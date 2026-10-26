Mission Bancorp Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings of $9.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2026, an Increase of 6% Year over Year. Annualized Total Deposit Growth of 14%. Announces Extension of Stock Repurchase Plan.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $9.2 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $8.6 million, or $2.90 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income available to common shareholders of $8.2 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

"We are proud to report record earnings of $9.2 million for the third quarter as well as annualized total deposit growth of 14% and over $107 million in loan growth year over year," said Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni. "These results can be attributed to the strength of our team and the deep, personal relationships we have built with our customers. Over the last couple quarters, we have increased our presence in existing markets and opened a new office in the Fresno market, which is driving growth. Our success is directly tied to the depositors and borrowers who come to Mission seeking a relationship where bankers are knowledgeable and local. Looking forward, the impacts of rising inflation and interest rates could contribute to an economic slowdown. However, we proceed with confidence in the strength of our team and balance sheet. We are well positioned to navigate the financial headwinds that could impact the broader market."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Gross loans increased by $107.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.42 billion as of September 30, 2025, and decreased by $6.3 million, or 0.4%, compared to balances as of June 30, 2026.

Total deposits increased by $84.9 million, or 4.9%, to $1.81 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.73 billion a year earlier, and increased by $62.7 million, or 3.6%, from $1.75 billion as of June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $701.7 million and represent 38.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2026.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans rose from 1.37% as of June 30, 2026, to 1.38% as of September 30, 2026.

Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.06% of total gross loans as of September 30, 2026, up from 0.02% as of June 30, 2026.

The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of September 30, 2026, was 12.22%, compared to 11.29% as of September 30, 2025.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2026 was $9.2 million, or $3.05 per diluted common share, compared with $8.2 million, or $2.74 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders was $8.6 million, or $2.90 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders increased $1.0 million, or 11.6%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased by $0.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to the same prior year period.

Notable variances compared to the linked quarter include increases in net interest income and non-interest income, along with a decrease in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for income taxes and non-interest expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, an increase in net interest income was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.6 million, or 4.38%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $20.0 million, or a net interest margin of 4.27%, for the same prior year period, and $20.4 million, or a net interest margin of 4.35%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Net interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 8.2%, compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to growth in the Company's loan portfolio and lower funding costs, which more than offset declining earning asset yields following Federal Reserve rate reductions during the latter part of 2025. Loan interest income and fee accretion for the current quarter increased by $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by a decline of $0.6 million in interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks and a $0.5 million decline in interest income on investment securities. Additionally, interest expense declined $0.5 million compared to the same prior year period, primarily due to lower deposit costs and the retirement of subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2026.

Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 5.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields and increased average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks, partially offset by higher interest expense. Interest income on loans rose $1.0 million, primarily driven by higher average balances and yields, while interest income on interest earning deposits in other banks rose $0.5 million, primarily due to higher average balances. Interest expense increased $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher average balances on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by savings from the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The net interest margin was 4.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 4.27% for the same prior year period, and 4.35% for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. During the past year, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 24 basis points, while the yield on earning assets declined 10 basis points resulting in an 11 basis point year-over-year expansion in the quarterly net interest margin. Following rate reductions during the latter part of 2025, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate by 25 basis points in September 2026 amid persistent inflationary pressures. The effects of prior Federal Reserve rate reductions have continued to support lower funding costs, while sustained loan growth and a favorable earning-asset mix have helped mitigate the impact of declining earning asset yields on net interest margin.

The 3 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, primarily reflects a modest increase in earning asset yields, driven by higher loan yields, partially offset by a shift in earning asset mix toward lower-yielding interest-earning deposits in other banks. Funding costs remained relatively stable, as higher interest expense associated with higher average-interest bearing deposit balances were partially offset by savings from the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The yield on loans decreased 9 basis points to 6.48%, while the yield on interest earning deposits in other banks and investment securities decreased by 68 basis points to 3.73%, and 47 basis points to 3.41%, respectively, compared to the same prior year period. Additionally, our earning asset mix improved due to an increase in the average balances on loans of $153.6 million, or 11.1%, while the average balances on interest earning deposits in other banks decreased $31.5 million, or 14.6%, and average balances on investment securities decreased $20.2 million, or 8.2%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 24 basis points to 2.66%, while the average balances of interest-bearing deposits increased $28.5 million, or 2.7%. Average subordinated debt balances declined following the retirement of subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2026.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the yield on loans increased 8 basis points to 6.48%, while the yield on interest-earning deposits in other banks increased 4 basis points to 3.73%, and the yield on investment securities decreased 8 basis points to 3.41%, compared to the linked quarter. Average balances on loans increased $26.9 million, or 1.8%, and average balances on interest-earning deposits in other banks increased $54.7 million, or 42.4%, while average investment securities' balances decreased $8.0 million, or 3.4%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 6 basis points to 2.66%, and average interest-bearing deposits increased $37.4 million, or 3.6%. Average subordinated debt balances decreased $10.2 million following the retirement of subordinated debt during the quarter.

