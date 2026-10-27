Partners gain access to tiered pricing, growth rebates, joint marketing funds, training and certification

New three-tier program rewards resellers for their commitment, capabilities, and performance

Project registration through the Partner Connect Portal gives partners deal protection and a transparent path to program benefits

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in intelligent electrification and e-mobility, today introduced a new Channel Partner Program designed to help resellers across Europe capture growing demand for EV charging infrastructure through enhanced profitability, faster sales cycles, and greater business support. The program provides partners in the UK, France, and the DACH, Benelux, and Nordic regions with financial incentives, deal protection, marketing resources, and technical training to help accelerate charging deployment while improving project success and long-term customer outcomes.

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ChargePoint introduced a new partner program designed to help resellers across Europe capture growing demand for EV charging infrastructure.

"The transition to electric transportation depends on the strength of the ecosystem delivering charging infrastructure to businesses and fleets," said John Saffrett, Managing Director, ChargePoint Europe. "Our new partner program is designed to help resellers build sustainable, recurring revenue businesses while helping customers deploy charging faster and operate it more effectively. By investing in our partners' growth, we're strengthening the entire EV charging value chain."

Partner levels are based on annual performance and completion of key training and certification requirements, creating a clear and transparent growth path for resellers. As partners advance through Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers, they unlock increasing discounts on charging hardware, software subscriptions, and services, along with performance-based rebates that reward business growth.

The program is specifically designed to help partners build more profitable and predictable businesses by expanding recurring revenue opportunities through software, managed services, and ongoing customer support. Open to all authorized ChargePoint resellers, the program provides a scalable framework for partners to grow their EV charging practices while delivering greater value to customers. Resellers not yet eligible for a partner tier can still benefit from many program offerings through ChargePoint's wholesale channel.

"Our customers expect charging that simply works, from the first site visit through years of operation," says Paul Gunter, Sales Manager at Ground Control, a leading provider of commercial grounds maintenance services in the UK. "The new ChargePoint program gives us the tools, training, and support to deliver exactly that, and it rewards us for investing in the partnership. Clear project registration and deal protection mean we can plan with confidence and focus on growing our business."

Beyond pricing and incentives, the Channel Partner Program is designed to help partners build and scale successful EV charging businesses. Silver and Gold partners can access Market Development Funds (MDF) to support joint marketing initiatives with ChargePoint, while dedicated Channel Growth Managers and Channel Marketing Managers provide strategic guidance, campaign planning, and sales enablement resources.

At the center of the program is the ChargePoint Partner Connect Portal, where registered and approved projects qualify for deal protection, rebates, incentives, and opportunity-sharing benefits that help partners compete and grow with confidence. Gold partners receive additional support through annual business planning and quarterly business reviews that align sales, marketing, service, and support objectives.

Unlike traditional hardware-focused channel programs, ChargePoint combines charging hardware, cloud software, services, training, marketing support, and business planning within a single framework designed to drive long-term partner success. The portfolio spans AC charging solutions such as CP6000 as well as the recently launched Express DC product line, including the Express Solo.

As fleets, workplaces, retail destinations, multifamily properties, and public charging operators continue to invest in electrification, the program equips partners with the tools, expertise, and resources needed to capture growing market demand, accelerate charging deployments, and deliver greater value to customers.

Resellers interested in becoming a ChargePoint partner can learn more at www.chargepoint.com/partners.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to, among other things, the anticipated launch, rollout, and expansion of ChargePoint's new European Channel Partner Program across the UK, France, and the DACH, Benelux, and Nordic regions; the expected benefits of the program to ChargePoint and its partners, including enhanced reseller profitability, recurring revenue growth, and accelerated EV charging infrastructure deployments; the availability, adoption, and performance of program offerings, tiered incentives, discounts, rebates, and the Partner Connect Portal; demand for ChargePoint's AC and DC charging hardware, software, and services among European commercial, fleet, and multifamily customers; and the ability of the program to strengthen ChargePoint's European market presence and support continued EV adoption across Europe. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding ChargePoint's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "proposed," "will" and "would" or similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks associated with ChargePoint's ability to successfully implement, scale, and manage the European Channel Partner Program; reseller recruitment, engagement, qualification, and retention under the tiered program structure; market adoption of and demand for EV charging solutions across key European markets and verticals; competitive dynamics and alternative charging solutions in Europe; the operational effectiveness of the Partner Connect Portal and deal protection mechanisms; macroeconomic, regulatory, and EV adoption conditions affecting European commercial and fleet customers; and ChargePoint's ability to maintain its competitive position as a provider of EV charging hardware, cloud software, and services in Europe. Additional risks and uncertainties are included in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in ChargePoint's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 4, 2026, which is available on ChargePoint's website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements made herein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and ChargePoint assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as a global leader in intelligent electrification and e-mobility since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint's extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to millions of charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 23 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation.

For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

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Contacts:

media@chargepoint.com

Amanda Lee

VP Corporate Marketing

Amanda.Lee@chargepoint.com

Patrick Lengenfelder

European Communications Manager

Patrick.Lengenfelder@chargepoint.com