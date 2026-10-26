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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 21:30 Uhr
45 Leser
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Mission Bancorp Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings of $9.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2026, an Increase of 6% Year over Year. Annualized Total Deposit Growth of 14%. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Plan.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $9.2 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $8.6 million, or $2.90 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income available to common shareholders of $8.2 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

"We are proud to report record earnings of $9.2 million for the third quarter as well as annualized total deposit growth of 14% and over $107 million in loan growth year over year," said Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni. "These results can be attributed to the strength of our team and the deep, personal relationships we have built with our customers. Over the last couple quarters, we have increased our presence in existing markets and opened a new office in the Fresno market, which is driving growth. Our success is directly tied to the depositors and borrowers who come to Mission seeking a relationship where bankers are knowledgeable and local. Looking forward, the impacts of rising inflation and interest rates could contribute to an economic slowdown. However, we proceed with confidence in the strength of our team and balance sheet. We are well positioned to navigate the financial headwinds that could impact the broader market."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Gross loans increased by $107.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.42 billion as of September 30, 2025, and decreased by $6.3 million, or 0.4%, compared to balances as of June 30, 2026.
  • Total deposits increased by $84.9 million, or 4.9%, to $1.81 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.73 billion a year earlier, and increased by $62.7 million, or 3.6%, from $1.75 billion as of June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $701.7 million and represent 38.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026.
  • The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans rose from 1.37% as of June 30, 2026, to 1.38% as of September 30, 2026.
  • Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.06% of total gross loans as of September 30, 2026, up from 0.02% as of June 30, 2026.
  • The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of September 30, 2026, was 12.22%, compared to 11.29% as of September 30, 2025.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2026 was $9.2 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, compared with $8.2 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders was $8.6 million, or $2.90 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders increased $1.0 million, or 11.6%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased by $0.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to the same prior year period.

Notable variances compared to the linked quarter include increases in net interest income and non-interest income, along with a decrease in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for income taxes and non-interest expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, an increase in net interest income was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.6 million, or 4.38%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $20.0 million, or a net interest margin of 4.27%, for the same prior year period, and $20.4 million, or a net interest margin of 4.35%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Net interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 8.2%, compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to growth in the Company's loan portfolio and lower funding costs, which more than offset declining earning asset yields following Federal Reserve rate reductions during the latter part of 2025. Loan interest income and fee accretion for the current quarter increased by $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by a decline of $0.6 million in interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks and a $0.5 million decline in interest income on investment securities. Additionally, interest expense declined $0.5 million compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to lower deposit costs and the retirement of subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2026.

Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 5.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields and increased average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks, partially offset by higher interest expense. Interest income on loans rose $1.0 million, primarily driven by higher average balances and yields, while interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks rose $0.5 million, primarily due to higher average balances. Interest expense increased $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher average balances on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by savings from the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The net interest margin was 4.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 4.27% for the same prior year period, and 4.35% for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. During the past year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 24 basis points, while the yield on earning assets declined 10 basis points resulting in an 11 basis point year-over-year expansion in the quarterly net interest margin. Following rate reductions during the latter part of 2025, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in September 2026 amid persistent inflationary pressures. The effects of prior Federal Reserve rate reductions have continued to support lower funding costs, while sustained loan growth and a favorable earning-asset mix have helped mitigate the impact of declining earning asset yields on net interest margin.

The 3 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflects a modest increase in earning asset yields, driven by higher loan yields, partially offset by a shift in earning asset mix toward lower-yielding interest-earning deposits in other banks. Funding costs remained relatively stable, as higher interest expense associated with higher average-interest bearing deposit balances were partially offset by savings from the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The yield on loans decreased 9 basis points to 6.48%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased by 68 basis points to 3.73%, and 47 basis points to 3.41%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, our earning asset mix improved due to an increase in the average balances on loans of $153.6 million, or 11.1%, while the average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks decreased $31.5 million, or 14.6%, and average balances on investment securities decreased $20.2 million, or 8.2%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 24 basis points to 2.66%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $28.5 million, or 2.7%. Average subordinated debt balances declined following the retirement of subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2026.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the yield on loans increased 8 basis points to 6.48%, while the yield on interest-earning deposits in other banks increased 4 basis points to 3.73%, and the yield on investment securities decreased 8 basis points to 3.41%, compared to the linked quarter. Average balances on loans increased $26.9 million, or 1.8%, and average balances on interest-earning deposits in other banks increased $54.7 million, or 42.4%, while average investment securities' balances decreased $8.0 million, or 3.4%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 6 basis points to 2.66%, and average interest-bearing deposits increased $37.4 million, or 3.6%. Average subordinated debt balances decreased $10.2 million following the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The cost of funds was 1.63% for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, a decrease of 19 basis points compared to 1.82%, for the same prior year period, and a 1 basis point decrease compared to 1.64%, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. The decrease in the Company's cost of funds over the last year is primarily attributable to lower deposit costs following Federal Reserve rate reductions during the latter part of 2025, along with reduced subordinated debt expense. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through both new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing relationships over the past year. At the same time, some rate-sensitive clients have opted for higher yielding investment options.

