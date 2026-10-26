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GE

WKN: 909187 | ISIN: BRGGBRACNPR8 | Ticker-Symbol: GDUB
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:02
4,100 Euro
-1,91 % -0,080
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GERDAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GERDAU SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9404,54011:37
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 23:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gerdau S.A. - 3Q26 Highlights

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q26 Highlights

  • Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached R$3.8 billion in 3Q26, up 10% from 2Q26, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2%, both marking the highest levels since the second quarter of 2023.

  • North America Segment was once again the key highlight of the quarter, accounting for more than 76% of consolidated EBITDA. The region delivered R$ 2.9 billion in EBITDA, with an EBITDA margin of 27.7%, the highest level achieved in the past four years.

  • Adjusted net income totaled R$1.5 billion in 3Q26, up 4% and 40% from 2Q26 and 3Q25, respectively. Both variations are explained by the Company's more positive operational and financial performance.

  • Investments (CAPEX) totaled R$955 million in 3Q26. On a year-to-date basis, investments reached 66% of the full-year 2026 guidance.

  • The Company continued to advance key strategic projects, including the start-up of its scrap processing operation in Pindamonhangaba and progress in the final phase of integrated testing for the Miguel Burnier sustainable mining platform, which remains on track to commence operations in 4Q26.

  • The Company approved a cash dividend distribution of R$0.34 per share, equivalent to R$667.0 million, to be paid on December 15, 2026. In addition, the Company continues to execute its 2026 Share Repurchase Program.

Additional information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 3Q26 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on: https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/

The 3Q26 Valuation Guide is also available on Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on:

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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