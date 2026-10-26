Mission Bancorp Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings of $9.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2026, an Increase of 6% Year over Year. Annualized Total Deposit Growth of 14%. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Plan.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $9.2 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $8.6 million, or $2.90 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income available to common shareholders of $8.2 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
"We are proud to report record earnings of $9.2 million for the third quarter as well as annualized total deposit growth of 14% and over $107 million in loan growth year over year," said Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni. "These results can be attributed to the strength of our team and the deep, personal relationships we have built with our customers. Over the last couple quarters, we have increased our presence in existing markets and opened a new office in the Fresno market, which is driving growth. Our success is directly tied to the depositors and borrowers who come to Mission seeking a relationship where bankers are knowledgeable and local. Looking forward, the impacts of rising inflation and interest rates could contribute to an economic slowdown. However, we proceed with confidence in the strength of our team and balance sheet. We are well positioned to navigate the financial headwinds that could impact the broader market."
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Gross loans increased by $107.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.42 billion as of September 30, 2025, and decreased by $6.3 million, or 0.4%, compared to balances as of June 30, 2026.
- Total deposits increased by $84.9 million, or 4.9%, to $1.81 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.73 billion a year earlier, and increased by $62.7 million, or 3.6%, from $1.75 billion as of June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $701.7 million and represent 38.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026.
- The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans rose from 1.37% as of June 30, 2026, to 1.38% as of September 30, 2026.
- Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.06% of total gross loans as of September 30, 2026, up from 0.02% as of June 30, 2026.
- The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of September 30, 2026, was 12.22%, compared to 11.29% as of September 30, 2025.
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2026 was $9.2 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, compared with $8.2 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders was $8.6 million, or $2.90 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders increased $1.0 million, or 11.6%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased by $0.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to the same prior year period.
Notable variances compared to the linked quarter include increases in net interest income and non-interest income, along with a decrease in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for income taxes and non-interest expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, an increase in net interest income was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $21.6 million, or 4.38%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $20.0 million, or a net interest margin of 4.27%, for the same prior year period, and $20.4 million, or a net interest margin of 4.35%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Net interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 8.2%, compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to growth in the Company's loan portfolio and lower funding costs, which more than offset declining earning asset yields following Federal Reserve rate reductions during the latter part of 2025. Loan interest income and fee accretion for the current quarter increased by $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by a decline of $0.6 million in interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks and a $0.5 million decline in interest income on investment securities. Additionally, interest expense declined $0.5 million compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to lower deposit costs and the retirement of subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2026.
Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 5.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields and increased average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks, partially offset by higher interest expense. Interest income on loans rose $1.0 million, primarily driven by higher average balances and yields, while interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks rose $0.5 million, primarily due to higher average balances. Interest expense increased $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher average balances on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by savings from the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.
The net interest margin was 4.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 4.27% for the same prior year period, and 4.35% for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. During the past year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 24 basis points, while the yield on earning assets declined 10 basis points resulting in an 11 basis point year-over-year expansion in the quarterly net interest margin. Following rate reductions during the latter part of 2025, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in September 2026 amid persistent inflationary pressures. The effects of prior Federal Reserve rate reductions have continued to support lower funding costs, while sustained loan growth and a favorable earning-asset mix have helped mitigate the impact of declining earning asset yields on net interest margin.
The 3 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflects a modest increase in earning asset yields, driven by higher loan yields, partially offset by a shift in earning asset mix toward lower-yielding interest-earning deposits in other banks. Funding costs remained relatively stable, as higher interest expense associated with higher average-interest bearing deposit balances were partially offset by savings from the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.