During the third quarter of 2026, one of the Company's pay-fixed, receive-floating, interest rate swaps used to hedge interest rate risk for the loan portfolio matured, while its existing swap associated with the investment securities portfolio remains outstanding. Additionally, the Company entered into a new forward-starting pay-fixed, receive-floating, interest rate swap agreement associated with the investment securities portfolio. As of September 30, 2026, the Company maintained interest rate swap agreements with notional balances totaling $93 million, to hedge against rising rates on a portion of its fixed rate investment securities portfolio. Combined, interest rate swap contracts incurred $17 thousand of interest expense for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $87 thousand in interest expense for the linked quarter and $110 thousand in interest income for the third quarter of 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

A $0.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.8 million for the linked quarter, and $0.5 million for the same prior year period. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for loan growth and changes in macro-economic conditions, which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which has remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $0.2 million, or 10.7%, to $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the linked quarter, and remained relatively stable compared to $1.9 million for the same prior year period. Compared to the linked quarter, modest increases in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, service charges, fees and other income, and higher Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income contributed to the increase. Compared to the same prior year period, higher Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income was offset by lower SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans and service charges, fees and other income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $0.2 million, or 1.8%, to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $9.9 million for the linked quarter, and increased by $1.0 million, or 10.7%, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in professional services expense attributable to higher consulting and other professional services costs.

The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same prior year period was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense associated with new hire activity, including the North San Luis Obispo County team as well as increases in bank-owned life insurance accruals, and other payroll related accruals. These increases were partially offset by higher deferred salary loan origination costs. Additionally, professional services expense increased $0.3 million attributable to higher consulting and other professional services costs.

Operating Efficiency

The Company's operating efficiency ratio increased to 43.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 41.7% for the third quarter of 2025, and decreased from 44.8% for the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 1.96% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.86% for the third quarter of 2025, and 2.02% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $3.2 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 28.9%, compared to 29.6% for the same prior year period, and 28.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Asset and Equity Returns

The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2026 was 15.0%, down from 16.7% for the same prior year period, and 14.1% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.78%, up from 1.77% from the same prior year period, and 1.67% for the linked quarter.

The decline in quarterly return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same prior year period, was primarily attributable to growth in average equity outpacing earnings growth, while the increase in return on average assets was attributable to higher quarterly net income outpacing growth in average assets. Compared to the same prior year period, average equity increased 17.9%, while average assets increased 5.4%.

The increase in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to higher quarterly net income, which outpaced growth in average equity and average assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $105.9 million, or 5.4%, to $2.07 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025, and increased by $58.2 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $21.5 million, or 8.5%, compared to the same prior year period, and increased by $73.8 million, or 36.7%, compared to June 30, 2026.

The increase in the Company's cash position over the past quarter primarily reflects continued strong deposit growth, coupled with a modest decline in outstanding loan balances.

Investment securities decreased by $27.8 million, or 11.2%, to $220.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $248.1 million as of September 30, 2025, and decreased by $11.6 million, or 5.0%, compared to $231.8 million as of June 30, 2026. The decline in the investment securities portfolio over the past year primarily reflects repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio and an increase in the unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes. During the year, the Company continued to utilize cash flows generated from its investment portfolio to support robust loan growth while maintaining a strong liquidity position. The decrease in the investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, reflected normal repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio, along with an increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the quarter.