The cost of funds was 1.63% for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, a decrease of 19 basis points compared to 1.82%, for the same prior year period, and a 1 basis point decrease compared to 1.64%, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. The decrease in the Company's cost of funds over the last year is primarily attributable to lower deposit costs following Federal Reserve rate reductions during the latter part of 2025, along with reduced subordinated debt expense. The Bank has continued to grow its total deposit accounts through both new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing relationships over the past year. At the same time, some rate-sensitive clients have opted for higher yielding investment options.

During the third quarter of 2026, one of the Company's pay-fixed, receive-floating, interest rate swaps used to hedge interest rate risk for the loan portfolio matured, while its existing swap associated with the investment securities portfolio remains outstanding. Additionally, the Company entered into a new forward-starting pay-fixed, receive-floating, interest rate swap agreement associated with the investment securities portfolio. As of September 30, 2026, the Company maintained interest rate swap agreements with notional balances totaling $93 million, to hedge against rising rates on a portion of its fixed rate investment securities portfolio. Combined, interest rate swap contracts incurred $17 thousand of interest expense for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $87 thousand in interest expense for the linked quarter and $110 thousand in interest income for the third quarter of 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

A $0.5 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.8 million for the linked quarter, and $0.5 million for the same prior year period. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for loan growth and changes in macro-economic conditions, which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which has remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $0.2 million, or 10.7%, to $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the linked quarter, and remained relatively stable compared to $1.9 million for the same prior year period. Compared to the linked quarter, modest increases in SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans, service charges, fees and other income, and higher Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income contributed to the increase. Compared to the same prior year period, higher Farmer Mac referral and servicing fee income was offset by lower SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans and service charges, fees and other income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $0.2 million, or 1.8%, to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $9.9 million for the linked quarter, and increased by $1.0 million, or 10.7%, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in professional services expense attributable to higher consulting and other professional services costs.

The increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same prior year period was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense associated with new hire activity, including the North San Luis Obispo County team as well as increases in bank-owned life insurance accruals, and other payroll related accruals. These increases were partially offset by higher deferred salary loan origination costs. Additionally, professional services expense increased $0.3 million attributable to higher consulting and other professional services costs.

Operating Efficiency

The Company's operating efficiency ratio increased to 43.0% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 41.7% for the third quarter of 2025, and decreased from 44.8% for the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 1.96% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 1.86% for the third quarter of 2025, and 2.02% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $3.2 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 28.9%, compared to 29.6% for the same prior year period, and 28.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Asset and Equity Returns

The return on average equity for the third quarter of 2026 was 15.0%, down from 16.7% for the same prior year period, and 14.1% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the third quarter of 2026 was 1.78%, up from 1.77% from the same prior year period, and 1.67% for the linked quarter.

The decline in quarterly return on average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same prior year period, was primarily attributable to growth in average equity outpacing earnings growth, while the increase in return on average assets was attributable to higher quarterly net income outpacing growth in average assets. Compared to the same prior year period, average equity increased 17.9%, while average assets increased 5.4%.

The increase in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to higher quarterly net income, which outpaced growth in average equity and average assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $105.9 million, or 5.4%, to $2.07 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025, and increased by $58.2 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $21.5 million, or 8.5%, compared to the same prior year period, and increased by $73.8 million, or 36.7%, compared to June 30, 2026.

The increase in the Company's cash position over the past quarter primarily reflects continued strong deposit growth, coupled with a modest decline in outstanding loan balances.