The yield on loans decreased 9 basis points to 6.48%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased by 68 basis points to 3.73%, and 47 basis points to 3.41%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, our earning asset mix improved due to an increase in the average balances on loans of $153.6 million, or 11.1%, while the average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks decreased $31.5 million, or 14.6%, and average balances on investment securities decreased $20.2 million, or 8.2%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 24 basis points to 2.66%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $28.5 million, or 2.7%. Average subordinated debt balances declined following the retirement of subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2026.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the yield on loans increased 8 basis points to 6.48%, while the yield on interest-earning deposits in other banks increased 4 basis points to 3.73%, and the yield on investment securities decreased 8 basis points to 3.41%, compared to the linked quarter. Average balances on loans increased $26.9 million, or 1.8%, and average balances on interest-earning deposits in other banks increased $54.7 million, or 42.4%, while average investment securities' balances decreased $8.0 million, or 3.4%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 6 basis points to 2.66%, and average interest-bearing deposits increased $37.4 million, or 3.6%. Average subordinated debt balances decreased $10.2 million following the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.
The cost of funds was 1.63% for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, a decrease of 19 basis points compared to 1.82%, for the same prior year period, and a 1 basis point decrease compared to 1.64%, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. The decrease in the Company's cost of funds over the last year is primarily attributable to lower deposit costs following Federal Reserve rate reductions during the latter part of 2025, along with reduced subordinated debt expense. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through both new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing relationships over the past year. At the same time, some rate-sensitive clients have opted for higher yielding investment options.
During the third quarter of 2026, one of the Company's pay-fixed, receive-floating, interest rate swaps used to hedge interest rate risk for the loan portfolio matured, while its existing swap associated with the investment securities portfolio remains outstanding. Additionally, the Company entered into a new forward-starting pay-fixed, receive-floating, interest rate swap agreement associated with the investment securities portfolio. As of September 30, 2026, the Company maintained interest rate swap agreements with notional balances totaling $93 million, to hedge against rising rates on a portion of its fixed rate investment securities portfolio. Combined, interest rate swap contracts incurred $17 thousand of interest expense for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $87 thousand in interest expense for the linked quarter and $110 thousand in interest income for the third quarter of 2025.
Provision for Credit Losses
A $0.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.8 million for the linked quarter, and $0.5 million for the same prior year period. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for loan growth and changes in macro-economic conditions, which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which has remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income increased $0.2 million, or 10.7%, to $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the linked quarter, and remained relatively stable compared to $1.9 million for the same prior year period. Compared to the linked quarter, modest increases in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, service charges, fees and other income, and higher Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income contributed to the increase. Compared to the same prior year period, higher Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income was offset by lower SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans and service charges, fees and other income.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense increased by $0.2 million, or 1.8%, to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $9.9 million for the linked quarter, and increased by $1.0 million, or 10.7%, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in professional services expense attributable to higher consulting and other professional services costs.
The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same prior year period was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense associated with new hire activity, including the North San Luis Obispo County team as well as increases in bank-owned life insurance accruals, and other payroll related accruals. These increases were partially offset by higher deferred salary loan origination costs. Additionally, professional services expense increased $0.3 million attributable to higher consulting and other professional services costs.
Operating Efficiency
The Company's operating efficiency ratio increased to 43.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 41.7% for the third quarter of 2025, and decreased from 44.8% for the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 1.96% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.86% for the third quarter of 2025, and 2.02% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $3.2 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 28.9%, compared to 29.6% for the same prior year period, and 28.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Asset and Equity Returns
The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2026 was 15.0%, down from 16.7% for the same prior year period, and 14.1% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.78%, up from 1.77% from the same prior year period, and 1.67% for the linked quarter.
The decline in quarterly return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same prior year period, was primarily attributable to growth in average equity outpacing earnings growth, while the increase in return on average assets was attributable to higher quarterly net income outpacing growth in average assets. Compared to the same prior year period, average equity increased 17.9%, while average assets increased 5.4%.
The increase in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to higher quarterly net income, which outpaced growth in average equity and average assets.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased by $105.9 million, or 5.4%, to $2.07 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025, and increased by $58.2 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $21.5 million, or 8.5%, compared to the same prior year period, and increased by $73.8 million, or 36.7%, compared to June 30, 2026.
The increase in the Company's cash position over the past quarter primarily reflects continued strong deposit growth, coupled with a modest decline in outstanding loan balances.
