New Offering Uncovers Internal and External Vulnerabilities, Maps Attack Paths, and Hardens Against Tool Abuse and Excess Privileges for Resource-Constrained Security Teams Without Added Complexity

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced GravityZone Exposure Management, an advanced solution that gives organizations a comprehensive view of threat risk exposure across their internal and external attack surfaces, reveals the most impactful weaknesses, and remediates them. It consolidates findings across the entire environment into a single view, reducing complexity for lean security teams as AI significantly speeds attack cycles.

For many organizations, the challenge is not simply finding vulnerabilities but knowing which ones matter and having the resources to address them without disrupting everyday business operations.

In a global survey of 1,200 cybersecurity practitioners, the top barriers to reducing the attack surface were high overhead in maintaining hardening rules and exceptions (38%), fear of operational disruption (35.4%), and resource constraints (34.6%). Consolidation addresses that burden, and Gartner predicts, "By 2028, at least half of the exposure management market will consist of unified exposure management platforms (UEMPs)."¹

GravityZone Exposure Management addresses those barriers as an add-on to Bitdefender GravityZone, a unified security, risk management, and compliance platform. The platform delivers advanced endpoint protection, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), cloud-native security, and GravityZone PHASR (Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction), a first-to-market dynamic attack surface reduction innovation. GravityZone also provides deep security context for detections and a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

GravityZone Exposure Management offers a simple path to discover, prioritize, and mitigate threat exposure. Once enabled, it begins identifying and ranking risk automatically, giving security teams a clear starting point and guided recommendations for remediation and continuous attack surface hardening.

Key Benefits:

Increase Threat Visibility and Close Attack Vectors - Proactively discover unpatched operating system and third-party vulnerabilities, insecure settings, and risky user behavior on endpoints. External Attack Surface Management (EASM) monitors internet-facing assets for shadow IT, misconfigured services, and exposed subdomains. Security teams receive risk rankings, prioritization guidance, and posture improvement tracked over time.

- Proactively discover unpatched operating system and third-party vulnerabilities, insecure settings, and risky user behavior on endpoints. External Attack Surface Management (EASM) monitors internet-facing assets for shadow IT, misconfigured services, and exposed subdomains. Security teams receive risk rankings, prioritization guidance, and posture improvement tracked over time. Trace Attack Paths to Critical Assets - Map vulnerabilities and exposures to possible routes an attacker would follow to compromise sensitive data, privileged accounts, financial and other core business systems. Link identities to see the potential impact of a breached account, then act on the highest-risk steps first.

- Map vulnerabilities and exposures to possible routes an attacker would follow to compromise sensitive data, privileged accounts, financial and other core business systems. Link identities to see the potential impact of a breached account, then act on the highest-risk steps first. Apply Dynamic Hardening to Manage Excessive Privileges - Baseline and monitor user behavior to autonomously restrict legitimate tools that living-off-the-land (LOTL) attacks abuse, such as PowerShell and Windows Management Instrumentation Command-line (WMIC). Block these attacks at the source without maintaining static hardening rules.

Cybercriminal use of AI has increased both the speed and volume of attacks, flooding security teams with more alerts than they can properly investigate. GravityZone applies a preemptive approach to critical attack surfaces, including business AI adoption, to close gaps and block threats before they reach detection and response or other defenses.

"As the attack surface expands, AI and automated scanning have made it incredibly easy for adversaries to find an unpatched server or over-privileged user that gives them a foothold inside an environment," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "GravityZone Exposure Management gives lean teams control of their attack surface. It learns normal activity for each user and dynamically adapts hardening as behavior and threats evolve, and with added AI visibility, it does the same for AI agents."

Availability

Bitdefender GravityZone Exposure Management is available now for new and existing customers on Windows, with support for additional operating systems planned. It comes as an add-on to GravityZone Business Security Enterprise (and higher) or as a standalone offer that runs alongside existing endpoint security, with no separate tool, agent, or console to staff. For more information, visit our website.

¹Gartner, Technology Disruption Curve: Preemptive Strategy and Adaptive Resilience Will Disrupt Exposure Management, Esha Bhatia, 22 April 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com