Investment securities decreased by $27.8 million, or 11.2%, to $220.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $248.1 million as of September 30, 2025, and decreased by $11.6 million, or 5.0%, compared to $231.8 million as of June 30, 2026. The decline in the investment securities portfolio over the past year primarily reflects repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio and an increase in the unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes. During the year, the Company continued to utilize cash flows generated from its investment portfolio to support robust loan growth while maintaining a strong liquidity position. The decrease in the investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2026, compared to the linked quarter, reflected normal repayment and amortization of the bond portfolio, along with an increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio attributable to market rate changes during the quarter.

Loans increased by $107.3 million, or 7.6%, to $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to September 30, 2025, and decreased by $6.3 million, or 0.4%, compared to June 30, 2026. Loan growth during the last year reflected broad-based growth across nearly every loan category, offset by contraction in commercial and industrial and residential 1 to 4 family loans. The modest loan decline during the last quarter was concentrated in commercial and industrial and construction and land development, partially offset by notable growth in agricultural production and commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits increased by $84.9 million, or 4.9%, to $1.81 billion as of September 30, 2026, from $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, and increased by $62.7 million, or 3.6%, compared to June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $30.4 million, or 4.5%, during the last year, and increased by $6.6 million, or 1.0%, since June 30, 2026. The increase in deposits over the past year reflects an increase in average balances among existing customers, a declining account closure ratio, and stable new account openings. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 38.7% of total deposits on September 30, 2026.

Total shareholders' equity was $243.3 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $31.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $6.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2026, primarily due to accumulated earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased by $2.1 million during the past year, primarily reflecting a $3.4 million increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in the unrealized gain on the interest rate swap contracts. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity increased by $3.4 million during the quarter due to a $4.1 million increase in the unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in the unrealized gain on the interest rate swap contracts.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

The ACL as a percentage of gross loans increased to 1.38% as of September 30, 2026, from 1.37% as of June 30, 2026, and decreased from 1.47% as of September 30, 2025. The ACL as a percentage of gross loans decreased during the last year, due to charge-offs on loans that previously carried specific reserves on individually analyzed loans, while the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio has remained stable.

Nonperforming assets were $0.9 million as of September 30, 2026, up from $0.3 million as of June 30, 2026, and up from $0.7 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% as of September 30, 2026, up from 0.02% as of June 30, 2026, and up from 0.04% as of September 30, 2025.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 12.22%, as of September 30, 2026, compared with the requirement of greater than 8.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has increased by 93 basis points from 11.29% as September 30, 2025, and remained unchanged from June 30, 2026. During the past year, earnings growth outpaced the combined impact of growth in average assets and dividends paid by the Bank to the Company, resulting in an increase in the Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio compared to the prior year.

Stock Repurchase Program

On October 26, 2026, the Company announced the extension of its Rule 10b5-1 Plan (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $4.95 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan was set to expire on October 22, 2026, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months through April 22, 2027. The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.

There were no shares repurchased under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan during the third quarter of 2026. Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 37,576 shares at an average price of $93.10.

About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank

With $2.1 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of three wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Mission Community Development, LLC. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Visalia, and Westlake Village, California. In addition, the Bank operates two production offices in North San Luis Obispo, and Fresno, California. Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of the Company's directors and executive officers (collectively, "Management"), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's Management. All statements regarding the Company's business strategy and plans and objectives of Management of the Company for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to the Company or the Company's Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations ("cautionary statements") are loan losses, rapid and unanticipated deposit withdrawals, unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks generally, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Company, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, changes in real estate values, the Company's implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































































Variance





















September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

09/26 - 06/26

09/26 - 09/25







Assets









































Cash and due from banks



$ 44,180

$ 55,623

$ 45,285

$ 45,853

$ (11,443)

$ (1,673)









Interest earning deposits in other banks

231,004

145,965

107,983

207,788

85,039

23,216











Total cash and cash equivalents

275,184

201,588

153,268

253,641

73,596

21,543









Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days -

245

490

490

(245)

(490)









Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 220,263

231,814

242,660

248,109

(11,551)

(27,846)









Loans







1,523,900

1,530,176

1,460,676

1,416,607

(6,276)

107,293









Allowance for credit losses



(21,088)

(20,908)

(21,909)

(20,799)

(180)

(289)