Investment securities decreased by $27.8 million, or 11.2%, to $220.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $248.1 million as of September 30, 2025, and decreased by $11.6 million, or 5.0%, compared to $231.8 million as of June 30, 2026. The decline in the investment securities portfolio over the past year primarily reflects repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio and an increase in the unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes. During the year, the Company continued to utilize cash flows generated from its investment portfolio to support robust loan growth while maintaining a strong liquidity position. The decrease in the investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, reflected normal repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio, along with an increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the quarter.
Loans increased by $107.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025, and decreased by $6.3 million, or 0.4%, compared to June 30, 2026. Loan growth during the last year reflected broad-based growth across nearly every loan category, offset by contraction in commercial and industrial and residential 1 to 4 family loans. The modest loan decline during the last quarter was concentrated in commercial and industrial and construction and land development, partially offset by notable growth in agricultural production and commercial real estate loans.
Total deposits increased by $84.9 million, or 4.9%, to $1.81 billion as of September 30, 2026, from $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, and increased by $62.7 million, or 3.6%, compared to June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $30.4 million, or 4.5%, during the last year, and increased by $6.6 million, or 1.0%, since June 30, 2026. The increase in deposits over the past year reflects an increase in average balances among existing customers, a declining account closure ratio, and stable new account openings. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 38.7% of total deposits on September 30, 2026.
Total shareholders' equity was $243.3 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $31.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $6.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2026, primarily due to accumulated earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased by $2.1 million during the past year, primarily reflecting a $3.4 million increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in the unrealized gain on the interest rate swap contracts. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased by $3.4 million during the quarter due to a $4.1 million increase in the unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in the unrealized gain on the interest rate swap contracts.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality
The ACL as a percentage of gross loans increased to 1.38% as of September 30, 2026, from 1.37% as of June 30, 2026, and decreased from 1.47% as of September 30, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of gross loans decreased during the last year, due to charge-offs on loans that previously carried specific reserves on individually analyzed loans, while the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio has remained stable.
Nonperforming assets were $0.9 million as of September 30, 2026, up from $0.3 million as of June 30, 2026, and up from $0.7 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% as of September 30, 2026, up from 0.02% as of June 30, 2026, and up from 0.04% as of September 30, 2025.
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 12.22%, as of September 30, 2026, compared with the requirement of greater than 8.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has increased by 93 basis points from 11.29% as September 30, 2025, and remained unchanged from June 30, 2026. During the past year, earnings growth outpaced the combined impact of growth in average assets and dividends paid by the Bank to the Company, resulting in an increase in the Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio compared to the prior year.
Stock Repurchase Program
On October 26, 2026, the Company announced the extension of its Rule 10b5-1 Plan (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $4.95 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan was set to expire on October 22, 2026, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months through April 22, 2027. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.