Loans increased by $107.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025, and decreased by $6.3 million, or 0.4%, compared to June 30, 2026. Loan growth during the last year reflected broad-based growth across nearly every loan category, offset by contraction in commercial and industrial and residential 1 to 4 family loans. The modest loan decline during the last quarter was concentrated in commercial and industrial and construction and land development, partially offset by notable growth in agricultural production and commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits increased by $84.9 million, or 4.9%, to $1.81 billion as of September 30, 2026, from $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, and increased by $62.7 million, or 3.6%, compared to June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $30.4 million, or 4.5%, during the last year, and increased by $6.6 million, or 1.0%, since June 30, 2026. The increase in deposits over the past year reflects an increase in average balances among existing customers, a declining account closure ratio, and stable new account openings. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 38.7% of total deposits on September 30, 2026.

Total shareholders' equity was $243.3 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $31.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $6.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2026, primarily due to accumulated earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased by $2.1 million during the past year, primarily reflecting a $3.4 million increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in the unrealized gain on the interest rate swap contracts. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased by $3.4 million during the quarter due to a $4.1 million increase in the unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in the unrealized gain on the interest rate swap contracts.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

The ACL as a percentage of gross loans increased to 1.38% as of September 30, 2026, from 1.37% as of June 30, 2026, and decreased from 1.47% as of September 30, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of gross loans decreased during the last year, due to charge-offs on loans that previously carried specific reserves on individually analyzed loans, while the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio has remained stable.

Nonperforming assets were $0.9 million as of September 30, 2026, up from $0.3 million as of June 30, 2026, and up from $0.7 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% as of September 30, 2026, up from 0.02% as of June 30, 2026, and up from 0.04% as of September 30, 2025.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 12.22%, as of September 30, 2026, compared with the requirement of greater than 8.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has increased by 93 basis points from 11.29% as September 30, 2025, and remained unchanged from June 30, 2026. During the past year, earnings growth outpaced the combined impact of growth in average assets and dividends paid by the Bank to the Company, resulting in an increase in the Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio compared to the prior year.

Stock Repurchase Program

On October 26, 2026, the Company announced the extension of its Rule 10b5-1 Plan (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $4.95 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan was set to expire on October 22, 2026, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months through April 22, 2027. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.

There were no shares repurchased under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan during the third quarter of 2026. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 37,576 shares at an average price of $93.10.

About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank

With $2.1 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of three wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Mission Community Development, LLC. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Visalia, and Westlake Village, California. In addition, the Bank operates two production offices in North San Luis Obispo, and Fresno, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of the Company's directors and executive officers (collectively, "Management"), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's Management. All statements regarding the Company's business strategy and plans and objectives of Management of the Company for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to the Company or the Company's Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations ("cautionary statements") are loan losses, rapid and unanticipated deposit withdrawals, unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks generally, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Company, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, changes in real estate values, the Company's implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

MISSION BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






































Variance












September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


09/26 - 06/26


09/26 - 09/25





Assets






















Cash and due from banks



$ 44,180


$ 55,623


$ 45,285


$ 45,853


$ (11,443)


$ (1,673)






Interest earning deposits in other banks


231,004


145,965


107,983


207,788


85,039


23,216







Total cash and cash equivalents


275,184


201,588


153,268


253,641


73,596


21,543






Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days

-


245


490


490


(245)


(490)






Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

220,263


231,814


242,660


248,109


(11,551)


(27,846)






Loans





1,523,900


1,530,176


1,460,676


1,416,607


(6,276)


107,293






Allowance for credit losses



(21,088)


(20,908)


(21,909)


(20,799)


(180)


(289)






Loans, net




1,502,812


1,509,268


1,438,767


1,395,808


(6,456)


107,004






Premises and equipment, net



3,151


2,937


2,636


2,762


214


389






Bank owned life insurance



23,027


22,859


22,534


22,372


168


655






Deferred tax asset, net



16,555


15,254


15,346


15,027


1,301


1,528






Interest receivable and other assets


31,695


30,557


27,754


28,575


1,138


3,120





Total Assets




$ 2,072,687


$ 2,014,522


$ 1,903,455


$ 1,966,784


$ 58,165


$ 105,903



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Deposits





















Noninterest-bearing demand


$ 701,731


$ 695,127


$ 662,809


$ 671,285


$ 6,604


$ 30,446







Interest bearing



1,112,267


1,056,179


993,554


1,057,847


56,088


54,420








Total deposits



1,813,998


1,751,306


1,656,363


1,729,132


62,692


84,866







Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

-


12,000


11,988


11,977


(12,000)


