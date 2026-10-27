Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PA

WKN: A0MKXW | ISIN: PHY6687L1036 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 10:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBS Software's iCargo to power Philippine Airlines Cargo Modernisation

IBS Software's iCargo to power Philippine Airlines Cargo Modernisation

Airline to move from its current cargo system to a modern, cloud-based platform covering cargo sales, ground handling operations and revenue accounting

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software's iCargo, a cloud-based platform bringing cargo sales, ground handling operations and accounting together, has been selected by Philippine Airlines (PAL) to replace its current cargo system. The implementation will extend iCargo's capabilities across PAL's domestic and international cargo operations.

As the leading AI-native product company in the travel technology sector, IBS Software will support PAL's broader cargo transformation and modernisation programme with capabilities that support PAL's full range of business functions, from commercial and operations to back-office accounting, while enabling further innovation and digitisation through a single, fully integrated cloud-based platform. iCargo will support cargo movements across PAL's domestic and international operations, including international requirements such as customs reporting, duties and taxes settlement and regulatory compliance. iCargo already supports carriers with this same mix of demands, providing the flexibility, scale and capabilities to manage both.

The transition will enable PAL to address key operational requirements across its cargo operations, including system performance and data analytics. iCargo will provide modern capabilities to support faster shipment processing, greater reliability and end-to-end shipment visibility, while reducing manual intervention and enabling more efficient processes.

Beyond operational efficiency, these capabilities will help PAL Cargo bring its 'Care that Delivers' promise to life, giving customers greater confidence through improved shipment visibility, reliable service and a more seamless cargo experience. As cargo volumes continue to grow across its network, the new platform will also provide the technological foundation for continued innovation, operational excellence and long-term growth.

IBS Software's proposal combined a strong technology fit with a proven track record of delivering successful cargo transformations for airlines worldwide. The selection of iCargo builds on an established relationship between Philippine Airlines and IBS Software, broadening the portfolio of IBS Software products used by PAL and reinforcing their shared commitment to long-term innovation and business growth.

"This initiative represents an important step in the modernisation of our cargo business," said Jason Siy, Vice President for Cargo Business, Philippine Airlines. "As we grow across our domestic and international network, we need a system that increases visibility, improves operational efficiency and enables us to deliver a better experience for our customers. We see iCargo as a key enabler of our long-term cargo transformation strategy and of our ambition to build an even stronger cargo business for the future."

"Philippine Airlines has a clear vision for the future of its cargo business, and we are proud to support that journey," added Sunil George, Vice President & Region Head of Oceania, IBS Software. "This partnership is about more than implementing a new cargo platform. It is about working closely with PAL to build the digital foundation for future growth, innovation and operational excellence, and continuing a relationship we value deeply."

For more information about IBS Software's iCargo solution, visit: https://www.ibsplc.com/product/air-cargo-solutions/icargo.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-native travel intelligence that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making, with built-in guardrails across aviation, cargo and logistics, and leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 17 offices globally.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us:
Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. Founded in 1941, PAL is Asia's first commercial airline and has played a vital role in connecting the Philippines to the world for 85 years.

PAL operates scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations across the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.

PAL is an APEX Four Star airline and was recognised by Cirium for achieving the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers in 2025. In 2026, Philippine Airlines was officially invited to join the oneworld Alliance.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibs-softwares-icargo-to-power-philippine-airlines-cargo-modernisation-302919382.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.