There were no shares repurchased under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan during the third quarter of 2026. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 37,576 shares at an average price of $93.10.
About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank
With $2.1 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of three wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Mission Community Development, LLC. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Visalia, and Westlake Village, California. In addition, the Bank operates two production offices in North San Luis Obispo, and Fresno, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of the Company's directors and executive officers (collectively, "Management"), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's Management. All statements regarding the Company's business strategy and plans and objectives of Management of the Company for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to the Company or the Company's Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations ("cautionary statements") are loan losses, rapid and unanticipated deposit withdrawals, unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks generally, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Company, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, changes in real estate values, the Company's implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
MISSION BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Variance
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
09/26 - 06/26
09/26 - 09/25
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 44,180
$ 55,623
$ 45,285
$ 45,853
$ (11,443)
$ (1,673)
Interest earning deposits in other banks
231,004
145,965
107,983
207,788
85,039
23,216
Total cash and cash equivalents
275,184
201,588
153,268
253,641
73,596
21,543
Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days
-
245
490
490
(245)
(490)
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
220,263
231,814
242,660
248,109
(11,551)
(27,846)
Loans
1,523,900
1,530,176
1,460,676
1,416,607
(6,276)
107,293
Allowance for credit losses
(21,088)
(20,908)
(21,909)
(20,799)
(180)
(289)
Loans, net
1,502,812
1,509,268
1,438,767
1,395,808
(6,456)
107,004
Premises and equipment, net
3,151
2,937
2,636
2,762
214
389
Bank owned life insurance
23,027
22,859
22,534
22,372
168
655
Deferred tax asset, net
16,555
15,254
15,346
15,027
1,301
1,528
Interest receivable and other assets
31,695
30,557
27,754
28,575
1,138
3,120
Total Assets
$ 2,072,687
$ 2,014,522
$ 1,903,455
$ 1,966,784
$ 58,165
$ 105,903
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 701,731
$ 695,127
$ 662,809
$ 671,285
$ 6,604
$ 30,446
Interest bearing
1,112,267
1,056,179
993,554
1,057,847
56,088
54,420
Total deposits
1,813,998
1,751,306
1,656,363
1,729,132
62,692
84,866
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
-
12,000
11,988
11,977
(12,000)
(11,977)
Interest payable and other liabilities
15,364
14,056
14,800
13,929
1,308
1,435
Total Liabilities
1,829,362
1,777,362
1,683,151
1,755,038
52,000
74,324
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
115,355
114,964
100,846
101,495
391
13,860
Retained earnings
145,276
136,112
133,594
125,444
9,164
19,832
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,306)
(13,916)
(14,136)
(15,193)
(3,390)
(2,113)
Total shareholders' equity
243,325
237,160
220,304
211,746
6,165
31,579
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,072,687
$ 2,014,522
$ 1,903,455
$ 1,966,784
$ 58,165
$ 105,903
SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans
40
58
257
306
(18)
(266)
MISSION BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Variance
Variance
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
09/26 - 06/26
09/26 - 09/25
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
09/26 - 09/25
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans
$ 25,076
$ 24,045
$ 22,867
$ 1,031
$ 2,209
$ 72,190
$ 64,321
$ 7,869
Investment securities
1,959
2,054
2,430
(95)
(471)
6,047
7,213
(1,166)
Other
1,927
1,356
2,566
571
(639)
4,545
7,796
(3,251)
Total interest and dividend income
28,962
27,455
27,863
1,507
1,099
82,782
79,330
3,452
Interest Expense
Other deposits
6,984
6,511
7,244
473
(260)
19,675
