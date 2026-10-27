Lovey announces £250m senior secured credit facility with Pollen Street Capital

UK's fastest-growing fintech announces its largest funding facility to date to support more UK SMEs

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovey, the UK's fastest-growing fintech and financial services provider, specialising in SME lending and brokerage, has today announced a senior secured credit facility of up to £250 million with Pollen Street Capital ("Pollen Street"), an alternative asset manager. The facility is made up of £50 million committed capital and a £200 million accordion, making it the largest funding facility in Lovey's history and marking a key milestone in the company's growth.

The facility demonstrates continued institutional investor confidence in Lovey's lending model, technology and long-term strategy and reinforces Lovey's position as a leading finance provider focusing on SME funding. The facility will significantly increase Lovey's lending capacity, supporting the business as it scales its own-book lending while continuing to grow its established brokerage proposition.

Founded by Jack Smith in 2016, Lovey has grown from a one-person start-up into a 120-strong business, funding more than £600 million in loans to over 11,000 UK SMEs. Built around a mission to make lending simple, fast and beautiful, Lovey has expanded rapidly while staying focused on making finance easier and more accessible for small businesses. The new facility will support that mission by giving Lovey the capital to help more UK SMEs access funding quickly and flexibly.

Lovey began lending directly from its own balance sheet in 2022, building on its experience as a broker to develop a deeper understanding of the funding needs of UK SMEs. Today, the business combines direct lending with its established brokerage proposition, giving customers access to both Lovey's own lending and a wider panel of funding partners. This approach allows Lovey to match businesses with the funding solution that best suits their needs, while the new facility provides greater capacity to grow its direct lending operation.

Jack Smith, Founder and CEO at Lovey, comments:

"This new facility is an important milestone for us and will enable us to put more capital behind UK small businesses, scale our own-book lending and give more SMEs access to finance when they need it. Pollen Street shares our belief that finances for small businesses should be simpler, faster and more flexible, and we're really pleased to have them backing Lovey for this next stage of growth."

Kai Hunter, Chief Operating Officer at Lovey, comments:

"The funding announced today is the result of close and collaborative work with Pollen Street and I am grateful to their team, and to our own, for the diligence they brought to it. This funding deepens our lending capacity and allows us to offer larger loans, so that we can back more of the UK's small and medium-sized businesses, from those that have found finance hardest to secure to the well-established, with greater speed and certainty."

Ethan Saggu, Investment Director, Pollen Street, adds:

"Lovey has spent almost a decade seeing the UK SME lending market from a broker's perspective, giving the team an expert view of where demand for credit is going unmet. We have financed a number of specialist SME lenders and recognise what it takes to grow from brokerage into balance-sheet lending. Lovey has done so with a well-defined product and a focused approach, and we look forward to supporting the team as it scales."

Lovey was advised by Ashurst Perkins Coie and Pollen Street was advised by Simmons & Simmons.

The facility builds on Lovey's existing funding arrangements announced last year, including a £35 million revolving credit facility from Paragon Bank and a £10 million junior medium-term note programme from LGB Capital Markets. The new facility also adds to Lovey's growing institutional funding base as it enters its next phase of expansion.

To learn more about Lovey or to apply for a fast, flexible business loan, visit Lovey's website.

For any further information, please contact: press@lovey.com

About Lovey (the trading name of Love Finance Limited):

Lovey is the UK's fastest-growing fintech and financial services provider, specialising in SME lending and brokerage. Founded in Birmingham in 2016 by Jack Smith, Lovey has a mission to make lending simple, fast and beautiful. The company has funded more than £600 million in loans for over 11,000 SMEs across the UK.

Recognised by EY, Deloitte, The Sunday Times, Financial Times, UK Growth Index, FEBE, and Sifted as one of the UK's fastest-growing companies. Lovey combines direct lending and brokerage services to deliver fast, flexible, and tailored funding solutions. With an industry-leading 4.9-star Trustpilot rating, businesses can enquire in 60 seconds and receive funding in as little as 4 hours.

Website: www.lovey.com

Pollen Street Press Office:

FGS Global

Chris Sibbald / Anna Tabor

PollenStreetCapital-LON@fgsglobal.com

About Pollen Street:

Pollen Street is a fast-growing and high performing private capital asset manager. Established in 2013, the firm has built deep capability across the financial and business services sectors aligned with mega-trends shaping the future of the industry. Pollen Street manages over €9bn AUM across private equity and credit strategies on behalf of investors including leading public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, asset managers, banks, and family offices from around the world. Pollen Street has a team of over 100 professionals.

www.pollenstreetgroup.com

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