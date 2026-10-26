Bladex, Inc.: Bladex announces Net Profit of $63.2 Million for the Third Quarter 2026

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex, Inc. (NYSE: BLX, or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the third quarter ("3Q26") and the nine months ("9M26") ended September 30, 2026.

The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Financial & Business Highlights

Strong profitability with Net Profits reaching $63.2 million in 3Q26 (+15% YoY) and $186.0 million in 9M26 (+9% YoY), driven by all-time high levels of Net Interest Income ("NII"), solid fee generation and continued funding optimization. Earnings per share totaled $1.48 for 3Q26 and $4.56 for 9M26, reflecting the deduction of the AT1 coupon distribution from net profit attributable to common shareholders.

Adjusted Annualized Return on Equity stood at 15.0% in 3Q26 and 15.2% in 9M26, reflecting increased top-line performance, disciplined commercial growth, enhanced revenue diversification and continued funding optimization. Including the effect of the AT1 issuance completed in late September 2025, the annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") reached 14.2% in 3Q26 and 14.3% in 9M26.

Record NII of $79.8 million in 3Q26 (+18% YoY) and $223.3 million in 9M26 (+11% YoY) mostly driven by higher average business volumes. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") stood at 2.30% in 3Q26 and 2.29% in 9M26. The 6 bps QoQ improvement benefited from accelerated recognition of deferred fees following repayments of certain medium-term loans, along with improved funding spreads and efficient liquidity management. Competitive conditions across the Region continue to pressure underlying lending spreads, particularly for high-quality short-term assets, with the impact partially mitigated by continued optimization of funding costs and liquidity levels.

Fees and non-interest income remained strong at $19.3 million in 3Q26 (+26% YoY), reflecting continued contributions across the Bank's fee-generating businesses, including letters of credit and guarantees, credit commitments, structuring and distribution activities, and the growing contribution from client derivatives. Non-interest income represented 19% of total revenues in 3Q26, underscoring the diversified nature of the Bank's revenue streams, supported by sustained client activity, broader product capabilities and continued execution of its strategic initiatives. Consequently, fees and non-interest income totaled $57.9 million in 9M26 (+15% YoY).

Well-managed Efficiency Ratio of 25.8% in 3Q26 and 25.4% in 9M26, reflects continued cost discipline while supporting higher business volumes and ongoing investments in talent, technology and strategic initiatives. The Bank continues to balance its investments with its commitment to maintaining a highly efficient operating structure.

Credit Portfolio reached a record level at $16,584 million as of September 30, 2026 (+35% YoY), resulting from:

Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reaching a peak of $14,976 million at the end of 3Q26 (+38% YoY) , reflecting growth across loans and contingencies as the Bank continues to execute its commercial pipeline, including a significant short-term transaction with the Government of Panama that underscores the Bank's execution capabilities and ability to manage its capital deployment and balance sheet resources.

at the end of , reflecting growth across loans and contingencies as the Bank continues to execute its commercial pipeline, including a significant short-term transaction with the Government of Panama that underscores the Bank's execution capabilities and ability to manage its capital deployment and balance sheet resources. Treasury Investment Portfolio of $1,608 million (+14% YoY), mostly consisting of investment-grade securities outside of Latin America held at amortized cost, further enhancing country and credit-risk diversification and providing contingent liquidity funding.

Sound asset quality, with most of the credit portfolio (99.1%) remaining low-risk or Stage 1 at the end of 3Q26. Stage 2 exposures decreased to 0.5% of the portfolio at the end of 3Q26, reflecting credit quality improvements, scheduled amortizations, and the sale of a single exposure. Impaired credits or Stage 3 principal balance totaled $75.1 million or 0.4% of total Credit Portfolio, with a reserve coverage of 1.4x.

Heightened and diversified deposit base, reaching historically high levels of $7,912 million at the end of 3Q26 (+16% YoY), representing 56% of the Bank's total funding sources. Average deposits continued to grow during the quarter, while the Bank leveraged its diversified funding platform and broad access to interbank and debt capital markets to support the significant expansion of its loan portfolio.

Solid liquidity position at $1,960 million, or 12% of total assets as of September 30, 2026, mostly consisting of deposits placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (90%). Liquidity Coverage Ratio reached 148% at the end of 3Q26.