20,852
(1,177)
Time deposits
323
320
509
3
(186)
946
1,975
(1,029)
Total interest expense on deposits
7,307
6,831
7,753
476
(446)
20,621
22,827
(2,206)
Subordinated debentures
31
189
124
(158)
(93)
344
593
(249)
Total interest expense
7,338
7,020
7,877
318
(539)
20,965
23,420
(2,455)
Net Interest Income
21,624
20,435
19,986
1,189
1,638
61,817
55,910
5,907
Credit Loss Expense
502
754
466
(252)
36
1,965
1,371
594
Net Interest Income After Provision
for Credit Losses
21,122
19,681
19,520
1,441
1,602
59,852
54,539
5,313
Non-Interest Income
Service charges, fees and other income
1,169
1,114
1,195
55
(26)
3,230
3,414
(184)
Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees
434
381
293
53
141
1,119
969
150
SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans
240
170
362
70
(122)
753
907
(154)
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
(49)
49
Total non-interest income
1,843
1,665
1,850
178
(7)
5,102
5,241
(139)
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and benefits
6,387
6,353
5,915
34
472
19,440
17,581
1,859
Professional services
1,283
1,165
1,010
118
273
3,468
3,607
(139)
Occupancy and equipment
693
653
599
40
94
1,925
1,758
167
Data processing and communication
431
401
380
30
51
1,232
1,128
104
Other
1,285
1,324
1,197
(39)
88
3,931
8,941
(5,010)
Total non-interest expense
10,079
9,896
9,101
183
978
29,996
33,015
(3,019)
Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
12,886
11,450
12,269
1,436
617
34,958
26,765
8,193
Provision for Income Taxes
3,721
3,241
3,631
480
90
9,928
7,839
2,089
Net Income
$ 9,165
$ 8,209
$ 8,638
$ 956
$ 527
$ 25,030
$ 18,926
$ 6,104
MISSION BANCORP
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
As of or for the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Ratio of total loans to total deposits
84.01 %
87.37 %
88.19 %
81.93 %
84.01 %
81.93 %
Return on average assets
1.78 %
1.67 %
1.66 %
1.77 %
1.70 %
1.34 %
Return on average equity
15.03 %
14.09 %
14.88 %
16.71 %
14.31 %
12.67 %
Net interest margin
4.38 %
4.35 %
4.31 %
4.27 %
4.37 %
4.14 %
Efficiency ratio
42.95 %
44.78 %
41.77 %
41.68 %
44.82 %
53.99 %
Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets
1.96 %
2.02 %
1.86 %
1.86 %
2.03 %
2.33 %
Non-interest income as a percent of average assets
0.36 %
0.34 %
0.31 %
0.38 %
0.35 %
0.37 %
Community Bank Leverage Ratio
12.22 %
12.22 %
11.61 %
11.29 %
12.22 %
11.29 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic*
2,935,921
2,930,564
2,915,960
2,919,226
2,927,517
2,919,185
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted*
3,007,626
2,990,720
2,974,207
2,977,021
2,987,971
2,975,856
Shares outstanding at period end - basic*
2,936,229
2,933,802
2,908,717
2,917,759
2,936,229
2,917,759
Earnings per share - basic
$ 3.12
$ 2.80
$ 2.80
$ 2.96
$ 8.55
$ 6.48
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 3.05
$ 2.74
$ 2.74
$ 2.90
$ 8.38
$ 6.36
Total assets
$ 2,072,687
$ 2,014,522
$ 1,903,455
$ 1,966,784
$ 2,072,687
$ 1,966,784
Loans and leases net of deferred fees
$ 1,523,900
$ 1,530,176
$ 1,460,676
$ 1,416,607
$ 1,523,900
$ 1,416,607
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 701,731
$ 695,127
$ 662,809
$ 671,285
$ 701,731
$ 671,285
Total deposits
$ 1,813,998
$ 1,751,306
$ 1,656,363
$ 1,729,132
$ 1,813,998
$ 1,729,132
Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits
38.68 %
39.69 %
40.02 %
38.82 %
38.68 %
38.82 %
Average total assets
$ 2,045,034
$ 1,969,666
$ 1,942,161
$ 1,940,923
$ 1,973,473
$ 1,891,668
Average total equity
$ 241,916
$ 233,667
$ 217,268
$ 205,128
$ 233,832
$ 199,688
Shareholders' equity / total assets
11.74 %
11.77 %
11.57 %
10.77 %
11.74 %
10.77 %
Book value per share
$ 82.87
$ 80.84
$ 75.74
$ 72.57
$ 82.87
$ 72.57
*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 23, 2026.
MISSION BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest earning deposits in other banks
$ 183,886
$ 1,729
3.73 %
$ 129,158
$ 1,187
3.69 %
$ 215,393
$ 2,396
4.42 %
Investment securities
227,939
1,959
3.41 %
235,957
2,054
3.49 %
248,188
2,430
3.88 %
Loans
1,534,978
25,076
6.48 %
1,508,065
24,045
6.40 %
1,381,406
22,867
6.57 %
Other earning assets
12,462
198
6.30 %
11,558
169
5.86 %
10,846
170
6.22 %
Total Earning Assets
1,959,265
28,962
5.86 %
1,884,738
27,455
5.84 %
1,855,833
27,863
5.96 %
Non-interest earning assets
85,769
84,928
85,090
Total Assets
$ 2,045,034
$ 1,969,666
$ 1,940,923
Liabilities and Capital
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 1,026,187
