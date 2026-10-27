IBS Software's iCargo to power Philippine Airlines Cargo Modernisation

Airline to move from its current cargo system to a modern, cloud-based platform covering cargo sales, ground handling operations and revenue accounting

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software's iCargo, a cloud-based platform bringing cargo sales, ground handling operations and accounting together, has been selected by Philippine Airlines (PAL) to replace its current cargo system. The implementation will extend iCargo's capabilities across PAL's domestic and international cargo operations.

As the leading AI-native product company in the travel technology sector, IBS Software will support PAL's broader cargo transformation and modernisation programme with capabilities that support PAL's full range of business functions, from commercial and operations to back-office accounting, while enabling further innovation and digitisation through a single, fully integrated cloud-based platform. iCargo will support cargo movements across PAL's domestic and international operations, including international requirements such as customs reporting, duties and taxes settlement and regulatory compliance. iCargo already supports carriers with this same mix of demands, providing the flexibility, scale and capabilities to manage both.

The transition will enable PAL to address key operational requirements across its cargo operations, including system performance and data analytics. iCargo will provide modern capabilities to support faster shipment processing, greater reliability and end-to-end shipment visibility, while reducing manual intervention and enabling more efficient processes.

Beyond operational efficiency, these capabilities will help PAL Cargo bring its 'Care that Delivers' promise to life, giving customers greater confidence through improved shipment visibility, reliable service and a more seamless cargo experience. As cargo volumes continue to grow across its network, the new platform will also provide the technological foundation for continued innovation, operational excellence and long-term growth.

IBS Software's proposal combined a strong technology fit with a proven track record of delivering successful cargo transformations for airlines worldwide. The selection of iCargo builds on an established relationship between Philippine Airlines and IBS Software, broadening the portfolio of IBS Software products used by PAL and reinforcing their shared commitment to long-term innovation and business growth.

"This initiative represents an important step in the modernisation of our cargo business," said Jason Siy, Vice President for Cargo Business, Philippine Airlines. "As we grow across our domestic and international network, we need a system that increases visibility, improves operational efficiency and enables us to deliver a better experience for our customers. We see iCargo as a key enabler of our long-term cargo transformation strategy and of our ambition to build an even stronger cargo business for the future."

"Philippine Airlines has a clear vision for the future of its cargo business, and we are proud to support that journey," added Sunil George, Vice President & Region Head of Oceania, IBS Software. "This partnership is about more than implementing a new cargo platform. It is about working closely with PAL to build the digital foundation for future growth, innovation and operational excellence, and continuing a relationship we value deeply."

For more information about IBS Software's iCargo solution, visit: https://www.ibsplc.com/product/air-cargo-solutions/icargo.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-native travel intelligence that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making, with built-in guardrails across aviation, cargo and logistics, and leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 17 offices globally.

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About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. Founded in 1941, PAL is Asia's first commercial airline and has played a vital role in connecting the Philippines to the world for 85 years.

PAL operates scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations across the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.

PAL is an APEX Four Star airline and was recognised by Cirium for achieving the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers in 2025. In 2026, Philippine Airlines was officially invited to join the oneworld Alliance.

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