The Bank's Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios resulted in 16.2% and 14.3% at the end of 3Q26, respectively, both well above internal targets and regulatory minimum, reflecting the strategic deployment of capital to support profitable business growth.



















Financial Snapshot















(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 QoQ

(var.) YoY (var.) 9M26 9M25 YoY (var.)

















Key Income Statement Highlights















Net Interest Income ("NII") $79.8 $73.3 $67.4 9 % 18 % $223.3 $200.4 11 % Fees and commissions, net $16.3 $23.3 $14.1 -30 % 16 % $52.8 $44.5 18 % Gain on financial instruments, net $3.0 $2.2 $0.9 36 % 237 % $4.8 $5.0 -4 % Other income, net $0.1 $0.1 $0.4 -29 % -83 % $0.3 $0.8 -66 % Total revenues $99.1 $98.9 $82.8 0 % 20 % $281.1 $250.8 12 % Impairment losses on financial instruments ($10.4) ($8.6) ($6.5) -21 % -61 % ($23.7) ($16.7) -42 % Operating expenses ($25.6) ($23.8) ($21.3) -7 % -20 % ($71.4) ($63.2) -13 % Profit for the period $63.2 $66.5 $55.0 -5 % 15 % $186.0 $170.9 9 %

















Profitability Ratios















Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) $1.48 $1.77 $1.48 -16 % 0 % $4.56 $4.60 -1 % Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2) 14.2 % 15.4 % 14.9 % -127bps -76bps 14.3 % 16.2 % -190bps Adjusted ROE excluding other equity instruments (3) 15.0 % 16.4 % 15.1 % -145bps -7bps 15.2 % 16.3 % -108bps Return on Average Assets ("ROA") (4) 1.8 % 2.0 % 1.8 % -21bps -4bps 1.9 % 1.9 % -5bps Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (5) 2.30 % 2.24 % 2.32 % 6bps -2bps 2.29 % 2.35 % -5bps Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (6) 1.73 % 1.64 % 1.64 % 9bps 10bps 1.69 % 1.66 % 2bps Efficiency Ratio (7) 25.8 % 24.1 % 25.8 % 167bps 2bps 25.4 % 25.2 % 22bps

















Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality















Credit Portfolio (8) $16,584 $14,466 $12,286 15 % 35 % $16,584 $12,286 35 % Commercial Portfolio (9) $14,976 $13,029 $10,872 15 % 38 % $14,976 $10,872 38 % Treasury Investment Portfolio $1,608 $1,437 $1,414 12 % 14 % $1,608 $1,414 14 % Total Assets $16,480 $14,437 $12,498 14 % 32 % $16,480 $12,498 32 % Total Equity $1,790 $1,757 $1,646 2 % 9 % $1,790 $1,646 9 % Market Capitalization (10) $2,068 $2,311 $1,712 -11 % 21 % $2,068 $1,712 21 % Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (Basel III - IRB) (11) 16.2 % 16.6 % 18.1 % -48bps -196bps 16.2 % 18.1 % -196bps Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (12) 14.3 % 14.3 % 15.8 % -1bps -145bps 14.3 % 15.8 % -145bps Total Assets / Total Equity (times) 9.2 8.2 7.6 12 % 21 % 9.2 7.6 21 % Liquid Assets / Total Assets (13) 12 % 13 % 15 % -143bps -359bps 12 % 15 % -359bps Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") (14) 148 % 140 % 171 % 762bps -2,368bps 148 % 171 % -2,368bps Credit-impaired Loans to Loan Portfolio (15) 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.2 % -11bps 40bps 0.6 % 0.2 % 40bps Impaired Credits (16) to Credit Portfolio 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.2 % -8bps 29bps 0.4 % 0.2 % 29bps Total Allowance for Losses to Credit Portfolio (17) 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.8 % -2bps -20bps 0.6 % 0.8 % -20bps Total Allowance for Losses to Impaired credits (times) (17) 1.4 1.2 5.4 10 % -75 % 1.4 5.4 -75 %

Recent Events

Quarterly dividend payment: The Board of Directors approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.6875 per share corresponding to 3Q26. The cash dividend will be paid on November 24, 2026, to shareholders registered as of November 6, 2026.

