The prospect of large-scale changes to familiar landscapes can trigger emotional distress long before those changes take place. Known as anticipatory solastalgia, this sense of impending environmental loss may help explain why agrivoltaic projects face local opposition, even when they promise benefits for renewable energy generation and agricultural resilience. The concept builds on solastalgia, a term introduced by Australian philosopher Glenn Albrecht in the early 2000s to describe distress caused by environmental changes to familiar places. Its future-oriented dimension was subsequently developed ...

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