$ 6,984
2.70 %
$ 973,432
$ 6,476
2.67 %
$ 945,762
$ 7,224
3.03 %
Time deposits
51,287
323
2.50 %
52,559
320
2.44 %
64,596
509
3.13 %
1031 Exchange deposits
12,731
-
0.00 %
26,788
35
0.52 %
51,365
20
0.15 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,090,205
7,307
2.66 %
1,052,779
6,831
2.60 %
1,061,723
7,753
2.90 %
Borrowed funds
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
-
-
0.00 %
3
-
4.87 %
Subordinated debt
1,826
31
6.74 %
11,999
189
6.32 %
11,971
124
4.11 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,092,031
7,338
2.67 %
1,064,778
7,020
2.64 %
1,073,697
7,877
2.91 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
694,882
654,505
643,854
Total Funding
1,786,913
7,338
1.63 %
1,719,283
7,020
1.64 %
1,717,551
7,877
1.82 %
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,205
16,716
18,244
Total Liabilities
1,803,118
1,735,999
1,735,795
Total Capital
241,916
233,667
205,128
Total Liabilities and Capital
$ 2,045,034
$ 1,969,666
$ 1,940,923
Net Interest Margin
4.38 %
4.35 %
4.27 %
Net Interest Spread
4.24 %
4.21 %
4.14 %
MISSION BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of or for the Nine Months Ended
As of or for the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest earning deposits in other banks
$ 139,205
$ 3,862
3.71 %
$ 220,263
$ 7,287
4.42 %
Investment securities
235,074
6,047
3.44 %
245,581
7,213
3.93 %
Loans
1,504,136
72,190
6.42 %
1,331,449
64,321
6.46 %
Other earning assets
11,694
683
7.81 %
9,640
509
7.06 %
Total Earning Assets
1,890,109
82,782
5.86 %
1,806,933
79,330
5.87 %
Non-interest earning assets
83,364
84,735
Total Assets
$ 1,973,473
$ 1,891,668
Liabilities and Capital
Interest-bearing deposits
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$ 980,031
$ 19,589
2.67 %
$ 911,546
$ 20,751
3.04 %
Time deposits
50,421
946
2.51 %
76,558
1,975
3.45 %
1031 Exchange deposits
22,658
87
0.51 %
40,753
101
0.33 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,053,110
20,622
2.62 %
1,028,857
22,827
2.97 %
Borrowed funds
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
1
-
0.00 %
Subordinated debt
8,568
344
5.37 %
17,048
593
4.65 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,061,678
20,966
2.64 %
1,045,906
23,420
2.99 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
661,379
628,918
Total Funding
1,723,057
20,966
1.63 %
1,674,824
23,420
1.87 %
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,584
17,156
Total Liabilities
1,739,641
1,691,980
Total Capital
233,832
199,688
Total Liabilities and Capital
$ 1,973,473
$ 1,891,668
Net Interest Margin
4.37 %
4.14 %
Net Interest Spread
4.23 %
4.00 %
MISSION BANCORP
LOAN DETAIL
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Variance
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
09/26 - 06/26
09/26 - 09/25
Loans
Construction and land development
$ 72,535
$ 93,193
$ 66,699
$ 63,454
$ (20,658)
$ 9,081
Secured by farmland
171,702
173,808
169,321
155,882
(2,106)
15,820
Residential 1 to 4 units
65,677
61,912
67,567
67,517
3,765
(1,840)
Multi-family
82,357
81,168
78,342
72,470
1,189
9,887
Owner occupied commercial real estate
540,780
532,321
525,130
515,348
8,459
25,432
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
296,660
282,009
256,052
257,864
14,651
38,796
Commercial and industrial
191,325
218,763
203,716
194,741
(27,438)
(3,416)
Agricultural production
105,638
89,765
95,964
92,042
15,873
13,596
Other loans
161
243
934
239
(82)
(78)
Net deferred fees-costs
(2,935)
(3,006)
(3,049)
(2,951)
71
16
Total Loans
$ 1,523,900
$ 1,530,176
$ 1,460,676
$ 1,416,607
$ (6,276)
$ 107,293
MISSION BANCORP
Credit Quality
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Asset quality
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Nonaccrual loans
$ 934
$ 305
$ 2,624
$ 717
Restructured loans
Nonperforming restructured loans
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Performing restructured loans
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Other real estate owned
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Total nonperforming assets
$ 934
$ 305
$ 2,624
$ 717
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.38 %
1.37 %
1.50 %
1.47 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
2258.66 %
6855.08 %
834.95 %
2901.06 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.06 %
0.02 %
0.18 %
0.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05 %
0.02 %
0.14 %
0.04 %
SOURCE Mission Bank