 %
11,656,494
58,202
2.00 %
11,621,264
59,068
2.06 %
11,265,852
60,659
2.14 %
10,928,868
58,704
2.13 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,129,524
3,101,574
3,074,939
3,105,108
2,959,871
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
208,586
187,436
248,832
252,960
244,306
Total liabilities
15,191,153
14,945,504
14,945,035
14,623,920
14,133,045
Shareholders' equity
1,931,345
1,918,135
1,887,742
1,870,088
1,809,395
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 17,122,498
$ 16,863,639
$ 16,832,777
$ 16,494,008
$ 15,942,440
Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE
149,790
3.17 %
147,773
3.23 %
143,348
3.16 %
143,201
3.12 %
136,944
3.09 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE
$ 4,192,813
3.70 %
$ 4,145,658
3.75 %
$ 4,105,755
3.70 %
$ 4,121,114
3.69 %
$ 3,946,122
3.65 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
840
835
866
1,035
970
Net interest income, GAAP basis
148,950
146,938
142,482
142,166
135,974
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.35X
1.36X
1.35X
1.37X
1.36X
(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.44%, 1.43%, 1.48%, 1.53%, and 1.55%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/cost
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,037,212
91,308
4.01 %
$ 3,135,705
91,758
3.90 %
Home equity loans
1,495,315
65,437
5.85 %
1,236,733
53,509
5.78 %
Consumer loans
2,663,316
108,481
5.45 %
2,118,568
87,650
5.53 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,166,082
147,933
6.16 %
3,033,193
151,726
6.60 %
Commercial loans
2,798,992
138,610
6.53 %
2,145,555
114,818
7.06 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
13,160,917
551,769
5.61 %
11,669,754
499,461
5.72 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
2,228,326
54,024
3.23 %
1,791,479
36,552
2.72 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
306,677
7,960
3.46 %
277,338
5,420
2.61 %
FHLB stock, at cost
38,563
2,567
8.90 %
23,080
1,336
7.74 %
Other interest-earning deposits
125,197
3,082
3.25 %
209,320
6,789
4.28 %
Total interest-earning assets
15,859,680
619,402
5.22 %
13,970,971
549,558
5.26 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
1,081,020
972,376
Total assets
$ 16,940,700
$ 14,943,347
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,430,620
19,521
1.07 %
$ 2,250,418
19,653
1.17 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,977,822
25,667
1.15 %
2,662,521
22,513
1.13 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,714,331
38,680
1.91 %
2,200,063
30,748
1.87 %
Time deposits
2,882,195
68,897
3.20 %
2,683,081
73,117
3.64 %
Total interest-bearing deposits (g)
11,004,968
152,765
1.86 %
9,796,083
146,031
1.99 %
Borrowed funds (f)
467,894
13,744
3.93 %
260,392
7,618
3.91 %
Subordinated debt
108,072
6,266
7.65 %
114,661
3,631
4.22 %
Junior subordinated debentures
130,183
5,716
5.79 %
129,922
6,327
6.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,711,117
178,491
2.04 %
10,301,058
163,607
2.12 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,102,212
2,721,350
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
214,804
232,909
Total liabilities
15,028,133
13,255,317
Shareholders' equity
1,912,567
1,688,030
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,940,700
$ 14,943,347
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
440,911
3.18 %
385,951
3.14 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 4,148,563
3.72 %
$ 3,669,913
3.69 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (d)
2,541
2,715
Net interest income, GAAP basis
438,370
383,236
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.35X
1.36X
(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g) Average cost of deposits were 1.45% and 1.56%, respectively.
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.