Loans, net





1,502,812

1,509,268

1,438,767

1,395,808

(6,456)

107,004









Premises and equipment, net



3,151

2,937

2,636

2,762

214

389









Bank owned life insurance



23,027

22,859

22,534

22,372

168

655









Deferred tax asset, net



16,555

15,254

15,346

15,027

1,301

1,528









Interest receivable and other assets

31,695

30,557

27,754

28,575

1,138

3,120







Total Assets





$ 2,072,687

$ 2,014,522

$ 1,903,455

$ 1,966,784

$ 58,165

$ 105,903



















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits







































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 701,731

$ 695,127

$ 662,809

$ 671,285

$ 6,604

$ 30,446











Interest bearing



1,112,267

1,056,179

993,554

1,057,847

56,088

54,420













Total deposits



1,813,998

1,751,306

1,656,363

1,729,132

62,692

84,866











Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs -

12,000

11,988

11,977

(12,000)

(11,977)











Interest payable and other liabilities

15,364

14,056

14,800

13,929

1,308

1,435







Total Liabilities





1,829,362

1,777,362

1,683,151

1,755,038

52,000

74,324



















































Shareholders' Equity







































Common stock



115,355

114,964

100,846

101,495

391

13,860











Retained earnings



145,276

136,112

133,594

125,444

9,164

19,832











Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,306)

(13,916)

(14,136)

(15,193)

(3,390)

(2,113)













Total shareholders' equity

243,325

237,160

220,304

211,746

6,165

31,579









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,072,687

$ 2,014,522

$ 1,903,455

$ 1,966,784

$ 58,165

$ 105,903































































































SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans

40

58

257

306

(18)

(266)









MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)











































































































For the Three Months Ended









For the Nine Months Ended























Variance



Variance

















September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

09/26 - 06/26

09/26 - 09/25

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

09/26 - 09/25





Interest and Dividend Income







































Loans





$ 25,076

$ 24,045

$ 22,867

$ 1,031

$ 2,209

$ 72,190

$ 64,321

$ 7,869







Investment securities

1,959

2,054

2,430

(95)

(471)

6,047

7,213

(1,166)







Other





1,927

1,356

2,566

571

(639)

4,545

7,796

(3,251)









Total interest and dividend income 28,962

27,455

27,863

1,507

1,099

82,782

79,330

3,452





Interest Expense









































Other deposits



6,984

6,511

7,244

473

(260)

19,675

20,852

(1,177)







Time deposits



323

320

509

3

(186)

946

1,975

(1,029)









Total interest expense on deposits 7,307

6,831

7,753

476

(446)

20,621

22,827

(2,206)







Subordinated debentures

31

189

124

(158)

(93)

344

593

(249)









Total interest expense

7,338

7,020

7,877

318

(539)

20,965

23,420

(2,455)





Net Interest Income



21,624

20,435

19,986

1,189

1,638

61,817

55,910

5,907





Credit Loss Expense



502

754

466

(252)

36

1,965

1,371

594





Net Interest Income After Provision





































for Credit Losses



21,122

19,681

19,520

1,441

1,602

59,852

54,539

5,313





















































Non-Interest Income









































Service charges, fees and other income 1,169

1,114

1,195

55

(26)

3,230

3,414

(184)







Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees 434

381

293

53

141

1,119

969

150







SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans 240

170

362

70

(122)

753

907

(154)







Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

(49)

49









Total non-interest income

1,843

1,665

1,850

178

(7)

5,102

5,241

(139)





Non-Interest Expense







































Salaries and benefits

6,387

6,353

5,915

34

472

19,440

17,581

1,859







Professional services

1,283

1,165

1,010

118

273

3,468

3,607

(139)







Occupancy and equipment

693

653

599

40

94

1,925

1,758

167







Data processing and communication 431

401

380

30

51

1,232

1,128

104







Other





1,285

1,324

1,197

(39)

88

3,931

8,941

(5,010)









Total non-interest expense

10,079

9,896

9,101

183

978

29,996

33,015

(3,019)





Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 12,886

11,450

12,269

1,436

617

34,958

26,765

8,193





Provision for Income Taxes

3,721

3,241

3,631

480

90

9,928

7,839

2,089





Net Income



$ 9,165

$ 8,209

$ 8,638

$ 956

$ 527

$ 25,030

$ 18,926

$ 6,104







MISSION BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended





































September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025





























Ratio of total loans to total deposits 84.01 %

87.37 %

88.19 %

81.93 %

84.01 %

81.93 % Return on average assets

1.78 %

1.67 %

1.66 %

1.77 %

1.70 %

1.34 % Return on average equity

15.03 %

14.09 %

14.88 %

16.71 %

14.31 %

12.67 %





























Net interest margin



4.38 %

4.35 %

4.31 %

4.27 %

4.37 %

4.14 % Efficiency ratio



42.95 %

44.78 %

41.77 %

41.68 %

44.82 %

53.99 % Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets 1.96 %

2.02 %

1.86 %

1.86 %

2.03 %

2.33 % Non-interest income as a percent of average assets 0.36 %

0.34 %

0.31 %

0.38 %

0.35 %

0.37 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio

12.22 %

12.22 %

11.61 %

11.29 %

12.22 %

11.29 %





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic* 2,935,921

2,930,564

2,915,960

2,919,226

2,927,517

2,919,185 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted* 3,007,626

2,990,720

2,974,207

2,977,021

2,987,971

2,975,856 Shares outstanding at period end - basic* 2,936,229

2,933,802

2,908,717

2,917,759

2,936,229

2,917,759 Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.12

$ 2.80

$ 2.80

$ 2.96

$ 8.55

$ 6.48 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.05

$ 2.74

$ 2.74

$ 2.90

$ 8.38

$ 6.36





























Total assets



$ 2,072,687

$ 2,014,522

$ 1,903,455

$ 1,966,784

$ 2,072,687

$ 1,966,784 Loans and leases net of deferred fees $ 1,523,900

$ 1,530,176

$ 1,460,676

$ 1,416,607

$ 1,523,900

$ 1,416,607 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 701,731

$ 695,127

$ 662,809

$ 671,285

$ 701,731

$ 671,285 Total deposits



$ 1,813,998

$ 1,751,306

$ 1,656,363

$ 1,729,132

$ 1,813,998

$ 1,729,132 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits 38.68 %

39.69 %

40.02 %

38.82 %

38.68 %

38.82 %





























Average total assets



$ 2,045,034

$ 1,969,666

$ 1,942,161

$ 1,940,923

$ 1,973,473

$ 1,891,668 Average total equity



$ 241,916

$ 233,667

$ 217,268

$ 205,128

$ 233,832

$ 199,688





























Shareholders' equity / total assets

11.74 %

11.77 %

11.57 %

10.77 %

11.74 %

10.77 % Book value per share



$ 82.87

$ 80.84

$ 75.74

$ 72.57

$ 82.87

$ 72.57





























*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 23, 2026.





















MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





















































For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended





















September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

































































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /





















Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate











Assets









































Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 183,886 $ 1,729 3.73 %

$ 129,158 $ 1,187 3.69 %

$ 215,393 $ 2,396 4.42 %













Investment securities



227,939 1,959 3.41 %

235,957 2,054 3.49 %

248,188 2,430 3.88 %













Loans





1,534,978 25,076 6.48 %

1,508,065 24,045 6.40 %

1,381,406 22,867 6.57 %













Other earning assets



12,462 198 6.30 %

11,558 169 5.86 %

10,846 170 6.22 %



























































Total Earning Assets

1,959,265 28,962 5.86 %

1,884,738 27,455 5.84 %

1,855,833 27,863 5.96 %













Non-interest earning assets

85,769





84,928





85,090



















Total Assets



$ 2,045,034





$ 1,969,666





$ 1,940,923



























































Liabilities and Capital







































Interest-bearing deposits







































Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 1,026,187 $ 6,984 2.70 %

$ 973,432 $ 6,476 2.67 %

$ 945,762 $ 7,224 3.03 %















Time deposits

51,287 323 2.50 %

52,559 320 2.44 %

64,596 509 3.13 %















1031 Exchange deposits

12,731 - 0.00 %

26,788 35 0.52 %

51,365 20 0.15 %

















Total interest-bearing deposits

1,090,205 7,307 2.66 %

1,052,779 6,831 2.60 %

1,061,723 7,753 2.90 %













Borrowed funds









































Other borrowings

- - 0.00 %

- - 0.00 %

3 - 4.87 %















Subordinated debt

1,826 31 6.74 %

11,999 189 6.32 %

11,971 124 4.11 %

















Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,092,031 7,338 2.67 %

1,064,778 7,020 2.64 %

1,073,697 7,877 2.91 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits

694,882





654,505





643,854





















Total Funding

1,786,913 7,338 1.63 %

1,719,283 7,020 1.64 %

1,717,551 7,877 1.82 %













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,205





16,716





18,244



















Total Liabilities

1,803,118





1,735,999





1,735,795



















Total Capital

241,916





233,667





205,128





















Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 2,045,034





$ 1,969,666





$ 1,940,923





























































Net Interest Margin



4.38 %





4.35 %





4.27 %

















Net Interest Spread



4.24 %





4.21 %





4.14 %

















MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































As of or for the Nine Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended

























September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

































































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /

























Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate















Assets





































Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 139,205 $ 3,862 3.71 %

$ 220,263 $ 7,287 4.42 %

















Investment securities



235,074 6,047 3.44 %

245,581 7,213 3.93 %

















Loans





1,504,136 72,190 6.42 %

1,331,449 64,321 6.46 %

















Other earning assets



11,694 683 7.81 %

9,640 509 7.06 %



























































Total Earning Assets

1,890,109 82,782 5.86 %

1,806,933 79,330 5.87 %

















Non-interest earning assets

83,364





84,735























Total Assets



$ 1,973,473





$ 1,891,668



























































Liabilities and Capital



































Interest-bearing deposits



































Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 980,031 $ 19,589 2.67 %

$ 911,546 $ 20,751 3.04 %



















Time deposits

50,421 946 2.51 %

76,558 1,975 3.45 %



















1031 Exchange deposits

22,658 87 0.51 %

40,753 101 0.33 %





















Total interest-bearing deposits

1,053,110 20,622 2.62 %

1,028,857 22,827 2.97 %

















Borrowed funds





































Other borrowings

- - 0.00 %

1 - 0.00 %



















Subordinated debt

8,568 344 5.37 %

17,048 593 4.65 %





















Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,061,678 20,966 2.64 %

1,045,906 23,420 2.99 %

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

661,379





628,918

























Total Funding

1,723,057 20,966 1.63 %

1,674,824 23,420 1.87 %

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,584





17,156























Total Liabilities

1,739,641





1,691,980























Total Capital

233,832





199,688

























Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,973,473





$ 1,891,668





























































Net Interest Margin



4.37 %





4.14 %





















Net Interest Spread



4.23 %





4.00 %





















MISSION BANCORP LOAN DETAIL (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































Variance





















September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

09/26 - 06/26

09/26 - 09/25









Loans









































Construction and land development

$ 72,535

$ 93,193

$ 66,699

$ 63,454

$ (20,658)

$ 9,081











Secured by farmland



171,702

173,808

169,321

155,882

(2,106)

15,820











Residential 1 to 4 units



65,677

61,912

67,567

67,517

3,765

(1,840)











Multi-family





82,357

81,168

78,342

72,470

1,189

9,887











Owner occupied commercial real estate 540,780

532,321

525,130

515,348

8,459

25,432











Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 296,660

282,009

256,052

257,864

14,651

38,796











Commercial and industrial



191,325

218,763

203,716

194,741

(27,438)

(3,416)











Agricultural production



105,638

89,765

95,964

92,042

15,873

13,596











Other loans





161

243

934

239

(82)

(78)











Net deferred fees-costs







(2,935)

(3,006)

(3,049)

(2,951)

71

16













Total Loans



$ 1,523,900

$ 1,530,176

$ 1,460,676

$ 1,416,607

$ (6,276)

$ 107,293









MISSION BANCORP Credit Quality (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





































September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Asset quality





















Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Nonaccrual loans







$ 934

$ 305

$ 2,624

$ 717 Restructured loans























Nonperforming restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Performing restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Other real estate owned





$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Total nonperforming assets





$ 934

$ 305

$ 2,624

$ 717

























Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.38 %

1.37 %

1.50 %

1.47 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

2258.66 %

6855.08 %

834.95 %

2901.06 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.06 %

0.02 %

0.18 %

0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.05 %

0.02 %

0.14 %

0.04 %

SOURCE Mission Bank