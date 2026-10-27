China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (China Chunlai), a leading private higher education group in China, and Kaplan, the global education company, have announced the completion of China Chunlai's acquisition of Dublin Business School (DBS) from Kaplan.

China Chunlai today filed the completion announcement with the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX). The value of the acquisition is US$127,500,000.

About China Chunlai

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 1969.HK, together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, collectively the "Group") is a leading provider of private higher education in China. In September 2018, China Chunlai was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since its establishment in 2004, driven by robust growth in student enrollment and rising demand for higher education, the Group has grown to operate four colleges in Henan Province, two colleges in Hubei Province, and one college in Jiangsu Province. The Colleges are all nationwide well-known for focusing on the goal of application-oriented talent training, with a strong emphasis on industry-education integration and school-enterprise collaboration.

As of the latest reporting period-end (28 February 2026), total enrolment across its colleges reached 116,784 students, and the Group posted revenue of RMB956.3 million for the six-month period. It successfully maintained multiple-digit growth for the last eight fiscal years, reflecting robust financial and operational performance. Learn more at https://www.chunlaiedu.com/.

About Kaplan

Dublin Business School is part of Kaplan, a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Its broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers; universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded the company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, Kaplan has thousands of employees working in 40 countries and regions, serving about 1.2 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

About Dublin Business School

Dublin Business School (DBS) is Ireland's leading independent third-level institution, serving approximately 9,000 students every year. Located in the heart of Dublin with city centre campuses, DBS provides a comprehensive range of full and part time Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Evening Degree, Professional Diploma, Professional Accountancy and Executive Education programmes. Established in 1975, DBS fosters an inclusive learning environment that supports personal, academic, and professional development through innovative teaching, strong employer engagement, and a commitment to student success.

Over the last 51 years, DBS has created a unique learning environment with a diverse student body from over 80 countries, and has established partnerships with over 100 International Colleges and Universities in Europe, the US and Asia. DBS offers programmes in a wide range of subject areas including Business, Management, Leadership, Law, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Sustainability, Computing and Psychology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026840324/en/

Contacts:

Contact details for press release:



China Chunlai

Celia Bu, IR@chunlaiedu.com



Kaplan:

Elizabeth Hess, elizabeth.hess@kaplan.com



DBS:

Tim Kinsella, tim@mkc.ie