Notes

Numbers and percentages set forth in this earnings release have been rounded and accordingly may not total exactly.

QoQ and YoY refer to quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year variations, respectively.

Footnotes

1. Earnings per Share ("EPS") calculation is based on profit attributable to common shareholders, after deducting distributions accrued on AT1 instruments, divided by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period. 2. ROE refers to return on average stockholders' equity which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances. 3. ROE excluding other equity instruments refers to the adjusted net profit after AT1 distributions over average stockholders' equity excluding other equity instruments, which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances. 4. ROA refers to return on average assets which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances. 5. NIM refers to net interest margin which constitutes to Net Interest Income ("NII") divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets. 6. NIS refers to net interest spread which constitutes the average yield earned on interest-earning assets, minus the average yield paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 7. Efficiency Ratio refers to consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues. 8. The Bank's "Credit Portfolio" includes (i) loans - principal balance, which excludes interest receivable, allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees (or the "Loan Portfolio"); (ii) principal balance of securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, which excludes interest receivable and allowance for expected credit losses; and (iii) loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances. 9. The Bank's "Commercial Portfolio" includes loans - principal balance (or the "Loan Portfolio"), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances; and the principal balance of investment securities managed by the Bank's Commercial Unit (or the "Commercial Bond Portfolio"). 10. Market capitalization corresponds to total outstanding common shares multiplied by market close price at the end of each corresponding period. 11. Tier 1 Capital ratio is calculated according to Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, and as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are estimated based on Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, utilizing internal-ratings based approach or "IRB" for credit risk and standardized approach for operational risk. 12. As defined by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama ("SBP") through Rules No. 01-2015, 03-2016 and 05-2023, based on Basel III standardized approach. The capital adequacy ratio is defined as the ratio of capital funds to risk-weighted assets, rated according to the asset's categories for credit risk. In addition, risk-weighted assets consider calculations for market risk and operating risk. 13. Liquid assets consist of total cash and due from banks, excluding time deposits with original maturity over 90 days and other restricted deposits, as well as corporate debt securities rated A- or above. Liquidity ratio refers to liquid assets as a percentage of total assets. 14. The liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") is established by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama as the stock of high-quality liquid assets over total net cash outflows over the next 30 calendar days. The definition is based on the Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio and liquidity risk monitoring tools published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and adjusted by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama. 15. Loan Portfolio refers to loans - principal balance, which excludes interest receivable, allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees. Credit-impaired loans are also commonly referred to as Non-Performing Loans or NPLs. 16. Impaired Credits refers to the principal balance of Non-Performing Loans or NPLs and non-performing securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost. 17. Total allowance for losses refers to allowance for loan losses plus allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses, allowance for investment securities losses and allowance for cash and due from banks losses.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements of expected future developments within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the Bank's financial position, asset quality and profitability, among others. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Bank's management and are based on currently available data; however, actual performance and results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Bank's expectations. Among the factors that can cause actual performance and results to differ materially are as follows: pandemic and geopolitical events; the anticipated changes in the Bank's credit portfolio; the continuation of the Bank's preferred creditor status; the impact of increasing/decreasing interest rates and of the macroeconomic environment in the Region on the Bank's financial condition; the execution of the Bank's strategies and initiatives, including its revenue diversification strategy; the adequacy of the Bank's allowance for expected credit losses; the need for additional allowance for expected credit losses; the Bank's ability to achieve future growth, to reduce its liquidity levels and increase its leverage; the Bank's ability to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings; the availability and mix of future sources of funding for the Bank's lending operations; potential trading losses; the possibility of fraud; and the adequacy of the Bank's sources of liquidity to replace deposit withdrawals. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Bladex

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Conference Call Information

There will be a conference call to discuss the Bank's quarterly results on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. New York City time (Eastern Time). For those interested in participating, please click here to pre-register to our conference call or visit our website at https://bladex.com/. Participants should register five minutes before the call is set to begin. The webcast presentation will be available for viewing and downloads on https://bladex.com/. The conference call will become available for review one hour after its conclusion.

For more information, please access http://www.bladex.com or contact:

Mr. Carlos Daniel Raad

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +507 366-4925 ext. 7925

E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Bladex, Inc.