(11,977)







Interest payable and other liabilities


15,364


14,056


14,800


13,929


1,308


1,435





Total Liabilities




1,829,362


1,777,362


1,683,151


1,755,038


52,000


74,324



























Shareholders' Equity





















Common stock



115,355


114,964


100,846


101,495


391


13,860







Retained earnings



145,276


136,112


133,594


125,444


9,164


19,832







Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(17,306)


(13,916)


(14,136)


(15,193)


(3,390)


(2,113)








Total shareholders' equity


243,325


237,160


220,304


211,746


6,165


31,579






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,072,687


$ 2,014,522


$ 1,903,455


$ 1,966,784


$ 58,165


$ 105,903

















































SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans


40


58


257


306


(18)


(266)





MISSION BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)























































For the Three Months Ended






For the Nine Months Ended













Variance



Variance










September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


09/26 - 06/26


09/26 - 09/25


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


09/26 - 09/25




Interest and Dividend Income





















Loans




$ 25,076


$ 24,045


$ 22,867


$ 1,031


$ 2,209


$ 72,190


$ 64,321


$ 7,869





Investment securities


1,959


2,054


2,430


(95)


(471)


6,047


7,213


(1,166)





Other




1,927


1,356


2,566


571


(639)


4,545


7,796


(3,251)






Total interest and dividend income

28,962


27,455


27,863


1,507


1,099


82,782


79,330


3,452




Interest Expense






















Other deposits



6,984


6,511


7,244


473


(260)


19,675


20,852


(1,177)





Time deposits



323


320


509


3


(186)


946


1,975


(1,029)






Total interest expense on deposits

7,307


6,831


7,753


476


(446)


20,621


22,827


(2,206)





Subordinated debentures


31


189


124


(158)


(93)


344


593


(249)






Total interest expense


7,338


7,020


7,877


318


(539)


20,965


23,420


(2,455)




Net Interest Income



21,624


20,435


19,986


1,189


1,638


61,817


55,910


5,907




Credit Loss Expense



502


754


466


(252)


36


1,965


1,371


594




Net Interest Income After Provision




















for Credit Losses



21,122


19,681


19,520


1,441


1,602


59,852


54,539


5,313




























Non-Interest Income






















Service charges, fees and other income

1,169


1,114


1,195


55


(26)


3,230


3,414


(184)





Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees

434


381


293


53


141


1,119


969


150





SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans

240


170


362


70


(122)


753


907


(154)





Loss on sale of securities


-


-


-


-


-


-


(49)


49






Total non-interest income


1,843


1,665


1,850


178


(7)


5,102


5,241


(139)




Non-Interest Expense





















Salaries and benefits


6,387


6,353


5,915


34


472


19,440


17,581


1,859





Professional services


1,283


1,165


1,010


118


273


3,468


3,607


(139)





Occupancy and equipment


693


653


599


40


94


1,925


1,758


167





Data processing and communication

431


401


380


30


51


1,232


1,128


104





Other




1,285


1,324


1,197


(39)


88


3,931


8,941


(5,010)






Total non-interest expense


10,079


9,896


9,101


183


978


29,996


33,015


(3,019)




Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

12,886


11,450


12,269


1,436


617


34,958


26,765


8,193




Provision for Income Taxes


3,721


3,241


3,631


480


90


9,928


7,839


2,089




Net Income



$ 9,165


$ 8,209


$ 8,638


$ 956


$ 527


$ 25,030


$ 18,926


$ 6,104




MISSION BANCORP

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




















As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Nine Months Ended




















September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025
















Ratio of total loans to total deposits

84.01 %


87.37 %


88.19 %


81.93 %


84.01 %


81.93 %

Return on average assets


1.78 %


1.67 %


1.66 %


1.77 %


1.70 %


1.34 %

Return on average equity


15.03 %


14.09 %


14.88 %


16.71 %


14.31 %


12.67 %
















Net interest margin



4.38 %


4.35 %


4.31 %


4.27 %


4.37 %


4.14 %

Efficiency ratio



42.95 %


44.78 %


41.77 %


41.68 %


44.82 %


53.99 %

Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets

1.96 %


2.02 %


1.86 %


1.86 %


2.03 %


2.33 %

Non-interest income as a percent of average assets

0.36 %


0.34 %


0.31 %


0.38 %


0.35 %


0.37 %

Community Bank Leverage Ratio


12.22 %


12.22 %


11.61 %


11.29 %


12.22 %


11.29 %
















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic*

2,935,921


2,930,564


2,915,960


2,919,226


2,927,517


2,919,185

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted*

3,007,626


2,990,720


2,974,207


2,977,021


2,987,971


2,975,856

Shares outstanding at period end - basic*

2,936,229


2,933,802


2,908,717


2,917,759


2,936,229


2,917,759

Earnings per share - basic


$ 3.12


$ 2.80


$ 2.80


$ 2.96


$ 8.55


$ 6.48

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 3.05


$ 2.74


$ 2.74


$ 2.90


$ 8.38


$ 6.36
















Total assets



$ 2,072,687


$ 2,014,522


$ 1,903,455


$ 1,966,784


$ 2,072,687


$ 1,966,784

Loans and leases net of deferred fees

$ 1,523,900


$ 1,530,176


$ 1,460,676


$ 1,416,607


$ 1,523,900


$ 1,416,607

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 701,731


$ 695,127


$ 662,809


$ 671,285


$ 701,731


$ 671,285

Total deposits



$ 1,813,998


$ 1,751,306


$ 1,656,363


$ 1,729,132


$ 1,813,998


$ 1,729,132

Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits

38.68 %


39.69 %


40.02 %


38.82 %


38.68 %


38.82 %
















Average total assets



$ 2,045,034


$ 1,969,666


$ 1,942,161


$ 1,940,923


$ 1,973,473


$ 1,891,668

Average total equity



$ 241,916


$ 233,667


$ 217,268


$ 205,128


$ 233,832


$ 199,688
















Shareholders' equity / total assets


11.74 %


11.77 %


11.57 %


10.77 %


11.74 %


10.77 %

Book value per share



$ 82.87


$ 80.84


$ 75.74


$ 72.57


$ 82.87


$ 72.57
















*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 23, 2026.











