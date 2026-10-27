When Seeing Becomes Knowing: HIKMICRO Launches X-1280 STELLAR 4.0 and THUNDER 4.0 for the Moments That Demand Certainty

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 October 2026, HIKMICRO launches its new STELLAR 4.0 thermal scope and THUNDER 4.0 thermal clip-on, led by the flagship X-1280 models SX75LR 4.0 and TQ70CL 4.0, alongside a broader range of 640-resolution models. Under the theme "When Seeing Becomes Knowing," the new generation combines evolved thermal imaging, purpose-matched optics and refined hunter-centric design to reveal more usable information when challenging conditions make a scene harder to interpret.

For experienced thermal users, detecting that something is there is only the beginning. At longer distances, under higher magnification or against complex backgrounds, important details can become harder to distinguish and the wider scene more difficult to read. In these moments, the challenge is not simply to see more, but to have enough clear, meaningful information to understand what is in front of the hunter with greater confidence.

It is this step from seeing to knowing that lies at the heart of the new STELLAR 4.0 and THUNDER 4.0 families. Rather than pursuing technology for its own sake, HIKMICRO brings imaging, optics, form and operation together to preserve more useful information and reduce uncertainty in real use. As advanced technology works more naturally in the background, hunters can stay focused on what is in front of them, relying on the experience and judgement they have built over time.

Innovation Shaped by What Hunters Need

For experienced hunters, meaningful progress is not defined by a single specification - it is something to be experienced and compared in the field. What matters is what becomes clearer, more natural or easier to control in the field. Guided by HIKMICRO's Refine What Matters approach, STELLAR 4.0 and THUNDER 4.0 focus their advances on these real moments of use-from the information available in the first view to the way each device fits into familiar hunting habits and existing equipment. HIKMICRO invites hunters to experience these differences for themselves.

Know at First Sight

Higher resolution matters most when the additional detail is immediately usable. The latest X-1280 models introduce an all-new optical design, pairing their 1280 sensors and focal lengths of 70 mm and above to bring more of that captured detail into the first view. Instead of having to zoom in or make additional adjustments to find meaningful information, hunters gain a clear, information-rich view from the moment they look through the device.

On the SX75LR 4.0, a purpose-matched 3.0 x base magnification brings meaningful detail on distant subjects closer while preserving the surrounding context needed to read the wider scene. Subject detail and surrounding scene remain visible together, making the first view clearer, more complete and immediately readable.

Feel Right from the First Hold

Advanced capability feels most natural when it works with habits hunters already know. Across HIKMICRO's new X-1280 flagships, the focus is not only on adding capability, but on making that capability fit naturally into familiar hunting setups and handling.

On STELLAR SX75LR 4.0, HIKMICRO's industry-first LRF Inside Lens design integrates laser ranging directly into the optical system, preserving the clean profile and familiar handling of a traditional tube scope. On THUNDER TQ70CL 4.0, HIKMICRO's proprietary architecture delivers 1280 Performance, Compact by Design, bringing flagship X-1280 image quality into a compact clip-on body that integrates naturally with an existing daytime-optic setup.

Different architectures, but the same principle: new capability should feel natural from the outset, rather than asking hunters to change the way they already operate in the field.

Built for the Moments That Demand Certainty

A powerful first view is only the beginning. Real hunting conditions change constantly, and the information a hunter needs must remain clear and responsive as distance, magnification, weather and the scene itself evolve. Across STELLAR 4.0 and THUNDER 4.0, HIKMICRO has refined the wider imaging system to preserve clarity and continuity beyond that first sight.

At the core of the X-1280 models is an evolved 1280x1024 thermal detector with 12 mK NETD, capturing finer thermal differences and richer scene information. But more information only matters when it remains useful. IMAGE PRO 4.0 optimizes image quality and scene readability across both families, while STELLAR 4.0 combines it with Intelligent Zoom to deliver AI-enhanced image clarity with a seamless, intuitive zooming experience as magnification increase.

The viewing experience is further refined by HSIS and SYNC PRO technology. HSIS keeps observation natural and continuous without conventional calibration-related image freezing, while SYNC PRO keeps the image and controls responsive as hunters interact with the device. Together, they create a smoother, more immediate experience as the situation develops.

The result is not simply a collection of advanced imaging technologies, but a system designed to keep useful information flowing when it matters. The clearer the connection between hunter and scene, the greater the confidence in what the image is saying.

STELLAR 4.0 - Master the Moment

Once the scene is clear, precision depends on what happens next. Building on its first-view clarity and industry-first LRF Inside Lens design, STELLAR 4.0 brings optimized ranging and ballistic assistance together to support more precise shooting. Its enhanced laser rangefinder delivers improved accuracy, stability and penetration up to 1,200 meters, while accurate ballistic calculation helps hunters make more informed aiming adjustments when haze or changing weather make ranging more challenging. That precision continues into the adjustment itself. A 1.3 cm click value at 100 meters allows finer corrections to the point of aim, giving hunters greater control over each adjustment.

Control also depends on how naturally the scope responds in use. STELLAR 4.0 places its focus and magnification controls at the rear, keeping key adjustments within easy reach and supporting the way hunters naturally interact with a scope. Real hunting, however, does not always offer the perfect shooting position. An 8 mm exit pupil and 55 mm eye relief provide greater freedom in head and eye position while maintaining a clear, comfortable view. From the first view to the final adjustment, STELLAR 4.0 helps hunters remain informed and in control when precision matters most-helping them Master the Moment.

THUNDER 4.0 - Own the Hunt

Building on its compact X-1280 design, THUNDER 4.0 extends the experience beyond image quality with refined controls designed to fit naturally into the hunter's existing daytime-optic setup.

A hunter-centric lever design makes key adjustments faster and more intuitive while keeping the operating position familiar. This allows hunters to access essential controls naturally in use, without changing the way they are accustomed to operating their setup. THUNDER 4.0 is engineered for precision, with enhanced component and assembly accuracy and 100% precision checks before shipment. This precision-focused design helps achieve a point-of-impact deviation of approximately 3 cm at 100 meters, equivalent to around 1 MOA, supporting consistent shooting accuracy and giving hunters greater confidence when every moment counts.

From carrying and mounting to observation and action, THUNDER 4.0 is designed to make every part of the experience feel familiar and controlled-giving hunters the confidence to Own the Hunt.

When Seeing Becomes Knowing: Experience Takes the Lead

Seeing more is valuable only when it leads to a better understanding of what is happening in front of the hunter. Across STELLAR 4.0 and THUNDER 4.0, every refinement-from the information preserved in the image to the way the device responds in use-is designed to reduce uncertainty without taking judgement away from the person behind the optic.

Because knowing is not the same as acting. A clearer understanding of the scene may give a hunter the confidence to take the next step, but it may equally mean waiting, repositioning or walking away. The value lies in having enough meaningful information to read the situation and make that decision based on experience built over time. That is where HIKMICRO sees the role of technology. Not to replace the hunter's experience, but to support it. When the right information is available, operation feels natural and performance can be relied on, the technology itself demands less attention. The hunter's own experience and judgement can take the lead.

See more of the detail. Know more about the situation. Xperience technology that works naturally with the way hunters see, judge and act in the field. Because when the right information meets experience built over time, uncertainty gives way to understanding-and seeing becomes knowing.

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