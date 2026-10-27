The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a global specialty insurer and part of DB Insurance Co., Ltd., has appointed Guy House as Senior Vice President, Treaty Reinsurance. In this role, he will lead Fortegra's treaty reinsurance underwriting strategy from the Company's UK office.

Mr. House brings more than 18 years of London market experience. He has written and bought reinsurance across multiple product lines and tiers, including property, marine, energy, terrorism and aviation. His expertise spans treaty and retrocession reinsurance, direct and facultative (D&F) insurance, exposure management, alongside capital raising and management.

Previously, Mr. House was Head of Property at Tamesis Dual, having joined from Markel International where he worked as the Senior Property D&F Underwriter.

He is ACII qualified and holds a degree in Economics from Durham University.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of 'X', we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. Fortegra is the registered service mark of The Fortegra Group, Inc., part of DB Insurance Co., Ltd., and is the marketing name for the insurance operations of its affiliated and subsidiary insurance companies. For more information: www.fortegra.com

About DB Insurance

For more than six decades, DB Insurance Co., Ltd. has built a strong foundation as one of Korea's leading insurers, protecting individuals and businesses while driving the advancement of the nation's insurance industry. Founded in 1962 as Korea's first public automobile insurer, the company adopted the name DB Insurance in 2017 to embody its vision of becoming a global insurance group. With an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) with Financial Size Category of 'XV' and S&P Rating A+ (Stable), DB Insurance provides a comprehensive portfolio of general, long-term, and automobile insurance, along with a broad range of financial services through its subsidiaries in life insurance, securities, savings banking, and asset management. For more information: www.idbins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027497191/en/

Contacts:

Katie Butler, Aartrijk

+1 703-217-6791