MISSION BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




























For the Quarter Ended


For the Quarter Ended


For the Quarter Ended












September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


































Average

Income /

Yield /


Average

Income /

Yield /


Average

Income /

Yield /












Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate







Assets






















Interest earning deposits in other banks


$ 183,886

$ 1,729

3.73 %


$ 129,158

$ 1,187

3.69 %


$ 215,393

$ 2,396

4.42 %








Investment securities



227,939

1,959

3.41 %


235,957

2,054

3.49 %


248,188

2,430

3.88 %








Loans




1,534,978

25,076

6.48 %


1,508,065

24,045

6.40 %


1,381,406

22,867

6.57 %








Other earning assets



12,462

198

6.30 %


11,558

169

5.86 %


10,846

170

6.22 %































Total Earning Assets


1,959,265

28,962

5.86 %


1,884,738

27,455

5.84 %


1,855,833

27,863

5.96 %








Non-interest earning assets


85,769




84,928




85,090











Total Assets



$ 2,045,034




$ 1,969,666




$ 1,940,923































Liabilities and Capital





















Interest-bearing deposits





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts


$ 1,026,187

$ 6,984

2.70 %


$ 973,432

$ 6,476

2.67 %


$ 945,762

$ 7,224

3.03 %









Time deposits


51,287

323

2.50 %


52,559

320

2.44 %


64,596

509

3.13 %









1031 Exchange deposits


12,731

-

0.00 %


26,788

35

0.52 %


51,365

20

0.15 %










Total interest-bearing deposits


1,090,205

7,307

2.66 %


1,052,779

6,831

2.60 %


1,061,723

7,753

2.90 %








Borrowed funds






















Other borrowings


-

-

0.00 %


-

-

0.00 %


3

-

4.87 %









Subordinated debt


1,826

31

6.74 %


11,999

189

6.32 %


11,971

124

4.11 %










Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,092,031

7,338

2.67 %


1,064,778

7,020

2.64 %


1,073,697

7,877

2.91 %








Noninterest-bearing deposits


694,882




654,505




643,854












Total Funding


1,786,913

7,338

1.63 %


1,719,283

7,020

1.64 %


1,717,551

7,877

1.82 %








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


16,205




16,716




18,244











Total Liabilities


1,803,118




1,735,999




1,735,795











Total Capital


241,916




233,667




205,128












Total Liabilities and Capital


$ 2,045,034




$ 1,969,666




$ 1,940,923
































Net Interest Margin



4.38 %




4.35 %




4.27 %










Net Interest Spread



4.24 %




4.21 %




4.14 %









MISSION BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


























As of or for the Nine Months Ended


As of or for the Nine Months Ended














September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


































Average

Income /

Yield /


Average

Income /

Yield /














Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate









Assets




















Interest earning deposits in other banks


$ 139,205

$ 3,862

3.71 %


$ 220,263

$ 7,287

4.42 %










Investment securities



235,074

6,047

3.44 %


245,581

7,213

3.93 %










Loans




1,504,136

72,190

6.42 %


1,331,449

64,321

6.46 %










Other earning assets



11,694

683

7.81 %


9,640

509

7.06 %































Total Earning Assets


1,890,109

82,782

5.86 %


1,806,933

79,330

5.87 %










Non-interest earning assets


83,364




84,735













Total Assets



$ 1,973,473




$ 1,891,668































Liabilities and Capital



















Interest-bearing deposits



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts


$ 980,031

$ 19,589

2.67 %


$ 911,546

$ 20,751

3.04 %











Time deposits


50,421

946

2.51 %


76,558

1,975

3.45 %











1031 Exchange deposits


22,658

87

0.51 %


40,753

101

0.33 %












Total interest-bearing deposits


1,053,110

20,622

2.62 %


1,028,857

22,827

2.97 %










Borrowed funds




















Other borrowings


-

-

0.00 %


1

-

0.00 %











Subordinated debt


8,568

344

5.37 %


17,048

593

4.65 %












Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,061,678

20,966

2.64 %


1,045,906

23,420

2.99 %










Noninterest-bearing deposits


661,379




628,918














Total Funding


1,723,057

20,966

1.63 %


1,674,824

23,420

1.87 %










Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


16,584




17,156













Total Liabilities


1,739,641




1,691,980













Total Capital


233,832




199,688














Total Liabilities and Capital


$ 1,973,473




$ 1,891,668
































Net Interest Margin



4.37 %




4.14 %












Net Interest Spread



4.23 %




4.00 %











MISSION BANCORP

LOAN DETAIL

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


























Variance












September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


09/26 - 06/26


09/26 - 09/25






Loans






















Construction and land development


$ 72,535


$ 93,193


$ 66,699


$ 63,454


$ (20,658)


$ 9,081







Secured by farmland



171,702


173,808


169,321


155,882


(2,106)


15,820







Residential 1 to 4 units



65,677


61,912


67,567


67,517


3,765


(1,840)







Multi-family




82,357


81,168


78,342


72,470


1,189


9,887







Owner occupied commercial real estate

540,780


532,321


525,130


515,348


8,459


25,432







Non-owner occupied commercial real estate

296,660


282,009


256,052


257,864


14,651


38,796







Commercial and industrial



191,325


218,763


203,716


194,741


(27,438)


(3,416)







Agricultural production



105,638


89,765


95,964


92,042


15,873


13,596







Other loans




161


243


934


239


(82)


(78)







Net deferred fees-costs





(2,935)


(3,006)


(3,049)


(2,951)


71


16








Total Loans



$ 1,523,900


$ 1,530,176


$ 1,460,676


$ 1,416,607


$ (6,276)


$ 107,293





MISSION BANCORP

Credit Quality

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




















September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Asset quality












Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Nonaccrual loans





$ 934


$ 305


$ 2,624


$ 717

Restructured loans













Nonperforming restructured loans



$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


Performing restructured loans



$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Other real estate owned




$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Total nonperforming assets




$ 934


$ 305


$ 2,624


$ 717














Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.38 %


1.37 %


1.50 %


1.47 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans


2258.66 %


6855.08 %


834.95 %


2901.06 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans




0.06 %


0.02 %


0.18 %


0.05 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.05 %


0.02 %


0.14 %


0.04 %

SOURCE Mission Bank

© 2026 PR Newswire
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